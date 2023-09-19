 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Multiple Tigers Rack Up Player of Week Awards; Game Time Announced for Mizzou at Vanderbilt

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, September 18

By Sammy Stava
A big win means some big awards!

After Mizzou’s huge 30-27 win over then No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season, multiple Tigers have won Player of the Week awards from their performances.

Starting off with the conference weekly awards, and to no one’s surprise — Harrison Mevis has been named SEC Specialist of the Week.

According to MUTigers.com, Mevis has made 66 career field goals (so far) in his Mizzou career, which ties Andrew Baggett for a program record.

Mizzou was recognized nationally as well. QB1 Brady Cook was one of eight quarterbacks in the country to win the Manning Award’s Star of the Week:

Cook’s performance also placed him on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Selections for Week 3:

On the defensive side, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week:

How about Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams for Week 3? Mizzou comes in at No. 2 behind Florida:

Brady Cook and Harrison Mevis come in at No. 5 for his top performing players:

And Eli Drinkwitz comes in at No. 2 behind Billy Napier in top performing coaches:

Meanwhile, Mizzou Football’s Week 5 SEC Opener at Vanderbilt on September 30th has been set for a 3:00 p.m. CST kick-off on the SEC Network.

Here are the other SEC games for that Saturday:

And we have a Kerrick Jackson bat signal? Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • A must read here from Gabe DeArmond. Help out Martez Manuel if you can, Mizzou fans.
  • The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 according to On3? Williams Nwaneri.
  • According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, five-star Ryan Wingo will be in attendance on Saturday for Mizzou vs Memphis in STL:
  • Mizzou comes in at No. 3 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings behind Georgia and Ole Miss
  • Luther Burden stats so far this season: He’s HIM!
  • Mizzou Soccer’s Kylee Simmons is off to a strong start in SEC play — and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. More on MUTigers.com.

  • A big weekend for Mizzou Athletics. Football, volleyball, AND soccer are all rolling right now!
  • Sunday in COMO features a volleyball and soccer double-header:
  • Mizzou Volleyball’s SEC Opening match on Wednesday at No. 15 Tennessee will now be on ESPN2. 6:00 p.m. CST.
  • Mizzou Monday from Dennis Gates!
  • The Columns of Mizzou Wrestling. A look at TigerStyle National Champions!
  • Tune in for this!
  • This is pretty dang cool!
  • Mizzou Gymnastics squad on their team retreat!
  • From Matrix Analytical:

