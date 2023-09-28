Missouri Football Week 5 Bowl Projections: Where things stand after Mizzou’s first 4-0 start since 2013

After a 34-27 win over Memphis in St. Louis on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2013 season and have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in the Eli Drinkwitz era at No. 23.

On track to potentially have their best season at least since going 8-5 in 2018, Mizzou is one of three unbeaten SEC teams remaining along with the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats. Missouri begins conference play on Saturday afternoon with a road tilt at the Vanderbilt Commodoers, where the Tigers are currently double-digit favorites.

With only two wins away from clinching bowl eligibility, here’s a look at Mizzou’s latest projections as they enter SEC play.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs kansas (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: TaxAct Texas Bowl vs kansas (Dec. 27th in Houston): 8:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

ActionNetwork’s Brett McMurphy: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs TCU (Dec. 29th in Memphis): 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

247Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs Illinois (Dec. 23th in Birmingham): 11:00 a.m. CST on ABC

Saturday Down South: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Duke (Dec. 27th in Charlotte): 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Athlon Sports: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

USA Today: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30th in Nashville): 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football News: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Cincinnati (Dec. 26th in Dallas): 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

College Football Network: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Duke (Dec. 27th in Charlotte): 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Total count: Music City (3), Liberty (2), Mayo (2), Texas (1), Birmingham (1), First Responder (1)

Not a lot has changed since the Memphis win as the Music City Bowl is still the popular leader, but 80 percent of these projections listed have the Tigers pegged in some type of SEC Pool of Six bowl. Mizzou needs to take care of business Saturday against Vanderbilt for that to continue.