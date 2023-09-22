Missouri vs Memphis football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Playing football in the Dome in St. Louis is something that’s gone quite well for Missouri over the years. I’d encourage any reader here to check out Jaden Lewis & Parker Gillam’s consecutive history posts and read about how things have gone in the past when Mizzou has visited St. Louis if you’re looking for more details.

As for the opponent, no Mizzou is not playing the Dome itself, nor are they playing Illinois. The Tigers are playing the Tigers, and not in a Gary Pinkel “Missouri beating Missouri” kind of way. But the Tigers of Memphis.

Memphis isn’t a historical rival, in fact the two teams have only played 4 times. But Mizzou has been working the 70 to 55 connection in recent years as Memphis is also coming to Mizzou Arena for a Non-Conference game in November.

Another note, long time Mizzou AD employee and former Assistant basketball coach Brad Loos was recently hired at Memphis as the Senior Associate AD and Chief Revenue Officer. Loos, I’m sure you’ll recall, spearheaded the Rally for Rhyan games when his young daughter Rhyan was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a form of Pediatric Leukemia. Rhyan beat the cancer, and Mizzou raised a lot of money for Pediatric cancer research, so the Loos family obviously has a deep connection with the Missouri community and Columbia, and vice versa.

Back tot he game, Mizzou and Memphis have now met 4 times on the gridiron with the (good) Tigers winning three times. The lone loss happened in 1996, a darker time for sure, but that season was when most fans started to see the light during the Larry Smith era. The next year was the first bowl season since 1983.

The last time these teams played Missouri put up 65 points in 2018, which you may recall as almost a great season. Let’s hope a win over Memphis is a key to a great season, and not another almost year.

Missouri-Memphis football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2023

LOCATION: The Dome at America’s Center; St. Louis, MO.

Missouri-Memphis football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Memphis football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite to Memphis, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 51.5

College Football Week 4: Games to watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Rutgers Michigan (2) -24 44 BTN 11:00 AM Florida State (4) -2 Clemson 55 ABC 11:00 AM Oklahoma (16) -14 Cincinnati 57.5 FOX 11:00 AM Auburn Texas A&M -8 51 ESPN 11:00 AM Kentucky -13.5 Vanderbilt 51 SECN 2:30 PM Colorado (19) Oregon (10) -21 69 ABC 2:30 PM UCLA (22) Utah (11) -6 52.5 FOX 2:30 PM Ole Miss (15) Alabama (13) -6.5 55.5 CBS 2:30 PM Duke (18) -21.5 UConn 44 CBSSN 2:30 PM Miami (20) -23.5 Temple 47 ESPN2 3:00 PM UTSA Tennessee (23) -21.5 59.5 SECN 6:00 PM Arkansas LSU (12) 17.5 55 ESPN 6:00 PM Oregon St (14) -3 Washington St (21) 58.5 FOX 6:00 PM Charlotte Florida (25) -28 48.5 ESPN+ 6:30 PM UAB Georgia (1) -42.5 54.5 ESPN2 6:30 PM Texas (3) -14.5 Baylor 49.5 ABC 6:30 PM Ohio State (6) -3 Notre Dame (9) 55.5 NBC 6:30 PM Iowa (24) Penn State (7) -15 40 CBS 6:30 PM Memphis Missouri -6.5 51.5 ESPNU 6:30 PM Mississippi St South Carolina -6 48.5 SECN 7:00 PM North Carolina (17) -7.5 Pittsburgh 50 ACCN 9:30 PM USC (5) -34.5 Arizona State 62.5 FOX 9:30 PM California Washington (8) -20.5 59 ESPN

