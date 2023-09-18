 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou just misses the AP Poll, comes in 27th

Mizzou Links for September 18, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Monday morning quarterbacking place kicking

Still basking in the awesome glow of Harrison Mevis’ powerful right leg? Me too. So much so that I don’t want to write an intro. Here are the links we promised!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your Mizzou in the NFL roundup...

Nick Bolton continues to wreck shop as the Chiefs got back in the win column against the Jags.

Charles Harris logged two tackles in the Lions’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Akayleb Evans had 7 tackles (!) and a pass defended as the Vikings lost a close one to the Eagles.

  • Looking to sit for a dinner and hear from Mizzou legends Chase Daniel and Gary Pinkel? There’s still time to grab a ticket!
  • The countdown ticks ever lower...
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...