The good vibes continue!

Good Vibes Abound

Why yes, I AM using the same header as last week. Why change a good thing? The vibes around Mizzou Athletics, particularly that of volleyball (just got their first SEC win of the Dawn Sullivan era), softball (fall ball is starting), men’s hoops (continual big recruiting Ws & practice begins) and, of course, your unbeaten Missouri football team (4-0 for the first time since 2013).

Let’s get started.

FOOTBALL

If you recall in the past two weeks of links, The Athletic’s Seth Emerson had Mizzou listed as no. 9 on his SEC Vibes list for Week 2 and no. 2 after the K-State W. On his new list, the mighty and ferocious black & gold Tigers are NUMBER ONE. THE VIBES (to quote the Mavs’ Jalen Brunson in 2021) ARE IMMACULATE.

Mizzou is getting interesting. Let’s be careful as we type this, because we are not predicting the Tigers will do the same thing, but there’s almost a TCU-from-2022 vibe with this team. Finding ways to win, kicking an SEC-record field goal at the buzzer, then getting by previously unbeaten Memphis by a touchdown. This could still come crashing down fairly quickly and end up a 7-5-type season, and Brady Cook isn’t Max Duggan. But Luther Burden is very good, and it’s finally showing.

In the offseason, one of our writers actually talked about a Mizzou trajectory that could mirror that of TCU, so it’s nice to hear it from someone else! (I’d link to it but I don’t remember who wrote it)

Also from The Athletic, in Chris Vannini’s Top 133 teams, the Tigers are once again moving up, this time from no. 24 to no. 19. Other SEC teams ahead of Missouri: no. 15 Alabama, no. 12 LSU, and no. 1 Georgia. That’s IT.

Here’s a video from the weekend, in case you’d like to relive the moments. I say it every week but Mizzou’s creatives are awesome:

Recapping our return to the Dome #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VBXzVHdSAy — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 26, 2023

And this incredible stat former athletic staffer turned University of Missouri tweeter... Seriously.

.@MizzouFootball QBs since 2000 to throw for 1,000+ yds while completing at least 70% of passes w/o an INT in first 4 games of a season:



- Brady Cook.



That's it. That's the list.



He's gone 10 straight games w/o an INT - the longest such streak by a #Mizzou QB this century. — Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) September 26, 2023

One more thing before we wrap up football talk... JOY. I feel joy. Mizzou fans are so lucky to get to witness LB3 week in and week out:

There’s a good case that Luther Burden III is arguably one of the best wide receiver in college football or will be when it’s all said and done. The things that he does after the catch is incredible. https://t.co/USCfzOtjMV — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) September 25, 2023

MEN’S HOOPS

The first official day of practice for Mizzou Hoops is today, and I for one, CANNOT F’ING WAIT. While I am certainly enjoying football season to the fullest — I did, after all, get to see that K-State stunner in person (thanks, Robert & Co.), and attend Lou to the Zou and see my favorite Tigers beat up on the Memphis ones (thanks, Mom & Dad) — nothing gets my psyched more than the thought of basketball season.

On Tuesday, the DG’s group took time out to show Everything is Zen (fun fact: Bush was my favorite band for many, many years of my youth)

Finding our zen during the preseason before our first official practice of the season tomorrow ‍♂️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/JVaYYuxO2n — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 26, 2023

And then came THIS. A tweet. From the man who knows it all, Trilly Donovan. What’s that I see? Is that... MR. BURNS holding a Mizzou logo? Hmmm.... 7’2 200-pounder Trent Burns (no. 79 in 247 composite) is announcing his destination on Friday. That’s certainly an interesting choice of meme, right?

Burns visited in early September, and if you’d like to know how his visit went, please read Drew King’s piece on the no. 75 (Rivals) prospect at PowerMizzou. And this piece from On3.

And here’s some notes from resident analyst/video cutter-upper, Matthew J Harris:

My collection of full games featuring Trent Burns is limited to five and from a weak where his touches were limited. Still, some nifty footwork to reverse into this jumper against Team Melo. pic.twitter.com/7g6MgZjJdo — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 27, 2023

Mr. Trilly also brought up recent 5-star visitor Jayden Quaintance in his Burner Ball piece, and things look mighty nice for the Tigers there. We’ll see what NIL can do here, as Jayden already re-classed to the c/o 2024 , so he’s a young guy who will have two years before he is NBA-bound.

Quaintance wrapped up a visit to Missouri last weekend and as of right now, they are the team to beat for the five-star big man. He still has visits to Cincinnati (October 13) and Kentucky (October 20) scheduled, but perhaps the biggest competition for the Tigers is the G-League. The professional route is a very real option for Quaintance, who isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.

SOFTBALL

Looks like next Friday will be a... triple header? My, my, my... that’s a lot of softball in one day, huh? Looks like they’ve altered their schedule to make room for that sold-out LSU football game...

