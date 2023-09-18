Mizzou just misses the AP Poll, comes in 27th

Monday morning
Still basking in the awesome glow of Harrison Mevis’ powerful right leg? Me too. So much so that I don’t want to write an intro. Here are the links we promised!
- Chris Kwiecinski serves up a cold story of revenge against Kansas State in yesterday’s Tribune and offers seven takeaways from Mizzou’s upset victory.
- Ben Frederickson remarks on the fact that if Mizzou can get out of its own way enough to buck history and upset the best teams in the country, the season could go anywhere from here.
- Mizzou just misses the AP Poll by a few points, landing at No. 27.
- Calum McAndrew with the neat facts.
Fun fact: Jesse Hall is 181 feet tall.— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) September 17, 2023
Harrison Mevis’ kick was 183 feet long. pic.twitter.com/1bxF4P8pKi
- It’s officially official: The Mizzou Athletics back account is $100,000 lighter thanks to that field rush (which was good and fun!)
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam remarks how needed this win was for Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou Football
- In which Parker examines how Kirby Moore accessed new levels of the playbook against Kansas State
- In which Jaden analyzes key numbers from Mizzou’s upset win
More Links:
- Here’s your Mizzou in the NFL roundup...
Nick Bolton continues to wreck shop as the Chiefs got back in the win column against the Jags.
Charles Harris logged two tackles in the Lions’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.
Akayleb Evans had 7 tackles (!) and a pass defended as the Vikings lost a close one to the Eagles.
- Looking to sit for a dinner and hear from Mizzou legends Chase Daniel and Gary Pinkel? There’s still time to grab a ticket!
. Make your reservation today for , . pic.twitter.com/oFrnxndBDd— GP M.A.D.E. Foundation (@gpmade_) September 15, 2023
- The countdown ticks ever lower...
https://t.co/eRbxO0GVIw pic.twitter.com/rAfuGl32pS— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 18, 2023
Countdown clock pic.twitter.com/czEVV3cQQq— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 17, 2023
