The good vibes continue!

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, September 27

By Karen Steger
Good Vibes Abound

Why yes, I AM using the same header as last week. Why change a good thing? The vibes around Mizzou Athletics, particularly that of volleyball (just got their first SEC win of the Dawn Sullivan era), softball (fall ball is starting), men’s hoops (continual big recruiting Ws & practice begins) and, of course, your unbeaten Missouri football team (4-0 for the first time since 2013).

I simply couldn’t resist

Let’s get started.

FOOTBALL

If you recall in the past two weeks of links, The Athletic’s Seth Emerson had Mizzou listed as no. 9 on his SEC Vibes list for Week 2 and no. 2 after the K-State W. On his new list, the mighty and ferocious black & gold Tigers are NUMBER ONE. THE VIBES (to quote the Mavs’ Jalen Brunson in 2021) ARE IMMACULATE.

Mizzou is getting interesting. Let’s be careful as we type this, because we are not predicting the Tigers will do the same thing, but there’s almost a TCU-from-2022 vibe with this team. Finding ways to win, kicking an SEC-record field goal at the buzzer, then getting by previously unbeaten Memphis by a touchdown. This could still come crashing down fairly quickly and end up a 7-5-type season, and Brady Cook isn’t Max Duggan. But Luther Burden is very good, and it’s finally showing.

In the offseason, one of our writers actually talked about a Mizzou trajectory that could mirror that of TCU, so it’s nice to hear it from someone else! (I’d link to it but I don’t remember who wrote it)

Also from The Athletic, in Chris Vannini’s Top 133 teams, the Tigers are once again moving up, this time from no. 24 to no. 19. Other SEC teams ahead of Missouri: no. 15 Alabama, no. 12 LSU, and no. 1 Georgia. That’s IT.

Here’s a video from the weekend, in case you’d like to relive the moments. I say it every week but Mizzou’s creatives are awesome:

And this incredible stat former athletic staffer turned University of Missouri tweeter... Seriously.

One more thing before we wrap up football talk... JOY. I feel joy. Mizzou fans are so lucky to get to witness LB3 week in and week out:

MEN’S HOOPS

The first official day of practice for Mizzou Hoops is today, and I for one, CANNOT F’ING WAIT. While I am certainly enjoying football season to the fullest — I did, after all, get to see that K-State stunner in person (thanks, Robert & Co.), and attend Lou to the Zou and see my favorite Tigers beat up on the Memphis ones (thanks, Mom & Dad) — nothing gets my psyched more than the thought of basketball season.

On Tuesday, the DG’s group took time out to show Everything is Zen (fun fact: Bush was my favorite band for many, many years of my youth)

And then came THIS. A tweet. From the man who knows it all, Trilly Donovan. What’s that I see? Is that... MR. BURNS holding a Mizzou logo? Hmmm.... 7’2 200-pounder Trent Burns (no. 79 in 247 composite) is announcing his destination on Friday. That’s certainly an interesting choice of meme, right?

Burns visited in early September, and if you’d like to know how his visit went, please read Drew King’s piece on the no. 75 (Rivals) prospect at PowerMizzou. And this piece from On3.

And here’s some notes from resident analyst/video cutter-upper, Matthew J Harris:

Mr. Trilly also brought up recent 5-star visitor Jayden Quaintance in his Burner Ball piece, and things look mighty nice for the Tigers there. We’ll see what NIL can do here, as Jayden already re-classed to the c/o 2024 , so he’s a young guy who will have two years before he is NBA-bound.

Quaintance wrapped up a visit to Missouri last weekend and as of right now, they are the team to beat for the five-star big man. He still has visits to Cincinnati (October 13) and Kentucky (October 20) scheduled, but perhaps the biggest competition for the Tigers is the G-League. The professional route is a very real option for Quaintance, who isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.

SOFTBALL

Looks like next Friday will be a... triple header? My, my, my... that’s a lot of softball in one day, huh? Looks like they’ve altered their schedule to make room for that sold-out LSU football game...

VOLLEYBALL

In case you missed it, Dawn Sullivan’s squad got their first SEC win of the season against South Carolina on Sunday, who they beat 3-1 in a best-of-five series on an incredible amount of kills by Jordan Iliff and overall just gutsy performance. Check out Matthew’s recap for the site:

Jordan Iliff led the Tigers with 21 kills, two aces, and an absurd .455 hitting percentage. Janet deMarrais was next in line with 14 kills, and Dilara Gedikoglu and Morgan Isenberg each tallied nine kills in the match.

I was impressed with the Tigers’ display of consistency. In most matches this year, they have had at least one set or long stretch where one or more aspects of their game dropped off. The attack showed up and made life for the Gamecocks defense extremely difficult for all four sets. While South Carolina picked up the pace in the last two sets, they were never clearly dominating the Mizzou defense.

ON TO THE LINKS!

Let’s enjoy it while we can, Tiger fans. Things are going great, and we have known what it can be like to be a Missouri fan all too well.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

In case you haven’t watched this, this is great work by Connor McLain, who is working for both Mizzou Athletics and PowerMizzou.

  • A NEW Luther chip on the horizon? Seems like he’s bRANCHing out...
  • Hey, KAD!!!!
  • I just don’t think it’s humanly possible for me to love Nicky Bolts more than I do (also, get well soon):

Hoops

  • Per Matthew Harris, last year’s kU game was also at this time. Let’s hope for a better result, huh?
  • Presented without comment.... no, wait, I have a comment. REALLY, NATE OATES? REALLLLLLY?!?
  • Some wholesome MPJ content for you. For reference, that is Bri’s kid and former Mizzou S&C coach (and Mike’s current trainer) Nicodemus Christopher’s son:

Other Mizzou Sports

  • SOCCER: Mizzou faces Arkansas on Thursday, and it’s Ted Lasso Night.
  • WOMEN’S GOLF updates: Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou’s team led the field during the second day of action, posting a second-round best of 10-under to move within striking distance at the Johnie Imes Invitational on Tuesday.

The Tiger posted a 278 during the second round, trimming what was a 12-shot deficit coming into the day down to just five shots heading into the final round. Lipscomb leads the tournament with a nine-under total, while Mizzou (-4) and FIU (-1) follow closely behind.

MEN’S GOLF: The Missouri men’s golf team completed stroke play at the SEC Fall Preview on Tuesday, placing 12th as a team through three rounds. Per MUTIgers.com:

Senior Charlie Crockett and sophomore Alfons Bondesson led the Tigers during the third round of action with a one-under 70. Crockett finished 32nd at one-under overall during the 54 holes of action (71-71-70), while Bondesson was right behind at even par (72-71-70).

  • Resident MIZZOU BASEBALL fan Trrip has some thoughts on Mizzou while taking in Fall Ball, and he’s not the only one. D1Baseball weighs in. This sounds great, y’all:

