SBN Reacts: Silencing Critics

The Missouri Tigers are undefeated after three games, but this season hasn’t been without some early strife as even the head coach and starting quarterback were booed by some in the student section during introductions before the game on Saturday. It was enough to prompt Eli Drinkwitz to say something in the post game press conference.

I agree with Drinkwitz on the one. I tend to fall into the line of thinking that if you buy a ticket you can express yourself however you want (provided you aren’t physically harming someone or being wildly inappropriate). You can cheer and boo. But I don’t get booing Brady Cook. And in general, I don’t get booing players as long as they’re acting respectfully and playing hard. Cook has done nothing to deserve the scorn of any fans other than not being Chase Daniel. If you want to boo the coach, that’s fine. He picks the players and coaches and makes the most money.

But hopefully Saturday quieted some of those critics, and that’s what this weeks question is about. Which player or coach, who has been in the crosshairs of criticism to start the season, had the best performance and shut people up?

I thought both Brady Cook and Kirby Moore had great days. Drinkwitz won the kind of game (close and late) that’s plagued him in recent years. And Harrison Mevis came through big time despite some early season struggles.

Also, how does Mizzou handle the success against Kansas State with a neutral contest against a good Memphis team?

We’ll have the results later in the week.