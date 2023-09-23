Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Memphis

First Quarter
- Memphis will receive. Missouri’s defense will take the field first. Mike Jones and Jeremy Maclin are today’s special captains.
- Mizzou attempts an onside kick to start the game and it isn’t successful. An offsides penalty on MU will have them re-kick.
- Darius Robinson comes up with a sack on the first play.
- Blake Watson converts a third and long for Memphis. They have the ball at their own 41.
- Watson then takes Memphis across midfield with a 12-yard gain.
- Kris Abrams-Draine makes a beautiful pass breakup by stopping a potential big gain on a wheel route. Seth Henigan is chased out of bounds bringing up a fourth down.
- Luther Burden picks up a first down on his first touch. Expect a lot of him this evening.
- Touchdown Missouri!! Brady Cook finds Marquis Johnson for a long 76-yard score. PAT is good. Missouri 7, Memphis 0. 9:37 in Q1.
- A screen pass to Blake Watson moves Memphis to their own 49.
- Darius Robinson is coming off the field with a bit of a limp. He appeared shaken up.
- Seth Henigan finds a hole in Missouri’s defense hitting Demeer Blankumsee on 4th and 8.
- Field goal Memphis. Tanner Gillis connects from 43 yards out. Missouri 7, Memphis 3. 4:18 in Q1.
- A fumble by Cody Schrader gives Memphis the ball back at Missouri’s seven-yard line.
- Touchdown Memphis. Seth Henigan finds Joseph Scates in the corner of the end zone on fourth and goal. Memphis 10, Missouri 7. 2:15 left in Q2.
- Back-to-back negative plays put Mizzou’s offense in a bad spot on third down. MU can’t convert and the punting unit will come out.
Second Quarter
- Drey Norwood breaks up a third down pass. The punt is nearly blocked, but it goes out of bounds at the 25.
- Luther Burden takes Mizzou’s offense to the oppositions 47-yard line. Marquis Johnson picked up three yards on a reverse the next play.
- Burden again. He weaves his way down to the one-yard line.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Nathaniel Peat takes it in from a yard out. PAT is good. Missouri 14, Memphis 10. 6:27 in Q2.
- Drey Norwood, who has been having a sensational game, got injured while bringing down Seth Henigan. He needed help going to the sidelines.
- The Cook to Burden connection has been automatic. Cook is 10-10, five going to Burden for 80 yards.
- The two connect again, this time moving the ball to the 13-yard line of Memphis. 50 seconds left in the half and Missouri is in scoring position.
- Field goal Missouri!!! Harrison Mevis connects from 25 yards out. Missouri 17, Memphis 10 with nine seconds left in the half.
Third quarter
- Missouri goes three-and-out on its first offensive possession of the half. Memphis takes over at their own 18.
- Darius Robinson is in street clothes on the sideline. He is out for out for the game.
- Johnny Walker Jr. comes up with a strip sack on third down. Memphis recovers but is forced to punt. Mizzou’s offense takes over at the 23.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! After a huge gain by Luther Burden, Brady Cook finds Theo Wease for a 19-yard score. PAT is good. Missouri 24, Memphis 10. 9:19 in Q3.
- Luther Burden is heading to the locker room following his big gain to setup the TD pass.
- Kris Abrams-Draine comes up with a huge interception giving Mizzou the ball back at their own 46.
- Mizzou is unable to do anything with the ball. The Tigers failed to convert a 4th and 1 at the Memphis 31.
- A big man by Roc Taylor moves Memphis to the 20-yard line.
- Touchdown Memphis. Seth Henigan connects with Blake Watson for 13-yards. PAT is good. Missouri 24, Memphis 17. 4:07 Q3.
- A quick three-and-out for Mizzou. Memphis takes over following a punt at the 50.
- Roc Taylor again comes up with another huge reception for Memphis moving it to the 27.
Fourth quarter
- Seth Henigan is intercepted by Marcus Clarke on 4th and 5. A huge turnover created by Missouri’s defense. MU takes over at its own 12.
- Good news for Mizzou. There not only in the red zone, but Luther Burden is back in the game.
- Field goal Missouri!!! Harrison Mevis connects from 32 yards out. Missouri 27, Memphis 17. 11:01 Q4.
Pregame Updates
It's Game Day in ⏰#MIZ
Setting the scene #MIZ | #PackTheDome
Rather unsurprisingly, Brady Cook is announced as the starting QB for #Mizzou.
No boos audible from the field, just a roar.
He’s looked smooth and unencumbered during warm-ups, wearing a sleeve and brace on his right knee. Exactly how mobile he’ll be today will be evident soon.
Game Info
Time: 6:30 PM CT
Date: Sept. 23, 2023
Location: The Dome at America’s Center
TV: SEC Network
