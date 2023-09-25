Woke up, Mizzou was still undefeated

The vibes are swell!

You’re not dreaming! Mizzou Football is 4-0 for the first time in a decade! They’re ranked No. 23 by the Associated Press and No. 22 by the Coaches Poll.

Let’s find out what people are saying with two sleeps past.

Dave Matter, giving us the good stats as always!

Mizzou offensive leaders in SEC & Power 5 rankings ...



Brady Cook, QB rating (185.2): No. 2 SEC ... No. 10 P5



Cody Schrader, rushing (100.8 ypg) : No. 1 SEC ... No. 9 P5



Luther Burden, receiving (126 ypg): No. 3 SEC ... No. 4 P5 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 24, 2023

SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic is buying on Mizzou, whom he believes are getting a little short-changed for the job they’ve done thus far.

MISSOURI: Nice win. Better resume than they will get credit for. Won a game without converting a 3rd down. Not sure if that's impressive or embarrassing? QB sharp again, 2nd straight 300 yard game ZERO picks on the year. Nice day for 7, leads SEC in rushing! OL still had lapses.… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 24, 2023

ESPN’s Matt Miller is a big fan of Luther Burden III and thinks he’ll be fun player to analyze next season. Hey man, get in line... we’re having fun doing it now!

He's not draft eligible until 2025, but Missouri's WR Luther Burden III is a blast to watch. Super explosive and versatile. YAC king. He'll be a fun one to evaluate more next year. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 24, 2023

The Trib analyzes the decision Eli Drinkwitz is set to make about defensive star Darius Robinson, who is publicly dealing with a nagging injury that may require some rest to fully heal.

Ben Hochman writes about Mizzou’s resident YAC gawd

Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap...

Charles Harris had a nice day at the office, grabbing three tackles, two for a loss, and one sack in Detroit’s 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Akayleb Evans continues to soak up tackles in the secondary, leading Minnesota with 11 in the Vikings 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Markus Golden picked up a sack in Pittsburgh’s win over Las Vegas.

Blaine Gabbert was brought in for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ blowout. He was 3/5 passing for 32 yds with two interceptions. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

One of Mizzou’s best programs in deep preparation for the upcoming season...

Jontay Porter, G-League monster, is getting an honest-to-god shot at making the Detroit Pistons roster with an Exhibit 10 contract!

Sources: Big man Jontay Porter signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 19, 2023

Oh, is Kerrick Jackson out ‘crootin again?