Brady Cook officially listed as questionable leading up to “Mizzou To The Lou” game

Mizzou Links for Friday, September 22

By Sammy Stava
‘Mizzou To The Lou’ News and Notes:

The “Mizzou To The Lou” game vs Memphis is right around the corner — and Mizzou Football announced their injury report on Thursday with two St. Louis area players listed on there. QB1 Brady Cook has been officially ruled as questionable which was previously reported earlier in the week by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Meanwhile, freshman TE Brett Norfleet has been officially ruled as OUT. The O’Fallon, MO native from Francis Howell High School had two receptions for 40 yards in last week’s 30-27 win over Kansas State.

Full injury report here from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:

It’s unfortunate for the freshman Norfleet, but let’s hope Brady Cook gets to play in his hometown:

Leading up to the game on Saturday — here’s what The Dome will look like covered in black and gold.

And here’s what Mizzou Football will be wearing on Saturday in the STL:

With Mizzou playing Memphis, they will become the first team to play all four FBS programs from the state of Tennessee. Random stat courtesy of STLToday’s Eli Hoff:

Well, Mizzou is already 1-0 in their quest to go undefeated against the state of Tennessee. Time to go 2-0 on Saturday — and the Tigers have the Battlehawks’ support:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Soccer loses 3-2 at Auburn. The Tigers are now 5-2-2 overall (1-1 SEC) and will host No. 22 Georgia on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus. More on MUTigers.com.
  • Mizzou Basketball’s jersey numbers are here! And 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover wearing number 75 is perfect!
  • A big congrats to the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team who helped raise $2,000 to Special Olympics Missouri at their golf tournament:
  • Bat signal from Larissa Anderson, which led to a commitment from Avery Porter:
  • Mizzou Softball officially announces that they will compete in the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic from Feb. 9-11 in Clearwater, Florida. More on MUTigers.com
  • Hear from Mizzou Club Hockey player Nick Spolec:
  • Get to know Mizzou Women’s Basketball freshman Lucija Milkovic from Croatia:
  • From former Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin on his podcast:
