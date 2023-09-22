PREGAMIN’ MEMPHIS

♫ Just left Faurot Field, dressin’ up formal ♫

The Tigers will be remixing a classic look for their visit to the Gateway City.

Maybe I’ve been poisoned by the first few weeks of questionable fits, but I don’t mind this at all! The Oval Tiger is back (sigh), but at least it’s on a classic black lid with a blacked out frame. And while I’m sure the gold uniform with gold accents will throw some people, I feel like it promotes the brand nicely. Got to show off the black and the gold!

In Case You Missed It...

Brady Cook is listed as ‘questionable’ for this weekend’s game against Memphis, but who are we kidding? The St. Louis kid missing the program’s first game in the city for 13 years?

I would bet just about anything Cook will be on the field come Saturday evening.

Marcellus Johnson was also injured against Kansas State, against whom he made his first start for the Tigers. It remains to be seen how he factors into the Tigers plans on Saturday.

The turf at Edward Jones Dome will get a special facelift for Mizzou’s first visit in over a decade! KSDK provided the public with a sneak peek.

Sneak Peek at how the Dome will look on Saturday for #Mizzou in the Lou, courtesy of our friends at @ksdknews

pic.twitter.com/Yb9ySlZ2GY — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 21, 2023

Did you know Memphis, according to Billboard, is mentioned in more songs than any other city in the world? A few notable examples include...

and...

...and perhaps most fittingly for this specific post.

In a strange twist of fate, various websites claim Memphis as (a) the BBQ capital of the world and (b) the birth place of blues and rock and roll music. What’s so strange about that, you may ask? Well the two cities that might lodge complaints with those distinctions are Columbia, Missouri’s, border cities — Kansas City and St. Louis.

Remember our friend Tauskie Dove? Well he’s having a nice graduate season at Memphis, with 124 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first three games as a Memphis Tiger.

Eli Drinkwitz gets a lot of flack from rival fanbases for never having played college football, but you know who else never played the game at a college level? That’s right, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Rock M-ixology

If you think I’m making a whiskey cocktail this week, you’re dead wrong. I’m too petty.

Of course, Tennessee is well known for its production of whiskey, a distinct style from bourbon or rye. I can’t say I’m overly fond of Tennessee whiskey, but it’s good enough to get the job done in a pinch. But with Missouri playing Memphis, I have to forsake the dark liquors of the world and go for the total opposite. So why don’t we give a gin drink a spin?

It’s difficult to find recipes for drinks that define a city, mostly because they’re written by bland recipe bloggers and marketing firms. But I did find a recipe for something called a Signature Memphis Cup on “mid south bride dot com” that I thought sounded interesting, if basic. I can’t find it corroborated on any other websites, so it looks like we’re rolling with this weird, one-off recipe that’s basically a Cucumber Gin Gimlet only with different specs

5-6 slices cucumber, 2 oz gin, 1 oz lime juice, 0.75 oz simple syrup, sea salt Add 5-6 cucumber slices to mixing glass. Muddle well before adding simple syrup first, followed by lime juice and gin. Pour into shaker and shake until chilled. Double strain into chilled coupe, martini or rocks glass. Garnish with additional cucumber slice, if desired, and sea salt.

I’m going to say it... I may have a new favorite gin drink.

I’m not especially partial to the taste of cucumber, but this sounded so tasty that I had to try it. I think five slices is a perfect amount as you get the bright, freshness of the cucumber without too much of the earthy sweetness. I went with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, my preferred brand, which added a lot of lovely, dry botanicals to the mix. The lime powers through in the finish, making this an incredibly refreshing end to any long day.

And let me stress: you cannot forget the sea salt. You may be tempted to add some saline to the mix, and I don’t think it would ruin the drink necessarily. But the kick of a fresh salt flake with the effervescent flavors of the drink is a perfect marriage.

To another Mizzou victory!

It’s hard to judge great football plays in isolation, but sometimes you can tell when something special has happened. Where does Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard walk-off rank in your personal pantheon of great Mizzou Football moments?

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: It’s definitely in the top 5 and maybe could sneak into my top 3 depending on the day. The Michael Sam sack and Shane Ray scoop-and-score against Oklahoma State is one of the best in-person sports moments of my life, whereas the Sod Reesing sack, Gahn McGaffie’s kickoff return and Henry Josey’s run against Texas A&M are all quintessential moments in my Tiger fandom.

Karen Steger, Madame Editor, Etc: Of the games I’ve seen in person, I think it was the best. Because of my former life as a HS swim coach and my many years in NC, I missed some really good moments and was relegated to watching the Tigers on TV. So yeah, seeing this madness at Faurot really did it for me and cemented it as my best football memory. My friends and I were convinced it wasn’t going in and were wildly irritated that Drink put Mr. Thiccer in such a precarious situation. But HE DID IT. HE REALLY DID IT. EXCITEMENT ENSUED. Like our lord and savior (jk) Taylor Swift once said, “We’ve [Mizzou fans] seen this all before, and we didn’t like the ending.” It’s about damn time things go our way; we’ve been through a lot.

Aaron Dryden, Football Writer: I think right now, it’s extremely high in my personal recollections with a chance to rise up to the top.

The sheer improbability of a college kicker making a 61-yard field goal is one thing, but the opponent, the stage, and frankly the recent history of this program is another. This game was a game that up until that piss missile of a FG, I had seen many times before. Missouri plays a close game with a good team, all to just lose it in excruciating fashion at the end. This time was different and in this very moment, it feels like that win was a breakthrough victory for this program. If Missouri reaches the goals we all hope to see, this could be seen as the catalyst to something bigger.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: Considering I’m a fairly young Missouri fan, that tops my list. Personally, I think that play has to rank in the Top 5 in terms of single moments in Mizzou Football history, with Henry Josey’s run through the heart of Texas A&M in 2013 being the first other moment that comes to mind when thinking of the topic.

Aaron said it best, that kick going through the uprights was so unlikely that “stunned” was the only way anybody could react. Heck, in the postgame presser you could tell that some of the players were still a bit shell-shocked. Add on how immensely important the game was and how Mizzou had struggled in close games last season, and you have a perfect recipe for a legendary play.

Quentin Corpuel, Staff Writer: Similarly to Parker, I haven’t followed the Tigers for very long, so Saturday was easily the best Missouri moment I’ve ever experienced.

I was at Madison Square Garden when Carmelo Anthony hit an overtime game-winner against the Bulls in 2012. I was at Nationals Park when Bryce Harper improbably came back to win the 2018 Home Run Derby (even though he definitely cheated). I’ve never been a part of a true “holy sh**” moment quite like Saturday, and I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: It’s definitely up there with Henry Josey’s run against Texas A&M to clinch the SEC East and the Todd Reesing sack at Arrowhead to clinch the Big 12 North. Mevis kick was a special moment — but let’s hope it jumpstarts into a special season.

Eli Drinkwitz escaped a massive flogging from fans after the delay of game penalty that nearly derailed Mizzou’s game-winning drive. Have you forgiven him yet for the nearly chaotic indiscretion?

Josh Matejka: I think Eli Drinkwitz has owned up to his mistake and should be given credit for the fact that he has built a roster that can overcome blunders like that. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I also think he’s not the only person who should be watching the clock in that moment.

Karen Steger: Winning cures all ills... or at least in the immediate aftermath. I don’t care right now how they got there because it worked out. This also was the first time I recall Drinkwitz owning a potentially game-changing mistake, so I’m more apt to let it go this time.

Aaron Dryden: I appreciated his accountability in the presser. He owned it, said he was at fault, and said he’ll learn from it. I’m willing to let it go, especially when you see the errors that Kansas State coach, Chris Klieman made in crunch time, too. It happens.

Would I have this perspective if we lost though? Absolutely not!

Parker Gillam: Considering he literally said afterward that he had no idea that the team was even huddled and that he was bailed out by Mevis, I can forgive him for admitting his mistake. But, I have even less confidence in Drink’s late-game decision-making/clock management now, and the ball will only bounce in Mizzou’s favor so many times.

Quentin Corpuel: As long as his Nathaniel Hackett era is completely behind him (a.k.a it doesn’t happen again), the offense is forgivable, especially because he held himself accountable postgame.

Sammy Stava: I mean, what if the penalty truly helped Mevis? Maybe he misses from the 56-yard spot. But no, respect to Drinkwitz on owning up to the mistake in the postgame press conference and all is forgotten since they got the win. Can’t afford to have that happen again, though.

Mizzou Football returns to St. Louis for the first time since 2010 this weekend. For those making the trip — from Columbia, Memphis, or wherever they happen to coming from — how would you recommend they spend their time in the Gateway City?

Josh Matejka: Depends on your speed. It’s a later kickoff, which enables visitors to explore a bit, so I’d encourage you to check out any of the many boroughs that make St. Louis cool. Tower Grove is a great place to walk around, grab some drinks and meals and, if you need to chill, take a walk in the park. If you’re looking to pregame, Urban Chestnut will be a great spot with their wide open beer hall.

Karen Steger: I’m heading to my hometown on Wednesday afternoon to meet up with my parents, who are coming in from St. Pete so we can go to the game and see family who still live in the area. Traditionally, we find our way to O’Connell’s Pub on Shaw and Cunetto House of Pasta on The Hill for good eats. This weekend, however, the Stegers are checking out the new aquarium and The Pitch Athletic Club (soccer bar) in Union Station before Mizzou’s late kick on Saturday.

