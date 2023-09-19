Multiple Tigers Rack Up Player of Week Awards; Game Time Announced for Mizzou at Vanderbilt

A big win means some big awards!

After Mizzou’s huge 30-27 win over then No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season, multiple Tigers have won Player of the Week awards from their performances.

Starting off with the conference weekly awards, and to no one’s surprise — Harrison Mevis has been named SEC Specialist of the Week.

According to MUTigers.com, Mevis has made 66 career field goals (so far) in his Mizzou career, which ties Andrew Baggett for a program record.

Mizzou was recognized nationally as well. QB1 Brady Cook was one of eight quarterbacks in the country to win the Manning Award’s Star of the Week:

Week 3⃣ #ManningAward Star of the Week⭐️



Brady Cook, Missouri



23-of-35, 356 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 64.2



Cook, who also added a rushing touchdown and notches his career-high for passing yards, led the Tigers as they upset No. 15 K-State on a last second field goal, 30-27. pic.twitter.com/bJwhSipZdT — Manning Award (@ManningAward) September 18, 2023

Cook’s performance also placed him on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Selections for Week 3:

On the defensive side, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week:

The Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week is @MizzouFootball LB Ty'ron Hopper @tyron_hopper racking up 8 tackles, 6 solo, 2 assist, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs, and 1 TFL in the 30-27 #MIZ win over K- State. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/rDv51JviYP — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 18, 2023

How about Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams for Week 3? Mizzou comes in at No. 2 behind Florida:

Brady Cook and Harrison Mevis come in at No. 5 for his top performing players:

Here are my top performing players of WEEK 3:



1- Shedeur Sanders @CUBuffsFootball

2- Trevor Etienne @GatorsFB

3- Michael Penix Jr. + Rome Odunze @UW_Football

4- Jayden Daniels + Malik Nabers @LSUfootball

5- Brady Cook + Harrison Mevis @MizzouFootball

6- Garrett Shrader… pic.twitter.com/uW1OrtjhKK — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 18, 2023

And Eli Drinkwitz comes in at No. 2 behind Billy Napier in top performing coaches:

Meanwhile, Mizzou Football’s Week 5 SEC Opener at Vanderbilt on September 30th has been set for a 3:00 p.m. CST kick-off on the SEC Network.

Here are the other SEC games for that Saturday:

And we have a Kerrick Jackson bat signal? Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

A must read here from Gabe DeArmond. Help out Martez Manuel if you can, Mizzou fans.

I talked to former #Mizzou safety Martez Manuel and Kaytlyn Gabriel about facing life after football and graduation while fighting cancer and preparing for parenthood. https://t.co/oFYOdTTXTM — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 18, 2023

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 according to On3? Williams Nwaneri.

NEW Missouri DL commit Williams Nwaneri ranks No. 1 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300 https://t.co/wSNYTMXzG6 pic.twitter.com/uYc0PtqUcl — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 18, 2023

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, five-star Ryan Wingo will be in attendance on Saturday for Mizzou vs Memphis in STL:

Fresh off his #Texas visit, St. Louis (Mo.) University five-star WR Ryan Wingo will be back watching #Mizzou in person this weekend for the Memphis game. The Dome in St. Louis is five minutes from the Wingo house. https://t.co/oVoTRIyEZ4 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 18, 2023

Mizzou comes in at No. 3 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings behind Georgia and Ole Miss

Our updated SEC power rankings https://t.co/x7CZIDEYN7 pic.twitter.com/b3j3Ahze5g — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 18, 2023

Luther Burden stats so far this season: He’s HIM!

Missouri WR Luther Burden III this season:



22 REC

324 YDS

3 TDS

10 Missed Tackles Forced pic.twitter.com/nHdejuTvH2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2023

Mizzou Soccer’s Kylee Simmons is off to a strong start in SEC play — and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. More on MUTigers.com.

Waking up to @KyleeMiriam leading the @SEC in points (16) and points per game (2.00)❗️



Oh, and she's tied for first in goals (7) and goals per game (.88) #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Awl9wWQ3DK — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 18, 2023

Three Tigers are in the top 10 at the Chicago Highlands Invitational as Mizzou is third as a team with play suspended late in the second round due to darkness



As our countdown of the 75 best transfers coming into the @SEC rolls on, here we have the players ranked 31 through 44 on the list, led by @MizzouBaseball's Danny Corona. https://t.co/NxTuCw906q — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) September 18, 2023

A big weekend for Mizzou Athletics. Football, volleyball, AND soccer are all rolling right now!

Sunday in COMO features a volleyball and soccer double-header:

Mizzou Volleyball’s SEC Opening match on Wednesday at No. 15 Tennessee will now be on ESPN2. 6:00 p.m. CST.

Mood because our 2023 SEC Opener has been elevated to ESPN2!!



️Sept. 20 at #15 Tennessee#MIZ pic.twitter.com/s8JBCzhX8C — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 18, 2023

Mizzou Monday from Dennis Gates!

The Columns of Mizzou Wrestling. A look at TigerStyle National Champions!

Tune in for this!

Mizzou…@CoachDrinkwitz exclusive interview with me tomorrow on Chase Daniel Show! Subscribe to my @YouTube channel. Submit questions now…maybe we will answer them!https://t.co/Ka53Q9dazm — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 19, 2023

This is pretty dang cool!

Something I thought of last night, proud of how it turned out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ReGww3OB6W — Gordon Meier (@gordon_meier) September 19, 2023

On Instagram: Picture day for Mizzou Men’s Basketball!

Behind the scenes with Director of Athletic Performance Sean Conaty

Going behind the scenes of a Tiger workout with Director of Athletic Performance @ConatySean #MIZ pic.twitter.com/02CjsZFnJO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 18, 2023

Mizzou Gymnastics squad on their team retreat!

Enjoyed our time together on our team retreat! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/56my114i6H — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) September 18, 2023

From Matrix Analytical:

Congrats to @MizzouFootball and @CoachDrinkwitz on the big W at home this week.



Having a top 30 (out of 255) ranked staff makes a big difference in tight games — Matrix Analytical (@CFBAnalytical) September 19, 2023