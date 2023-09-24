 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou ranked No. 23 in latest AP Poll

The Tigers enter the AP Poll for the first time in Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure after moving to 4-0 against Memphis.

By Josh Matejka
For the first time under Eli Drinkwitz, the Mizzou Tigers are ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.

After a gutsy 34-27 win over Memphis on Saturday, the Tigers were elevated to No. 23 in the weekly AP Poll, one spot below No. 22 Florida and two spots above No. 25 Fresno State.

Not to be outdone by its more “prestigious” companion, the US LBM Coaches Poll ranked the undefeated Tigers No. 22, swapping them and Florida.

It’s not the first time the Tigers have been ranked overall under Drinkwitz. You may recall that the Tigers held a CFP ranking of No. 25 in Drink’s first year, but only for one week.

The No. 23 Tigers head to Nashville for an afternoon date with Vanderbilt next Saturday.

