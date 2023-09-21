Missouri Football 2023: Week 4 versus Memphis Tigers

It’s College Football Season Week 4 and the Missouri Tigers travel down interstate 70 to St. Louis and the Dome at the America’s Center for a neutral site game this Saturday at 6:30 pm against the Memphis Tigers. We’ll keep you covered with everything here!
Sep 19, 2023, 1:00pm CDT
September 21
LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for weekend field trip to the Arch
Toasted rav pants, gooey butter cake shirts.
September 21
Missouri Football Week 4 Bowl Projections: Music City Leads the Way After Win Over Kansas State
It’s still early, but Mizzou’s win over Kansas State has significantly improved the Tigers’ bowl outlook heading into Week 4. Let’s take a look at the latest projections.
September 21
History of Mizzou Football in St. Louis Part 2: The Arch Rivalry Series
Let’s take a look at a series Mizzou dominated "back in the day."
September 21
Three By Three: Week Four Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
Presenting the 3x3, sharing three things to watch each in the Mizzou game, in the SEC slate, and around the CFB nation at large during Week Four of the season.
September 20
History of Mizzou Football in St. Louis Part 1: The Pre-Dome era.
This team has a long football history in St. Louis that has been lost in time.
September 20
Memphis Tigers Preview
Welcome to your newest most important game of the year.
September 19
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Four
Eliah Drinkwitz and Harrison Mevis joined the legendary Mike Kelly to recap the events of Saturday and look ahead to Memphis.
September 19
Eli Drinkwitz presser notes: Zou to the Lou edition
Words from the head coach on the status of Brady Cook and the team’s excitement to play in St. Louis.
September 19
SBN Reacts: Silencing Critics
Mizzou had a big win on Saturday, just how much did the win silence the criticisms?