Mizzou vs LSU on October 7th gets an 11:00 a.m. CT kick-off on ESPN

11 am for Mizzou-LSU:

The kick-off time for the much-anticipated matchup between No. 23 Mizzou vs No. 13 LSU in Columbia, MO has been set. On Monday, the SEC announced the Week 6 time and TV selections for October 7th — and Mizzou vs LSU ended up getting the 11:00 a.m. CT ESPN treatment.

BK and CDot share their thoughts on Mizzou getting the 11:00 a.m. kick-off, and I couldn’t agree more here:

Is Kentucky - Georgia a bigger/more appealing matchup than LSU/#Mizzou? https://t.co/L6Q7hC6hBV — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 25, 2023

I think there’s some confusion on how these games are selected. It’s typically CBS first, then ESPN night game, ESPN morning game, then the SECN options. So, #Mizzou got the third “most appealing” game. I get the Bama/A&M appeal.



But UGA/Kentucky? C’mon. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 25, 2023

Missouri vs LSU deserved to be played under the lights. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 25, 2023

Having said that, this is well said from Shawn Davis:

We can complain about the 11 a.m. kick all we want, but ESPN right after gameday is a prime slot for the league/ESPN.



Show up EARLY.

Show out.

Pack The Zou.

No excuses.

Tailgates end at 10. Get to your seats. — Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) September 25, 2023

Despite the rather unfortunate kick-off time, Mizzou Football officially announced that it is another SELL-OUT crowd at Faurot Field:

The time is set for our game next week vs LSU ⏰ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MeGDgEaKz0 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 25, 2023

Oh, and the last time LSU played Mizzou in Columbia? That game started at 11:00 a.m.

Reminder, last time LSU visited Mizzou, check the time pic.twitter.com/f1vN9mcEXZ — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 25, 2023

Onto basketball news, the game-times and TV selections were announced for the first season of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Times and networks for the inaugural @theACC / SEC Challenge have been announced!



⏰ ⤵️ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Mizzou Men’s Basketball at Pittsburgh on November 28th will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, and Mizzou Women’s Basketball at Virginia on November 30th will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

OH? A new flavor of Luther Burden style Red Hot Riplets?

Hey Tiger Fans...My @oldviennallc Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets are about to bRANCH out...You’ll see in a couple weeks...Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/OhWWCol0fA — luther (@lutherburden3) September 26, 2023

Two Tigers in the top 10 after day 1 at the Johnie Imes Invite #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/f8B7q4uuWG pic.twitter.com/yC8hl243GY — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) September 25, 2023

Jack Lundin leads the Tigers through 36 holes at the SEC Fall Preview, finishing four-under through two rounds #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/HaEuAcdHJB pic.twitter.com/JqfgHpsKB7 — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 26, 2023

Mizzou To The Lou highlights from the St. Louis Sports Commission!

Mizzou comes in at No. 4 in Saturday Down South’s latest SEC Power Rankings:

Our updated SEC power rankings ‼️https://t.co/rIgsYvBjKY pic.twitter.com/ihLyVnD4D7 — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) September 25, 2023

Incoming Mizzou commit Annor Boateng and other targets have been invited to USA Basketball’s Junior National Teams, per Matt Harris:

#Mizzou commit Annor Boateng and prime target Jayden Quaintance are among the '24 invites. Aaron Rowe and Trey McKenney are in the '25 crop. JJ Andrews among the '26 group.



A note: the minicamp coincides with McKenney's schedule OV to CoMO. Curious if it gets rebooked. https://t.co/aPorait3uQ — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 25, 2023

A look at Jayden Quaintance’s official visit to Mizzou:

Sean Weatherspoon is looking to start up a Mizzou Football podcast with his former teammates if you’re into that kind of thing:

Mizzou twitter fam! Been talking about starting a podcast with my brothers 4 life! @jmac___19 @K_Rutland22 @D_Alexander84 we need name ideas that resonates with all, not just Mizzou. Help us out!! — Franklin De’Sean Weatherspoon (@SpoonJones56) September 25, 2023

Sophie Cunningham with Gary Pinkel. Just two GOATS.

Mizzou Baseball has landed a commitment from Trey Lawrence in Palmetto, Florida:

I am blessed and excited to be announcing that I will be continuing my baseball career at the University of Missouri. #commited #MIZ pic.twitter.com/rCy2yTGVA7 — Trey Lawrence (@_TreyLaw) September 25, 2023