College Football Week 1 GameDay: info, what to watch, predictions

Perhaps no weekend around College Sports is complete without another dose of realignment talk.
Yesterday the ACC voted to add California, Stanford, and SMU to the Atlantic Coast Conference beginning next year. This is hilarious and weird. It also leaves Oregon State and Washington State as the remaining two Pac 10/12 schools on the board. Keep in mind that Oregon State is a top 25 football team getting left out in the cold, and possibly ending up in the Mountain West.
It’s all so wild.
Today at least it’s going to be a quiet Saturday for Missouri fans. You can catch up on all the coverage from the South Dakota game with our Story Stream here.
Without Mizzou Football to watch there can be a sense of relief of just being to hop in and watch whatever game tickles your fancy. The SEC is completely back with everyone playing today except Florida and (obviously) Missouri.
The results from Thursday and Friday:
- Utah 24, Florida 11
- Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
- NC State 24, UConn 14
- UCF 56, Kent State 6
- Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
- Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7
- Miami 38, Miami (oh) 3
- Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
- kansas 48, Missouri State 17
Future Atlantic Coast Conference member Stanford based in Palo Alto, California and Hawai’i played late but I didn’t stay up late enough to see a final. Feel free to google it and tell me how it went.
College Football Week 1: Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|THU 7:00 PM
|South Dakota
|Missouri
|NL
|SECN
|THU 7:00 PM
|Florida
|Utah (14)
|-6.5
|46
|ESPN
|SAT 11:00 AM
|East Carolina
|Michigan (2)
|-36
|51.5
|Peacock
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Colorado
|TCU (17)
|-21
|59.5
|FOX
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Arkansas State
|Oklahoma (20)
|-35
|58.5
|ESPN
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Utah State
|Iowa (25)
|-25
|43.5
|FS1
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Virginia
|Tennessee (12)
|-28
|57.5
|ABC
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Ball State
|Kentucky
|-26.5
|48.5
|SECN
|SAT 1:00 PM
|Mercer
|Ole Miss (22)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 2:00 PM
|Portland State
|Oregon (15)
|NL
|PAC12
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Ohio State (3)
|-30
|Indiana
|60.5
|CBS
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Boise State
|Washington (10)
|-14.5
|58.5
|ABC
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Rice
|Texas (11)
|NL
|FOX
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Tennessee State
|Notre Dame (13)
|NL
|NBC
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin (19)
|-28
|54.5
|FS1
|SAT 2:30 PM
|UMass
|Auburn
|-36.5
|52
|ESPN
|SAT 3:00 PM
|Western Carolina
|Arkansas
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 3:00 PM
|SE Louisiana
|Mississippi State
|NL
|SECN
|SAT 5:00 PM
|UT Martin
|Georgia (1)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 5:30 PM
|Nevada
|USC (6)
|-38
|66
|PAC12
|SAT 6:00 PM
|SEMO
|Kansas State (16)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 6:00 PM
|New Mexico
|Texas A&M (23)
|-38
|49
|ESPN
|SAT 6:00 PM
|Alabama A&M
|Vanderbilt
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 6:30 PM
|West Virginia
|Penn State (7)
|-20.5
|50.5
|NBC
|SAT 6:30 PM
|Middle Tennessee
|Alabama (4)
|-39
|51.5
|SECN
|SAT 6:30 PM
|North Carolina (21)
|-2.5
|South Carolina
|64.5
|ABC
|SAT 7:00 PM
|South Alabama
|Tulane (24)
|-6
|55.5
|ESPNU
