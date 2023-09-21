Mizzou Diamond Sports Updates, plus other news and notes

News on the diamond

Diamond sports coverage for the links in....September? You got it!

Starting off with Mizzou Softball, the program announced their SEC schedule on Wednesday afternoon — and the Tigers will open league play at home vs Auburn March 8-10. The Tigers will also host LSU (March 22-24), Florida (April 12-14), and Mississippi State (April 26-28).

Tennessee (March 15-17), Arkansas (April 5-7), Georgia (April 19-21), and South Carolina (May 3-5) are Missouri’s road series — and the SEC Tournament will take place May 7-11 at Auburn.

Last season, Larissa Anderson’s Tigers were coming off the program’s 16th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and finished 35-26 overall. Some key senior contributors such as CF Alex Honnold, SS Jenna Laird, and P Laurin Krings will be returning for the 2024 season. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri’s Fall schedule will start on September 30th against Kansas City.

Speaking of Fall ball, it is officially underway under first-year head coach Kerrick Jackson with Black and Gold scrimmages. The only fall “game” Missouri will play against another opponent is on Saturday, October 28th at Southern Illinois, according to MUTigers.com.

Perhaps the biggest Mizzou Baseball fan TR Robertson was in attendance at Taylor Stadium on Wednesday:

Coaches and players getting ready for their first ⁦@MizzouBaseball⁩ open scrimmage of the Fall practice season pic.twitter.com/im8zT6YYNE — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) September 20, 2023

The @MizzouBaseball practice shirts this Fall all say simply NOW on the front, in keeping with the hashtag slogan #MizzouNOW, emphasizing Kerrick Jackson’s focus on working and playing for now rather than some unspecified rebuilding future pic.twitter.com/4wc23rfaNS — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) September 20, 2023

New hitting coach Bryson LeBlanc (in the gray shirt) a familiar face to longtime ⁦@MizzouBaseball⁩ followers pic.twitter.com/xPV2sSXcT0 — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) September 20, 2023

Speaking of faces familiar to ⁦@MizzouBaseball⁩ - pitching coach Tim Jamieson looking sharp in his white beard and fresh black and gold threads pic.twitter.com/ocSOJR7fuE — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile on the volleyball hardwood, Mizzou fell in three straight sets on the road to No. 14 Tennessee in their SEC opener. The Tigers are now 8-4 overall (0-1 SEC) and will host South Carolina at the Hearnes Center — 3 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus. Full recap here from Matthew Gustafson:

That's a final from Knoxville, Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/ZYna5FYhOJ — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 21, 2023

And in Men’s Golf, senior Jack Lundin was named SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after his performance at the Chicago Highlands Invitational.

Congrats to @jacklundin01 – the after helping the Tigers finish first at the Chicago Highlands Invitational this week!



https://t.co/2Bivj6GWKQ pic.twitter.com/lIX56IOcKs — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 20, 2023

ICYMI on Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, O-Line Coach Brandon Jones, and of course Harrison Mevis!

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, STL Sports Commision’s Chris Roseman joined Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago, plus a visit from Justin Gage. Give it a listen!

QB1 Brady Cook officially returned to Mizzou Football practice on Wednesday:

Sophie Cunningham was at Mizzou Football practice as well!

Thanks to Mizzou legend @sophaller for stopping by & breaking us down #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cFixxaWOD3 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 20, 2023

Soccer Continues SEC Play With Games Against Auburn and No. 22 Georgia



Everything you need to know about the matchups ⬇️

https://t.co/CsNhNaAxiN#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 20, 2023

Freshman Jordan Butler is featured on the latest Mizzou Basketball’s “Meet the Newcomers series:

: Jordan Butler



It's a family affair for Jordan as the 7-footer looks to make his mark in the Mizzou Black & Gold #MIZ pic.twitter.com/WHy5MPPAwo — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 20, 2023

The bat signal from Brian Smith leads to a TigerStyle commitment from Montana:

3x Montana state placer Logan Cole commits to @MizzouWrestling after a visit this weekend. Most recently placed 2nd at 160lbs at the Montana State Tournament. pic.twitter.com/57jrWhwyok — James Hackney (@FFJames94) September 20, 2023

Dennis Gates is hauling in a pretty good transfer class, per The Portal Report:

Missouri and @coachdgates have assembled an ELITE transfer class ready to contend for an SEC title ⚫️



NJCAA National POTY

⚫️Conference DPOY

4️⃣ 10+PPG transfers

⚫️Conference Newcomer of the Year

Multiple All-Conference Performers



⭐️Tamar Bates, 6-5 G, Indiana

⭐️Jesus… pic.twitter.com/ifOXKHIhG8 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) September 20, 2023

Mizzou is among the final six schools for 2024 four-star Top 75 prospect Chase McCarty:

NEWS: 2024 Top-75 prospect Chase McCarty tells me he’s down to six schools.



He goes in-depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/bZpAS58V3R pic.twitter.com/HX7CocrgM7 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 20, 2023

Mizzou Basketball’s 2024 Recruiting Class? Currently fifth in the country:

The top recruiting classes in the country for 2024.



It’s a new age in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/BeQtThAv2P — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) September 20, 2023

Mizzou Madness will be here soon!

Mizzou Football Mini-Movie: Week 3 vs Kansas State

-



Get an all-access look at an electric victory at the Zou!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/14ioGiEU51 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 20, 2023

Mizzou Club Hockey stats from their two wins over Illinois State:

Needless to say, we showed out in Bloomington pic.twitter.com/ibmjaQiUiD — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) September 20, 2023