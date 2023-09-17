SEC Week 4 Opening Lines

YOUR Missouri Fightin’ Football Tigers are 3-0 headed into its last non-conference matchup. Not only is Memphis looking quite a bit more game than anticipated, but Mizzou will be taking the football Zou to the Lou and play this game in the Dome in St. Louis. Is it mostly a home game? Yes. Is it also the first time this team plays away from Faurot? Also yes! Could be interesting.

Speaking of interesting, let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, September 23rd and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Auburn at Texas A&M (-8)

11:00a - Kentucky (-12.5) at Vanderbilt

2:30p - Ole Miss at Alabama (-6.5)

3:00p - UTSA at Tennessee (-20)

6:00p - Arkansas at LSU (-18)

6:00p - Charlotte at Florida (-28)

6:30p - UAB at Georgia (-40)

6:30p - Memphis vs. Missouri (-7)

6:30p - Mississippi State at South Carolina (-4.5)