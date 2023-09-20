Mizzou Basketball recruiting updates

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. Mizzou is in the middle of some intense recruiting, so the guys are here with an update on the Tigers’ biggest targets. Also, Dennis Gates’ recruiting tactics are discussed and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts!

02:30 - 05:45: Some recruiting updates.

05:45 - 08:30: Trent Burns.

08:30 - 10:00: Chase McCarty.

10:00 - 14:35: Mizzou’s recruiting tactics.

14:35 - 24:00: Completing the 2024 class.

24:00 - 28:00: Talking a little roster payroll.

28:00 - 39:00: What’s to come from our basketball writers.

39:00 - 43:30: Touching on Missouri’s projections.

43:30 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

