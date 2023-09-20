Great vibes leading up to Zou to the Lou

Good Vibes Abound

Wow! What a difference a week makes, huh?! Just a week ago I was ranting in a Links post just like this one in a very un-like Karen manner and POOF! Everything is sunshine and rainbows now. I have not a care in the world. I also am off work til Monday as of 1pm today, so there’s that as well...

Too much sunshine? Obviously, there are still many concerns — I do hope Brady is okay — but I’ll leave the issues to your friendly-ish Rock M football experts.

Turns out, when a team goes and does something like beat the No. 15 team in the country, suddenly they are very worthy of mention by a publication that doesn’t really cover them much anymore (not since they reassigned/lost their Mizzou writer, anyway). In this case, said publication is The Athletic. Rejoice in the content.

You may not know this, but each week, Nicole Auerbach writes a column declaring her 10 best teams in the country, with No. 10 going to a team that’s not necessarily THE 10th best team, but deserves what she called, “a little shine.” Well, guess where Missouri is listed?!

NUMBER TEN, BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY.

Of course we are going to celebrate Harrison Mevis and the longest field goal in SEC history. We absolutely will shout out the cult hero affectionately nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker.” Mevis’ 61-yarder as time expired to beat Kansas State gave head coach Eli Drinkwitz the biggest win of his tenure at Missouri and delivered a lift to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate in recent years.

And that’s not all. Kennington Smith III listed Mizzou as his superlative for SEC’s Best Win and Best Moment of Week 3. Here’s a snippet (go read the whole thing, please):

The game’s two biggest stars — aside from kicker Harrison Mevis , who drilled the walk-off 61-yard field goal — were St. Louis natives: quarterback Brady Cook , who dreamed of playing for the Tigers growing up, and receiver Luther Burden III , a consensus five-star recruit who turned down the sport’s biggest programs to stay home. His decision to star for his home-state team on a big stage was validated with a two-touchdown performance.

If you recall in last week’s links, Seth Emerson had Mizzou listed as No. 9 on his SEC Vibes list for Week 2. Well, big dubs come with big gains. On his new list, the mighty and ferocious Tigers have kicked (teehee) seven teams outta their way and are now NUMBER TWO:

#2 Missouri: Consider me chastened. Appearing on the “Until Saturday ” podcast last week, I said didn’t trust Mizzou to pull off the upset, even at home. But even before the game-winning 61-yarder by Harrison Mevis sailed through the uprights, the Tigers had shown they could hang, going back and forth with a ranked team, getting the defensive stop when they needed it and then overcoming the brain fart of committing a delay of game, pushing the field goal back. (OK so maybe Mevis overcame it, not Eli Drinkwitz.) Still, a huge win for Drinkwitz, who isn’t out of the woods yet, as there’s lots of football left this season. But Mizzou is 3-0 with some sudden momentum.

ALSO from Emerson, he wrote about how Georgia football hasn’t looked like nation’s No. 1 team, but no one else has either. Amidst talking about the Dawgs’ issues, he made several references to their close squeeze with MU last year. And since they haven’t played the Tigers yet, Missouri gets a mention:

But what is the margin for error? It’s too early to tell. The SEC is becoming a week-to-week mystery, especially the teams on Georgia’s schedule: Is Tennessee just that bad, or is Florida better than it looked in Week 1? Do we buy into a Missouri team that pulled off the top 15 upset, even if it didn’t inspire confidence the first two weeks? How good is Ole Miss ? What will Auburn show in Georgia’s first road game in two weeks?

There’s plenty more links from The Athletic below, including where Missouri now falls on Chris Vannini’s Top 133 teams, as well as the site’s own Top 25 rankings and a recap from Saturday’s game. Check it out!

Football

In case you haven’t watched this, this is great work by Connor McLain, who is working for both Mizzou Athletics and PowerMizzou.

So we’ve heard several things about Brady Cook’s knee now, and while it’s nothing serious like an ACL tear, it’s definitely something. Ouch. I’m still dealing with the after-effects of a bone bruise many months ago (but I also have the pain tolerance of a child, and Brady played all last year basically arm-less)

Eli Drinkwitz told Chase Daniel on his YouTube show that Brady Cook is dealing with a deep bone bruise in his knee. #Mizzou — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 19, 2023

Check out KOMU 8 & the Missourian’s new episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show, featuring our very own Brandon Haynes (who’s on hiatus currently):

"It looks like he's the kid at recess who's way more athletic than everyone, except he's playing Power Five Football" @wendellsjr_ on the breakout of Missouri WR Luther Burden III (@lutherburden3) through the season's first three games. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/XcpngnJtFc — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) September 19, 2023

Zou to the..... Kansas City area? Sorry, it just doesn’t roll off the tongue like Zou to the Lou, but I love the idea regardless.