If it’s a good year for the Birds on the Bat, one simply must attend a Cards game— I will be despite their (very) down year. If you’re a beer drinker, of which I clearly am, Narrow Gauge (Florissant) is a great spot, as is 4 Hands (downtown), Schlafly (downtown or Maplewood), Urban Chesnut (Tower Grove), Civil Life (South City), and Sam’s favorite, Side Project (Maplewood). If you’ve got kids, City Museum is wildly fun, and StL is known for its free museums and zoo in Forest Park, so check those out.

Aaron Dryden: It depends on your crowd, but me personally?

I tend to be in the suburbs, but I enjoy a nice meal at Tony’s on Main in St. Charles. You can stay and move upstairs to Tony’s on Top or opt to move to the casinos that are within a few miles. Ameristar and Hollywood Casino are solid spots for more than just gambling.

If you are looking for a dinner spot somewhere more in the city, I recommend Hodak’s (fried chicken) or Trattoria Marcella (Italian). I can’t really recommend any bars because you can get Tito’s and water anywhere.

Parker Gillam: I’m from Atlanta, so I certainly can not speak on this topic as much as others. That being said, I’ve been to St. Charles by the river and found it to be a really peaceful and nice place to hang out with friends. The Armory is a great new venue that recently opened up downtown that is good for families or adults as well.

Quentin Corpuel: Similarly to Parker, I’m not from St. Louis, and I’ve only been near the city once. Food-wise, I went to Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill in Kirkwood and had a nice meal. The service was excellent, and my hamburger was stupendous.

Sammy Stava: Before a Cardinals game, go to Paddy O’s or Ballpark Village. Before a Blues game, Maggie O’Briens is the spot I’d say. Go visit the Arch. Pick up some IMO’s Pizza [editor’s note: this post is not sponsored... but could be if IMO’s would give us a call!], Ted Drewes and some toasted ravioli.

The Edward Jones Dome is the site of this weekend’s game and, let’s be honest, it’s a bit of a lackluster stadium. Pitch us on your dream neutral site matchup, including opponent and location. Be creative and pick something that hasn’t happened before.

Josh Matejka: Aaron’s idea (below) of playing in a smaller atmosphere intrigues me, but I’m also partial to great football palaces. Mizzou has played in Arrowhead plenty of times, so let’s try something else. Give me the Journalism Bowl against Northwestern at Soldier Field.

Karen Steger: Keep it in StL and gimme that beautiful new soccer stadium, CityPark, and let’s use it for a rivalry game, like Illinois or kU or someone from the Big 8 days like a Nebraska, as Parker mentioned, or Deion Sanders’ Colorado team. Why not?

Aaron Dryden: One of Mizzou’s buy games going forward should be bringing Missouri schools like SEMO or NW Missouri St and bringing the game to a venue like Lindenwood. It would be fun to see them play in a smaller environment.

Parker Gillam: Give me Nebraska at Arrowhead. Let’s rekindle an old rivalry in front of 76,000+.

Quentin Corpuel: I’m thinking a “Field of Dreams”-esque battle between Mizzou and Oklahoma on, like, a random open field in southwest Missouri. Find a giant patch of land and build a football field with wooden bleachers that hold a few thousand fans. We’ll have the press box and postgame press conference in a barn. We’ll also drive in some cows to really capture the unique energy of the Midwest.

Sammy Stava: I love Josh’s Chicago idea of Soldier Field and Karen’s St. Louis idea of CityPark. I’d say maybe play a neutral-site game at Arrowhead late in the season against an SEC opponent and combine it on the same weekend with Mizzou Hoops playing at the T-Mobile Center — a “Mizzou in KC” weekend type of thing.

If Mizzou takes care of business and moves to 4-0 on Saturday, how high are you setting your sights for the 2023 season? Dream big!

Josh Matejka: I think I set my personal ceiling at 8 wins before the season started, and I could maybe bump it to 9 after the win against Kansas State. If they dismantle Memphis, you’ll have to talk me off the ledge.

Karen Steger: 8 wins. Ask me again post-LSU and perhaps I will have changed my mind.

Aaron Dryden: I think 10 wins is legitimately in play. This team feels like a team that will take this win and let it propel them to bigger things.

Parker Gillam: Agree with Karen, eight wins. At the end of the day, Mizzou is one of many teams that are still unbeaten and receiving unexpected hype at this point. They will come down to Earth at a certain point, likely during the grind of SEC play. Still, eight wins means you won nearly every swing game on the schedule, which is a major win for this program.

I will say that nine wins is certainly doable, but it’d require taking down either Kentucky or Arkansas on the road. I won’t bet on that reality until I see this team play in front of an away crowd that isn’t Vandy’s...meaning that this team’s first true road test will be in Lexington.

Quentin Corpuel: Should Mizzou take down Memphis, I still won’t go over eight wins unless the Tigers from Columbia takes down the Tigers from Baton Rouge.

Sammy Stava: 8-9 wins would certainly be on the table with a 4-0 start, and that could potentially mean a New Year’s Day bowl bid.