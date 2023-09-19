Multiple Tigers Rack Up Player of Week Awards; Game Time Announced for Mizzou at Vanderbilt

A big win means some big awards!
After Mizzou’s huge 30-27 win over then No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season, multiple Tigers have won Player of the Week awards from their performances.
Starting off with the conference weekly awards, and to no one’s surprise — Harrison Mevis has been named SEC Specialist of the Week.
Was there ever any doubt?? @kickerhmevis6 on being named @SEC Specialist of the week‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/nM7PaC2diF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 18, 2023
According to MUTigers.com, Mevis has made 66 career field goals (so far) in his Mizzou career, which ties Andrew Baggett for a program record.
Mizzou was recognized nationally as well. QB1 Brady Cook was one of eight quarterbacks in the country to win the Manning Award’s Star of the Week:
Week 3⃣ #ManningAward Star of the Week⭐️— Manning Award (@ManningAward) September 18, 2023
Brady Cook, Missouri
23-of-35, 356 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 64.2
Cook, who also added a rushing touchdown and notches his career-high for passing yards, led the Tigers as they upset No. 15 K-State on a last second field goal, 30-27. pic.twitter.com/bJwhSipZdT
Cook’s performance also placed him on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Selections for Week 3:
Cook Selected To Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/ObcZU1bQ7W— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 18, 2023
On the defensive side, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week:
The Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week is @MizzouFootball LB Ty'ron Hopper @tyron_hopper racking up 8 tackles, 6 solo, 2 assist, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs, and 1 TFL in the 30-27 #MIZ win over K- State. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/rDv51JviYP— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 18, 2023
.@tyron_hopper #TheDraftStartsInMOBIL #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/DDcvCTVxeF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 18, 2023
How about Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams for Week 3? Mizzou comes in at No. 2 behind Florida:
Here are my top performing teams of WEEK 3:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 18, 2023
1- @GatorsFB
2- @MizzouFootball
3- @BYUfootball
4- @SacHornetsFB
5- @SouthAlabamaFB
6- @MiamiOHFootball
7- @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/2cMDPHmozI
Brady Cook and Harrison Mevis come in at No. 5 for his top performing players:
Here are my top performing players of WEEK 3:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 18, 2023
1- Shedeur Sanders @CUBuffsFootball
2- Trevor Etienne @GatorsFB
3- Michael Penix Jr. + Rome Odunze @UW_Football
4- Jayden Daniels + Malik Nabers @LSUfootball
5- Brady Cook + Harrison Mevis @MizzouFootball
6- Garrett Shrader… pic.twitter.com/uW1OrtjhKK
And Eli Drinkwitz comes in at No. 2 behind Billy Napier in top performing coaches:
Here are my top performing coaches of WEEK 3:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 18, 2023
1- Billy Napier @GatorsFB
2- Eli Drinkwitz @MizzouFootball
3- Andy Thompson @SacHornetsFB
4- Kane Wommack @SouthAlabamaFB
5- Jacob Bronowski @MiamiOHFootball
6- Charlie Weis Jr. @OleMissFB
7- Kevin Coyle @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/3WJHBYExJ2
Meanwhile, Mizzou Football’s Week 5 SEC Opener at Vanderbilt on September 30th has been set for a 3:00 p.m. CST kick-off on the SEC Network.
Game time is for Vanderbilt ⏰#MIZ pic.twitter.com/5Bam8i1Whu— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 18, 2023
Here are the other SEC games for that Saturday:
#SECFB on TV: Sept. 30— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 18, 2023
️ https://t.co/rcz9kng4r2 pic.twitter.com/9mcordIPxD
And we have a Kerrick Jackson bat signal? Stay tuned!
#MIZ #MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/9iIVpYTnc7— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) September 19, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- MV3 from Josh Matejka: The star, the hero, and the underdog
- A Fan’s Notes from Dan Keegan: A Massive Win over Kansas State
- From Quentin Corpuel: Five plays that defined Saturday’s 30-27 victory over Kansas State
- BEFORE THE BOX SCORE with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: Let’s break down Missouri Football’s win over No. 15 Kansas State
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: Don’t think Mizzou football playing in The Dome matters? Ask a St. Louis Tiger
- From Eli Hoff: Depth, drive outweighed injuries old and new in Mizzou football’s upset win over Kansas State
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Wendell Shepherd Jr: Mizzou’s game versus Vandy set for 3 p.m. kick-off
- From Grant Salsman: Simmons wins SEC offensive player of the week
- From Wendell Shepherd Jr: Mevis named SEC Specialist of the week following historic kick
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: Kickoff time, TV channel set for Mizzou football at Vanderbilt. Here are the details
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- A must read here from Gabe DeArmond. Help out Martez Manuel if you can, Mizzou fans.
I talked to former #Mizzou safety Martez Manuel and Kaytlyn Gabriel about facing life after football and graduation while fighting cancer and preparing for parenthood. https://t.co/oFYOdTTXTM— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 18, 2023
- The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 according to On3? Williams Nwaneri.
NEW Missouri DL commit Williams Nwaneri ranks No. 1 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300 https://t.co/wSNYTMXzG6 pic.twitter.com/uYc0PtqUcl— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 18, 2023
- According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, five-star Ryan Wingo will be in attendance on Saturday for Mizzou vs Memphis in STL:
Fresh off his #Texas visit, St. Louis (Mo.) University five-star WR Ryan Wingo will be back watching #Mizzou in person this weekend for the Memphis game. The Dome in St. Louis is five minutes from the Wingo house. https://t.co/oVoTRIyEZ4— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 18, 2023
- Mizzou comes in at No. 3 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings behind Georgia and Ole Miss
Our updated SEC power rankings https://t.co/x7CZIDEYN7 pic.twitter.com/b3j3Ahze5g— Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 18, 2023
- Luther Burden stats so far this season: He’s HIM!
Missouri WR Luther Burden III this season:— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2023
22 REC
324 YDS
3 TDS
10 Missed Tackles Forced pic.twitter.com/nHdejuTvH2
- Mizzou Soccer’s Kylee Simmons is off to a strong start in SEC play — and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. More on MUTigers.com.
Waking up to @KyleeMiriam leading the @SEC in points (16) and points per game (2.00)❗️— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 18, 2023
Oh, and she's tied for first in goals (7) and goals per game (.88) #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Awl9wWQ3DK
SEC Offensive Player of the Week for @KyleeMiriam!— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 18, 2023
https://t.co/VWf3fabIYP#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3U77XXuovd
Three Tigers are in the top 10 at the Chicago Highlands Invitational as Mizzou is third as a team with play suspended late in the second round due to darkness— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 19, 2023
https://t.co/Vhkdocj0wu
https://t.co/CFtBe9H9ai pic.twitter.com/iwptD4Bbjq
- On D1Baseball, Mizzou’s transfer addition of Danny Corona (from Wake Forest) comes in at No. 31 in Top 75 SEC Incoming Transfers ($$)
: -— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) September 18, 2023
As our countdown of the 75 best transfers coming into the @SEC rolls on, here we have the players ranked 31 through 44 on the list, led by @MizzouBaseball's Danny Corona. https://t.co/NxTuCw906q
- A big weekend for Mizzou Athletics. Football, volleyball, AND soccer are all rolling right now!
Great weekend to be a Tiger!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bwhTnCB1ak— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 18, 2023
- Sunday in COMO features a volleyball and soccer double-header:
We have an action-packed Sunday for you in CoMo feat. @MizzouVB and @MizzouSoccer!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/JFuO8O8lE6— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 18, 2023
- Mizzou Volleyball’s SEC Opening match on Wednesday at No. 15 Tennessee will now be on ESPN2. 6:00 p.m. CST.
Mood because our 2023 SEC Opener has been elevated to ESPN2!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 18, 2023
️Sept. 20 at #15 Tennessee#MIZ pic.twitter.com/s8JBCzhX8C
- Mizzou Monday from Dennis Gates!
Mizzou Fans, @MizzouFootball will be playing in St. Louis on Sept. 23, @MizzouVB and @MizzouSoccer are in CoMo on Sept. 24!— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 18, 2023
Good luck to @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouVB, and @MizzouSoccer playing on the road too! #MIZ #MizzouMonday
- The Columns of Mizzou Wrestling. A look at TigerStyle National Champions!
The Columns of @MizzouWrestling #TigerStyle @Benaskren @MaxAskren @markelliskc @MATrix_8692 @KeeganOtoole pic.twitter.com/zFzeiZCPvx— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) September 18, 2023
- Tune in for this!
Mizzou…@CoachDrinkwitz exclusive interview with me tomorrow on Chase Daniel Show! Subscribe to my @YouTube channel. Submit questions now…maybe we will answer them!https://t.co/Ka53Q9dazm— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 19, 2023
- This is pretty dang cool!
Something I thought of last night, proud of how it turned out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ReGww3OB6W— Gordon Meier (@gordon_meier) September 19, 2023
- On Instagram: Picture day for Mizzou Men’s Basketball!
- Behind the scenes with Director of Athletic Performance Sean Conaty
Going behind the scenes of a Tiger workout with Director of Athletic Performance @ConatySean #MIZ pic.twitter.com/02CjsZFnJO— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 18, 2023
- Mizzou Gymnastics squad on their team retreat!
Enjoyed our time together on our team retreat! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/56my114i6H— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) September 18, 2023
- From Matrix Analytical:
Congrats to @MizzouFootball and @CoachDrinkwitz on the big W at home this week.— Matrix Analytical (@CFBAnalytical) September 19, 2023
Having a top 30 (out of 255) ranked staff makes a big difference in tight games
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...