Drinkwitz says that there is a contract in place to eventually play games in Kansas City.



"Wherever they tell us to play, we're excited to play." — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) September 19, 2023

Per Dave Matter, Justin Smith is once again on the ballot for the National Football Hall of Fame (this was a very Dave-in-reporter-mode tweet, I must say)

CHASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ELI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Chase Daniel Show ft. @CoachDrinkwitz brought to you by @LaunchHydrate!



✅ Coach Drinkwitz takes us behind the scenes of Harrison Mevis' game-winning 61-yard field goal



✅ Coach goes in-depth on Brady Cook's big performance and updates his injury status for this weekend and… — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 19, 2023

Hoops

Dennis Gates was sitting courtside with assistant CY Young, both smiling ear to ear, watching their center commitment, Peyton Marshall . Immediately, you see the size. Marshall measured 7-0.25 with a 7-6.5 wing span. He is listed on the roster at 326 pounds. However, that weight looks trim, and he is moving well, better than he was in June. In the drill portion, Marshall showed touch with both hands and the ability to carve out space around the basket and get to an open look. He played with a good motor and stamina when he was on the floor and moved well on the defensive end in the small-sided, three-on-three portion. You would like to see Marshall extend his range some, stepping away from the basket. He also would be well served to bury his man on the block and show a mean streak. All-in-all, it was a consistent day for him. He showed development and was able to get his in each session.

Missouri commit Peyton Marshall measured 7’0.25” with a 7’6.25” wing span and a 9’9” standing reach.



He’s listed at 336 pounds.https://t.co/5XU1NctPvr pic.twitter.com/yID9Qc0rZL — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 19, 2023

Looks like Gates made a stop to see another commit, T.O. Barrett at Branson’s Link Academy:

Hey, Jontay! Welcome to Motor City! Most people’s favorite Porter is getting another shot at the G-League. Tay spent NBA 2K23 Summer League with the Bulls, and played with the Bucks last season. He suited up for the Nuggies for 2022 SL and the Grizzlies his first pro year (2020-21).

Getting misty-eyed at this interaction... I have not listened to the pod yet, but I am sure it’s incredible and I think I may check it on during my drive to StL later today.

No matter what your journey is, it’ll inspire someone.

Thank you @CuonzoMartin for sharing your beautiful journey through hard work and sacrifices. Love you coach. pic.twitter.com/6I9jWgVGOL — Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) September 16, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

DENNIS! GIVE US THE DEETS! In case you missed it, VB opens their SEC season tonight at #14 Tennessee before returning home on Sunday to face South Carolina for their home opener, while Soccer continues their SEC road trip at Auburn on Thursday before returning home to face Georgia on Sunday.

Soccer promos coming your way, Tiger fans!

Mizzou Soccer Promo Schedule Update❗️



Check out these upcoming game themes and giveaways ⬇️

https://t.co/1r4oMqOyt7#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LLYxWmh1Pu — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 19, 2023

This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

We have an answer to the KJ signal, friends! Welcome, Aiden Kitchings! Kitchings, per his twitter account, is a class of 2025 commit, an Atlanta native, and is a 6’5 RHP. I don’t know what “FB Top 92” means, but I’m assuming it’s a ranking of some sort and it’s in the the Top 100, so yeah... that sounds good.

As mentioned earlier, Volleyball is set for their SEC opener against #14 Tennessee tonight at 6pm on ESPN2! Read more at MUTIgers.com

Per MUTigers.com, the Missouri men’s golf team finished as co-champions of the Chicago Highlands Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers finished four-strokes under par on the final hole of the tournament – gaining multiple strokes over nationally-ranked schools in Wake Forest and Virginia – to share the title with the Demon Deacons

Kortay, who covers the Men’s Golf beat for the Missourian, shared the scorecards:

An absolutely electric finish for #Mizzou golf just now. Trailing by two with Jack Lundin and Charlie Crockett left to play 18, the pair played the hole -3 featuring an eagle from Lundin to tie the lead. Four Tigers finished in the top 15 individually. pic.twitter.com/TPRbgtRPUd — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) September 19, 2023

Nice video from Mizzou Track & FIeld. I’m happy to see Mizzou’s creatives putting in the work for ALL the teams!

Weight work pic.twitter.com/8eOlo9v3qk — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 19, 2023

New gymnastics team swag delivered to the Tiger Performance Center:

