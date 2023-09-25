Woke up, Mizzou was still undefeated

The vibes are swell!
You’re not dreaming! Mizzou Football is 4-0 for the first time in a decade! They’re ranked No. 23 by the Associated Press and No. 22 by the Coaches Poll.
Let’s find out what people are saying with two sleeps past.
- Dave Matter, giving us the good stats as always!
Mizzou offensive leaders in SEC & Power 5 rankings ...— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 24, 2023
Brady Cook, QB rating (185.2): No. 2 SEC ... No. 10 P5
Cody Schrader, rushing (100.8 ypg) : No. 1 SEC ... No. 9 P5
Luther Burden, receiving (126 ypg): No. 3 SEC ... No. 4 P5
- SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic is buying on Mizzou, whom he believes are getting a little short-changed for the job they’ve done thus far.
MISSOURI: Nice win. Better resume than they will get credit for. Won a game without converting a 3rd down. Not sure if that's impressive or embarrassing? QB sharp again, 2nd straight 300 yard game ZERO picks on the year. Nice day for 7, leads SEC in rushing! OL still had lapses.…— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 24, 2023
- ESPN’s Matt Miller is a big fan of Luther Burden III and thinks he’ll be fun player to analyze next season. Hey man, get in line... we’re having fun doing it now!
He's not draft eligible until 2025, but Missouri's WR Luther Burden III is a blast to watch. Super explosive and versatile. YAC king. He'll be a fun one to evaluate more next year.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 24, 2023
- The Trib analyzes the decision Eli Drinkwitz is set to make about defensive star Darius Robinson, who is publicly dealing with a nagging injury that may require some rest to fully heal.
- Ben Hochman writes about Mizzou’s resident YAC gawd
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam remarks that Mizzou just needed to get the job done... and they did!
- In which Jaden highlights how Mizzou’s youth and depth stepped up against Memphis
- In which the Rock M Reacts crew, well, reacts
- In which THEY RANKED MIZZOU
- In which the opening lines for Week 5 are up and running
- In which Mizzou Volleyball is now 1-0 in conference play
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap...
Charles Harris had a nice day at the office, grabbing three tackles, two for a loss, and one sack in Detroit’s 20-6 win over Atlanta.
Akayleb Evans continues to soak up tackles in the secondary, leading Minnesota with 11 in the Vikings 28-24 loss to the Chargers.
Markus Golden picked up a sack in Pittsburgh’s win over Las Vegas.
Blaine Gabbert was brought in for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ blowout. He was 3/5 passing for 32 yds with two interceptions. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- One of Mizzou’s best programs in deep preparation for the upcoming season...
- Jontay Porter, G-League monster, is getting an honest-to-god shot at making the Detroit Pistons roster with an Exhibit 10 contract!
Sources: Big man Jontay Porter signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons.— James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 19, 2023
- Oh, is Kerrick Jackson out ‘crootin again?
#MIZ #MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/OE9nnC1Ne8— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) September 25, 2023
- Rock M’er Kortay Vincent is an award-winning sportswriter! Congrats, Kortay!
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...