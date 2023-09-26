 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou vs LSU on October 7th gets an 11:00 a.m. CT kick-off on ESPN

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, September 26

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

11 am for Mizzou-LSU:

The kick-off time for the much-anticipated matchup between No. 23 Mizzou vs No. 13 LSU in Columbia, MO has been set. On Monday, the SEC announced the Week 6 time and TV selections for October 7th — and Mizzou vs LSU ended up getting the 11:00 a.m. CT ESPN treatment.

BK and CDot share their thoughts on Mizzou getting the 11:00 a.m. kick-off, and I couldn’t agree more here:

Having said that, this is well said from Shawn Davis:

Despite the rather unfortunate kick-off time, Mizzou Football officially announced that it is another SELL-OUT crowd at Faurot Field:

Oh, and the last time LSU played Mizzou in Columbia? That game started at 11:00 a.m.

Onto basketball news, the game-times and TV selections were announced for the first season of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Mizzou Men’s Basketball at Pittsburgh on November 28th will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, and Mizzou Women’s Basketball at Virginia on November 30th will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • OH? A new flavor of Luther Burden style Red Hot Riplets?
  • Mizzou To The Lou highlights from the St. Louis Sports Commission!
  • Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings:
  • Incoming Mizzou commit Annor Boateng and other targets have been invited to USA Basketball’s Junior National Teams, per Matt Harris:
  • A look at Jayden Quaintance’s official visit to Mizzou:
  • Sean Weatherspoon is looking to start up a Mizzou Football podcast with his former teammates if you’re into that kind of thing:
  • Sophie Cunningham with Gary Pinkel. Just two GOATS.
  • Mizzou Baseball has landed a commitment from Trey Lawrence in Palmetto, Florida:
  • On Instagram: Kobe Brown at LA Clippers practice!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...