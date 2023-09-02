 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 1 GameDay: info, what to watch, predictions

With Week 0 and Mizzou’s opener out of the way, a full slate of College Football awaits your Saturday!

Perhaps no weekend around College Sports is complete without another dose of realignment talk.

Yesterday the ACC voted to add California, Stanford, and SMU to the Atlantic Coast Conference beginning next year. This is hilarious and weird. It also leaves Oregon State and Washington State as the remaining two Pac 10/12 schools on the board. Keep in mind that Oregon State is a top 25 football team getting left out in the cold, and possibly ending up in the Mountain West.

It’s all so wild.

Today at least it’s going to be a quiet Saturday for Missouri fans. You can catch up on all the coverage from the South Dakota game with our Story Stream here.

Without Mizzou Football to watch there can be a sense of relief of just being to hop in and watch whatever game tickles your fancy. The SEC is completely back with everyone playing today except Florida and (obviously) Missouri.

The results from Thursday and Friday:

  • Utah 24, Florida 11
  • Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
  • NC State 24, UConn 14
  • UCF 56, Kent State 6
  • Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
  • Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7
  • Miami 38, Miami (oh) 3
  • Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
  • kansas 48, Missouri State 17

Future Atlantic Coast Conference member Stanford based in Palo Alto, California and Hawai’i played late but I didn’t stay up late enough to see a final. Feel free to google it and tell me how it went.

College Football Week 1: Games to Watch

Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
THU 7:00 PM South Dakota Missouri NL SECN
THU 7:00 PM Florida Utah (14) -6.5 46 ESPN
SAT 11:00 AM East Carolina Michigan (2) -36 51.5 Peacock
SAT 11:00 AM Colorado TCU (17) -21 59.5 FOX
SAT 11:00 AM Arkansas State Oklahoma (20) -35 58.5 ESPN
SAT 11:00 AM Utah State Iowa (25) -25 43.5 FS1
SAT 11:00 AM Virginia Tennessee (12) -28 57.5 ABC
SAT 11:00 AM Ball State Kentucky -26.5 48.5 SECN
SAT 1:00 PM Mercer Ole Miss (22) NL ESPN+
SAT 2:00 PM Portland State Oregon (15) NL PAC12
SAT 2:30 PM Ohio State (3) -30 Indiana 60.5 CBS
SAT 2:30 PM Boise State Washington (10) -14.5 58.5 ABC
SAT 2:30 PM Rice Texas (11) NL FOX
SAT 2:30 PM Tennessee State Notre Dame (13) NL NBC
SAT 2:30 PM Buffalo Wisconsin (19) -28 54.5 FS1
SAT 2:30 PM UMass Auburn -36.5 52 ESPN
SAT 3:00 PM Western Carolina Arkansas NL ESPN+
SAT 3:00 PM SE Louisiana Mississippi State NL SECN
SAT 5:00 PM UT Martin Georgia (1) NL ESPN+
SAT 5:30 PM Nevada USC (6) -38 66 PAC12
SAT 6:00 PM SEMO Kansas State (16) NL ESPN+
SAT 6:00 PM New Mexico Texas A&M (23) -38 49 ESPN
SAT 6:00 PM Alabama A&M Vanderbilt NL ESPN+
SAT 6:30 PM West Virginia Penn State (7) -20.5 50.5 NBC
SAT 6:30 PM Middle Tennessee Alabama (4) -39 51.5 SECN
SAT 6:30 PM North Carolina (21) -2.5 South Carolina 64.5 ABC
SAT 7:00 PM South Alabama Tulane (24) -6 55.5 ESPNU

