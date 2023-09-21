 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Diamond Sports Updates, plus other news and notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, September 21

By Sammy Stava
News on the diamond

Diamond sports coverage for the links in....September? You got it!

Starting off with Mizzou Softball, the program announced their SEC schedule on Wednesday afternoon — and the Tigers will open league play at home vs Auburn March 8-10. The Tigers will also host LSU (March 22-24), Florida (April 12-14), and Mississippi State (April 26-28).

Tennessee (March 15-17), Arkansas (April 5-7), Georgia (April 19-21), and South Carolina (May 3-5) are Missouri’s road series — and the SEC Tournament will take place May 7-11 at Auburn.

Last season, Larissa Anderson’s Tigers were coming off the program’s 16th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and finished 35-26 overall. Some key senior contributors such as CF Alex Honnold, SS Jenna Laird, and P Laurin Krings will be returning for the 2024 season. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri’s Fall schedule will start on September 30th against Kansas City.

Speaking of Fall ball, it is officially underway under first-year head coach Kerrick Jackson with Black and Gold scrimmages. The only fall “game” Missouri will play against another opponent is on Saturday, October 28th at Southern Illinois, according to MUTigers.com.

Perhaps the biggest Mizzou Baseball fan TR Robertson was in attendance at Taylor Stadium on Wednesday:

Meanwhile on the volleyball hardwood, Mizzou fell in three straight sets on the road to No. 14 Tennessee in their SEC opener. The Tigers are now 8-4 overall (0-1 SEC) and will host South Carolina at the Hearnes Center — 3 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus. Full recap here from Matthew Gustafson:

And in Men’s Golf, senior Jack Lundin was named SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after his performance at the Chicago Highlands Invitational.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • ICYMI on Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, O-Line Coach Brandon Jones, and of course Harrison Mevis!
  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, STL Sports Commision’s Chris Roseman joined Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago, plus a visit from Justin Gage. Give it a listen!
  • QB1 Brady Cook officially returned to Mizzou Football practice on Wednesday:
  • Sophie Cunningham was at Mizzou Football practice as well!
  • Freshman Jordan Butler is featured on the latest Mizzou Basketball’s “Meet the Newcomers series:
  • The bat signal from Brian Smith leads to a TigerStyle commitment from Montana:
  • Dennis Gates is hauling in a pretty good transfer class, per The Portal Report:
  • Mizzou is among the final six schools for 2024 four-star Top 75 prospect Chase McCarty:
  • Mizzou Basketball’s 2024 Recruiting Class? Currently fifth in the country:
  • Mizzou Madness will be here soon!
  • Mizzou Football Mini-Movie: Week 3 vs Kansas State
  • Mizzou Club Hockey stats from their two wins over Illinois State:
