Rock M Nation Pick ‘Em: Week 4

Week 4 of the College Football season is here, and the 3-0 Missouri Tigers will close out their non-conference portion of their schedule against the 3-0 Memphis Tigers in St. Louis for the “Mizzou to the Lou” series. Mizzou will look for their first 4-0 start to the season since 2013.

The other SEC games feature the Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the South Carolina Gamecocks. ESPN’s College Gameday heads to South Bend for No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Those games highlight our Rock M Pick Em Week 4 slate, but first — a standings recap from Week 3.

Sammy: 4-1 overall (2-3 ATS)

Kortay: 4-1 (1-4)

Parker: 3-2 (0-5)

Josh: 3-2 (0-5)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

Memphis vs. Missouri (-7)

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: This game won’t be easy. Mizzou is coming off an emotional win over Kansas State, and Memphis is a solid G5 opponent that will come in motivated after this game should have originally been a Memphis home game. However, Luther Burden and Brady Cook will be determined to get a win in their hometown. This will be close late in the 2nd half but Mizzou will pull away. 31-23.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: Riding a lot of momentum, Mizzou will have to be careful not to have a letdown game in this one. Personally, I believe that this team is experienced and focused enough to avoid that, and it’s a showcase game in St. Louis. Memphis is a solid team, but this isn’t a group built like their 2016-2019 squads. Mizzou wins 34-17.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: This game screams trap. Mizzou is coming off an emotional win against a strong opponent, and now, it is expected to take care of business against a somewhat inferior opponent. With that being said, I really do believe this Tigers team has whatever it is that special teams have. Missouri is going to take care of business and win by two scores. Mizzou covers and wins 27-13.

Auburn at Texas A&M (-8.5)

Sammy Stava: Texas A&M is at home and it feels like a must-win game for Jimbo Fisher. 38-28 Aggies.

Parker Gillam: Frankly, I still buy TAMU as a solid team in the conference as of now. I think Weigman and his weapons are dangerous, and the defense SHOULD improve upon its showing two weeks ago. Auburn is gonna upset someone, but it won’t be this week. 30-20 Aggies.

Kortay Vincent: It feels wrong to say this, but I am in fact buying A&M. Auburn is yet to be tested to this degree this year, and A&M has. I think the Aggies learned some lessons from their early-season loss to Miami, and they’re going to leverage that this weekend. I think the Aggies win 34-24 to cover the spread.

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7):

Sammy Stava: Alabama is so underwhelming, and Ole Miss has the better quarterback play — but this game is in Tuscaloosa. The Tide are going to have to rely on their defense to win and they will. I just can’t see Nick Saban losing two home games before October. Different story if this was in Oxford. 21-13 Bama.

Parker Gillam: All signs points towards Ole Miss winning this one…so I’ll take Nick Saban and Co. with their backs against the wall. Rebels are probably the 2nd or 3rd best team in the West, and Jaxson Dart is playing out of his mind, but they’re going to lose a heartbreaker to the Tide for the second straight year in a row by a score of 28-24.

Kortay Vincent: The public is fading Nick Saban at home. Need I say more? With Jalen Milroe back under center, I think Bama takes care of business, and we all come back to reality about what Ole Miss and Alabama really are. Give me the Crimson Tide covering and winning 31-20.

Mississippi State at South Carolina (-6):

Sammy Stava: I like Spencer Rattler to show up big here as the Gamecocks are in need of a win at home. 27-17 South Carolina.

Parker Gillam: A desperation game for both teams. Williams-Brice is electric at night, and I can see SC bouncing back from their slow start beginning with this game. Not a fan of what I saw from MSU’s usually potent offense last week, so give me South Carolina 31-21.

Kortay Vincent: South Carolina is not very good, but Mississippi State is even worse. The Gamecocks are at home and should have a sour taste in their mouth after blowing a two-score halftime lead to UGA last week. I’ll pick SC to bounce back. Gamecocks cover 30-17.

No. 6 Ohio State (-3.5) at No. 9 Notre Dame:

Sammy Stava: Sam Hartman puts on a show in primetime at home in South Bend. It will be a good one for sure, 35-31 Irish.

Parker Gillam: The blockbuster of the weekend, and normally I’d take Ohio State over a program that I don’t trust at all in close games. But, I’m a big Sam Hartman fan, and I really like the balance the Irish offense has had so far. It’ll be close, but ND wins 27-20.

Kortay Vincent: This is my mortal lock of the year super, mega whale play. Notre Dame is finally ready to compete with the big boys. The Irish have the better QB, they’re at home, and they’re getting three points. Give me the Irish plus the points, but for good measure, I’ll take them to handily win outright 38-24.

