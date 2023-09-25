 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Woke up, Mizzou was still undefeated

Mizzou Links for September 25, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The vibes are swell!

You’re not dreaming! Mizzou Football is 4-0 for the first time in a decade! They’re ranked No. 23 by the Associated Press and No. 22 by the Coaches Poll.

Let’s find out what people are saying with two sleeps past.

  • Dave Matter, giving us the good stats as always!
  • SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic is buying on Mizzou, whom he believes are getting a little short-changed for the job they’ve done thus far.
  • ESPN’s Matt Miller is a big fan of Luther Burden III and thinks he’ll be fun player to analyze next season. Hey man, get in line... we’re having fun doing it now!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap...

Charles Harris had a nice day at the office, grabbing three tackles, two for a loss, and one sack in Detroit’s 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Akayleb Evans continues to soak up tackles in the secondary, leading Minnesota with 11 in the Vikings 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Markus Golden picked up a sack in Pittsburgh’s win over Las Vegas.

Blaine Gabbert was brought in for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ blowout. He was 3/5 passing for 32 yds with two interceptions. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • One of Mizzou’s best programs in deep preparation for the upcoming season...
  • Jontay Porter, G-League monster, is getting an honest-to-god shot at making the Detroit Pistons roster with an Exhibit 10 contract!
  • Oh, is Kerrick Jackson out ‘crootin again?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...