FALL SCHEDULE UPDATE



️Friday, Oct. 6

️Mizzou Softball Complex



▪️ Kaskaskia College vs. Columbia College at noon, CT

▪️ #Mizzou vs. Kaskaskia College at 2:30 p.m., CT

▪️ Mizzou vs. Columbia College at 5 p.m., CT#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xZWosqndzT — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 26, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

In case you missed it, Dawn Sullivan’s squad got their first SEC win of the season against South Carolina on Sunday, who they beat 3-1 in a best-of-five series on an incredible amount of kills by Jordan Iliff and overall just gutsy performance. Check out Matthew’s recap for the site:

Jordan Iliff led the Tigers with 21 kills, two aces, and an absurd .455 hitting percentage. Janet deMarrais was next in line with 14 kills, and Dilara Gedikoglu and Morgan Isenberg each tallied nine kills in the match. I was impressed with the Tigers’ display of consistency. In most matches this year, they have had at least one set or long stretch where one or more aspects of their game dropped off. The attack showed up and made life for the Gamecocks defense extremely difficult for all four sets. While South Carolina picked up the pace in the last two sets, they were never clearly dominating the Mizzou defense.

Let’s continue this momentum on the road this weekend!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MQbeiZqGte — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 26, 2023

ON TO THE LINKS!

Let’s enjoy it while we can, Tiger fans. Things are going great, and we have known what it can be like to be a Missouri fan all too well.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Ennis Rakestraw and Dreyden Norwood both practiced, and from what I could see (they were quite far away) didn’t look limited.



Kris Abrams-Draine was in a no-contact jersey, but I’d say that was just precautionary.



If I’m a betting man, I wager all three are available. https://t.co/i4VnnbYqY3 — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) September 26, 2023

In case you haven’t watched this, this is great work by Connor McLain, who is working for both Mizzou Athletics and PowerMizzou.

A NEW Luther chip on the horizon? Seems like he’s bRANCHing out...

Hey Tiger Fans...My @oldviennallc Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets are about to bRANCH out...You’ll see in a couple weeks...Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/OhWWCol0fA — luther (@lutherburden3) September 26, 2023

Hey, KAD!!!!

I just don’t think it’s humanly possible for me to love Nicky Bolts more than I do (also, get well soon):

Hoops

PowerMizzou’s Drew King with alllllll the hoops news: Mizzou Basketball opponent preview: Florida | What 5-star Jaden Quaintance said about his OV to Missouri

Looks like Gates & Co. again made a stop to see T.O. Barrett at Branson’s Link Academy. This is becoming a weekly visit, y’all. Also, peep KSP’s shoes. I have those Jordans, and they’re my lucky Mizzou FB shoes:

Mizzou back in Branson today. https://t.co/fo0AilhraE — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 26, 2023

Per Matthew Harris, last year’s kU game was also at this time. Let’s hope for a better result, huh?

We've got the start time & TV assignment for #Mizzou-Kansas MBB this year via the KU website.

Tigers & Jayhawks meet in Lawrence at 4:15 pm CT on Dec. 9th on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IlKXqQY2PQ — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 26, 2023

Presented without comment.... no, wait, I have a comment. REALLY, NATE OATES? REALLLLLLY?!?

Some wholesome MPJ content for you. For reference, that is Bri’s kid and former Mizzou S&C coach (and Mike’s current trainer) Nicodemus Christopher’s son:

Other Mizzou Sports

SOCCER: Mizzou faces Arkansas on Thursday, and it’s Ted Lasso Night.

Join us for Ted Lasso Night vs. Arkansas❗️



| . . |

1⃣0⃣0⃣ Mustaches and Aviators for @_thezou

5⃣0⃣0⃣ Believe Rally Towels for all fans#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZcBP5Vxl5c — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 26, 2023

WOMEN’S GOLF updates: Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou’s team led the field during the second day of action, posting a second-round best of 10-under to move within striking distance at the Johnie Imes Invitational on Tuesday.

The Tiger posted a 278 during the second round, trimming what was a 12-shot deficit coming into the day down to just five shots heading into the final round. Lipscomb leads the tournament with a nine-under total, while Mizzou (-4) and FIU (-1) follow closely behind.

MEN’S GOLF: The Missouri men’s golf team completed stroke play at the SEC Fall Preview on Tuesday, placing 12th as a team through three rounds. Per MUTIgers.com:

Senior Charlie Crockett and sophomore Alfons Bondesson led the Tigers during the third round of action with a one-under 70. Crockett finished 32nd at one-under overall during the 54 holes of action (71-71-70), while Bondesson was right behind at even par (72-71-70).

ALL THE SPORTS: Read This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Read This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou) Some cool happenings from MIZZOU CLUB HOCKEY:

This is awesome. #Mizzou Hockey really is taking big steps forward all the time. Worth your time to catch a game in Jeff City if you never have! https://t.co/u54z0Nt3uZ — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) September 26, 2023

Resident MIZZOU BASEBALL fan Trrip has some thoughts on Mizzou while taking in Fall Ball, and he’s not the only one. D1Baseball weighs in. This sounds great, y’all:

Hernandez is a cousin of the catching Molina brothers and could be one of the best defensive catchers in the SEC in 2024. https://t.co/yq7iDP7Dlo — Joe Healy (@JoeHealyD1) September 26, 2023

———————————————————————————-