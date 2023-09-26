Mizzou vs LSU on October 7th gets an 11:00 a.m. CT kick-off on ESPN

11 am for Mizzou-LSU:
The kick-off time for the much-anticipated matchup between No. 23 Mizzou vs No. 13 LSU in Columbia, MO has been set. On Monday, the SEC announced the Week 6 time and TV selections for October 7th — and Mizzou vs LSU ended up getting the 11:00 a.m. CT ESPN treatment.
BK and CDot share their thoughts on Mizzou getting the 11:00 a.m. kick-off, and I couldn’t agree more here:
Is Kentucky - Georgia a bigger/more appealing matchup than LSU/#Mizzou?
I think there's some confusion on how these games are selected. It's typically CBS first, then ESPN night game, ESPN morning game, then the SECN options. So, #Mizzou got the third "most appealing" game. I get the Bama/A&M appeal.
But UGA/Kentucky? C’mon.
Missouri vs LSU deserved to be played under the lights.
Having said that, this is well said from Shawn Davis:
We can complain about the 11 a.m. kick all we want, but ESPN right after gameday is a prime slot for the league/ESPN.
Show up EARLY.
Show out.
Pack The Zou.
No excuses.
Tailgates end at 10. Get to your seats.
Despite the rather unfortunate kick-off time, Mizzou Football officially announced that it is another SELL-OUT crowd at Faurot Field:
The time is set for our game next week vs LSU ⏰ #MIZ
Oh, and the last time LSU played Mizzou in Columbia? That game started at 11:00 a.m.
Reminder, last time LSU visited Mizzou, check the time
Onto basketball news, the game-times and TV selections were announced for the first season of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Times and networks for the inaugural @theACC / SEC Challenge have been announced!
⏰
Mizzou Men’s Basketball at Pittsburgh on November 28th will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, and Mizzou Women’s Basketball at Virginia on November 30th will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- OH? A new flavor of Luther Burden style Red Hot Riplets?
Hey Tiger Fans...My @oldviennallc Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets are about to bRANCH out...You'll see in a couple weeks...Stay tuned.
- On MUTigers.com, Women’s Golf Fourth After Day One
Two Tigers in the top 10 after day 1 at the Johnie Imes Invite #MIZ ⛳️
- On MUTigers.com, Men’s Golf Opens Play at SEC Fall Preview
Jack Lundin leads the Tigers through 36 holes at the SEC Fall Preview, finishing four-under through two rounds #MIZ ⛳️
- On The Big 550 KTRS: Brad Smith and James Carlton join Martin Kilcoyne on “The Kilcoyne Conversation” to discuss all things Mizzou Football
- On The Big 550 KTRS: Howard Richards joined Brendan Wiese to discuss Mizzou’s 4-0 start
- Dennis Gates schedules out the week for Mizzou Athletics:
This week in CoMo, @MUWomensGolf competes from Sept. 25 -27, @MizzouSoccer and @MizzouSwimDive on Sept. 28th, and @MizzouTFXC is competing on Sept. 29! Good Luck to @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouVB, @MizzouTennis, @MizzouSoftball, and @MizzouFootball on the road! #MIZ #MizzouMonday
- Mizzou To The Lou highlights from the St. Louis Sports Commission!
Loved seeing all the Tiger fans in St. Louis this past weekend! Highlights from #MizzoutotheLou!
- Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings:
Our updated SEC power rankings ‼️
#Mizzou commit Annor Boateng and prime target Jayden Quaintance are among the '24 invites. Aaron Rowe and Trey McKenney are in the '25 crop. JJ Andrews among the '26 group.
#Mizzou commit Annor Boateng and prime target Jayden Quaintance are among the '24 invites. Aaron Rowe and Trey McKenney are in the '25 crop. JJ Andrews among the '26 group.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 25, 2023
A note: the minicamp coincides with McKenney's schedule OV to CoMO. Curious if it gets rebooked.
- A look at Jayden Quaintance’s official visit to Mizzou:
More visual evidence that Jayden Quaintance was on #Mizzou's campus.
- Sean Weatherspoon is looking to start up a Mizzou Football podcast with his former teammates if you’re into that kind of thing:
Mizzou twitter fam! Been talking about starting a podcast with my brothers 4 life! @jmac___19 @K_Rutland22 @D_Alexander84 we need name ideas that resonates with all, not just Mizzou. Help us out!!
- Sophie Cunningham with Gary Pinkel. Just two GOATS.
@MizzouAthletics family
- Mizzou Baseball has landed a commitment from Trey Lawrence in Palmetto, Florida:
I am blessed and excited to be announcing that I will be continuing my baseball career at the University of Missouri. #commited #MIZ
- On Instagram: Kobe Brown at LA Clippers practice!
