Brady Cook officially listed as questionable leading up to “Mizzou To The Lou” game

‘Mizzou To The Lou’ News and Notes:

The “Mizzou To The Lou” game vs Memphis is right around the corner — and Mizzou Football announced their injury report on Thursday with two St. Louis area players listed on there. QB1 Brady Cook has been officially ruled as questionable which was previously reported earlier in the week by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Meanwhile, freshman TE Brett Norfleet has been officially ruled as OUT. The O’Fallon, MO native from Francis Howell High School had two receptions for 40 yards in last week’s 30-27 win over Kansas State.

Full injury report here from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:

Injury report for #Mizzou against Memphis at the Dome this weekend ⤵️ as expected, QB1 is questionable. Some notable players out this week though



PROBABLE

- Daniel Blood



QUESTIONABLE

- Brady Cook



OUT

- Peanut Houston

- Marcellus Johnson

- Shamar McNeil

- Brett Norfleet — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 21, 2023

It’s unfortunate for the freshman Norfleet, but let’s hope Brady Cook gets to play in his hometown:

Game week in the Lou! Big weekend for the Tigers & @imospizza. Come cheer on our team and don’t forget to grab a few pizzas on your way over to the Dome. #TeamImos #STL #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uKJMcPsf2X — Brady Cook (@qbcook12) September 21, 2023

Leading up to the game on Saturday — here’s what The Dome will look like covered in black and gold.

Sneak Peek at how the Dome will look on Saturday for #Mizzou in the Lou, courtesy of our friends at @ksdknews

pic.twitter.com/Yb9ySlZ2GY — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 21, 2023

Love to see that black & gold at the Dome! ⬛️ pic.twitter.com/YNjGdXHWtL — STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) September 21, 2023

And here’s what Mizzou Football will be wearing on Saturday in the STL:

With Mizzou playing Memphis, they will become the first team to play all four FBS programs from the state of Tennessee. Random stat courtesy of STLToday’s Eli Hoff:

Random history in the making: In 2023, #Mizzou will become the first football team to play all 4 FBS programs in the state of Tennessee in 1 season.



(Middle Tennessee State, Memphis, Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee are the 4.)



If my research is right, that is. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) September 21, 2023

Well, Mizzou is already 1-0 in their quest to go undefeated against the state of Tennessee. Time to go 2-0 on Saturday — and the Tigers have the Battlehawks’ support:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Calum McAndrew: 3 storylines to follow as Mizzou football faces Memphis in St. Louis

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Mizzou Soccer loses 3-2 at Auburn. The Tigers are now 5-2-2 overall (1-1 SEC) and will host No. 22 Georgia on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus. More on MUTigers.com.

Really proud of our response in the second half, but the game is 90 minutes, & in the SEC, you have to bring your best for all 90.

TOM for tonight made an immediate positive impact w/ the battle she brought from the time she subbed on until the final whistle blew…@keeganmgood pic.twitter.com/gQEUkjU6au — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) September 22, 2023

Mizzou Basketball’s jersey numbers are here! And 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover wearing number 75 is perfect!

NCAA rule change now allows basketball players to wear Nos. 6-9 in single or double-digit numbers.



Mizzou's Connor Vanover will be the first No. 75 in team history. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 21, 2023

A big congrats to the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team who helped raise $2,000 to Special Olympics Missouri at their golf tournament:

Thank you SO much to the @MizzouWBB team for raising nearly $2,000 for Special Olympics Missouri at its annual golf tournament! We can't wait to cheer on the Tigers this season! #SOMOUnity pic.twitter.com/bla2zQreYc — Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) September 21, 2023

Bat signal from Larissa Anderson, which led to a commitment from Avery Porter:

Mizzou Softball officially announces that they will compete in the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic from Feb. 9-11 in Clearwater, Florida. More on MUTigers.com

Luther Burden comes in at No. 4 in Saturday Down South’s Top 10 SEC players entering Week 4

Ranking the Top 10 SEC players entering Week 4https://t.co/fjXgYmvRuz — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 21, 2023

Hear from Mizzou Club Hockey player Nick Spolec:

Our home opener is just around the corner! Hear from our very own #64 Nick Spolec about last year’s national run, the SLU series, and much more!



Here’s the link: https://t.co/xqZRVi5Gnq pic.twitter.com/AYtguF363f — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) September 21, 2023

Get to know Mizzou Women’s Basketball freshman Lucija Milkovic from Croatia:

From former Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin on his podcast:

New Episode Available #itallcountspodcast



I share a story from my college days where I was required to change my approach if I wanted to reach my goals.



I learned the importance of:



Goal Setting

Hard Work (next level)

Accepting Feedback#Itallcounts — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) September 21, 2023