College Football Week 1 GameDay: info, what to watch, predictions

Perhaps no weekend around College Sports is complete without another dose of realignment talk.

Yesterday the ACC voted to add California, Stanford, and SMU to the Atlantic Coast Conference beginning next year. This is hilarious and weird. It also leaves Oregon State and Washington State as the remaining two Pac 10/12 schools on the board. Keep in mind that Oregon State is a top 25 football team getting left out in the cold, and possibly ending up in the Mountain West.

It’s all so wild.

Today at least it’s going to be a quiet Saturday for Missouri fans. You can catch up on all the coverage from the South Dakota game with our Story Stream here.

Without Mizzou Football to watch there can be a sense of relief of just being to hop in and watch whatever game tickles your fancy. The SEC is completely back with everyone playing today except Florida and (obviously) Missouri.

The results from Thursday and Friday:

Utah 24, Florida 11

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

NC State 24, UConn 14

UCF 56, Kent State 6

Wake Forest 37, Elon 17

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7

Miami 38, Miami (oh) 3

Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34

kansas 48, Missouri State 17

Future Atlantic Coast Conference member Stanford based in Palo Alto, California and Hawai’i played late but I didn’t stay up late enough to see a final. Feel free to google it and tell me how it went.

College Football Week 1: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV THU 7:00 PM South Dakota Missouri NL SECN THU 7:00 PM Florida Utah (14) -6.5 46 ESPN SAT 11:00 AM East Carolina Michigan (2) -36 51.5 Peacock SAT 11:00 AM Colorado TCU (17) -21 59.5 FOX SAT 11:00 AM Arkansas State Oklahoma (20) -35 58.5 ESPN SAT 11:00 AM Utah State Iowa (25) -25 43.5 FS1 SAT 11:00 AM Virginia Tennessee (12) -28 57.5 ABC SAT 11:00 AM Ball State Kentucky -26.5 48.5 SECN SAT 1:00 PM Mercer Ole Miss (22) NL ESPN+ SAT 2:00 PM Portland State Oregon (15) NL PAC12 SAT 2:30 PM Ohio State (3) -30 Indiana 60.5 CBS SAT 2:30 PM Boise State Washington (10) -14.5 58.5 ABC SAT 2:30 PM Rice Texas (11) NL FOX SAT 2:30 PM Tennessee State Notre Dame (13) NL NBC SAT 2:30 PM Buffalo Wisconsin (19) -28 54.5 FS1 SAT 2:30 PM UMass Auburn -36.5 52 ESPN SAT 3:00 PM Western Carolina Arkansas NL ESPN+ SAT 3:00 PM SE Louisiana Mississippi State NL SECN SAT 5:00 PM UT Martin Georgia (1) NL ESPN+ SAT 5:30 PM Nevada USC (6) -38 66 PAC12 SAT 6:00 PM SEMO Kansas State (16) NL ESPN+ SAT 6:00 PM New Mexico Texas A&M (23) -38 49 ESPN SAT 6:00 PM Alabama A&M Vanderbilt NL ESPN+ SAT 6:30 PM West Virginia Penn State (7) -20.5 50.5 NBC SAT 6:30 PM Middle Tennessee Alabama (4) -39 51.5 SECN SAT 6:30 PM North Carolina (21) -2.5 South Carolina 64.5 ABC SAT 7:00 PM South Alabama Tulane (24) -6 55.5 ESPNU

