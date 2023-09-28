Practice is officially underway for Mizzou Basketball

We talking about practice!

We might be right smack dab in the middle of college football season, but the college basketball season is just around the corner as well.

Wednesday marked the first official day of practice for Mizzou Men’s Basketball. Don’t believe it? Evidence here from DRF:

The Tigers entered the court with the band playing the Mizzou fight song. Band director Tamar Bates?

We’re now less than 40 days until Missouri’s November 6th season opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

And with Mizzou Basketball’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 in the country per 247Sports, the program has gotten a lot of national attention recently. On the CBS Sports’ Eye on College Basketball podcast, Gary Parrish and 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein discussed Dennis Gates and Mizzou’s top recruiting class. Must watch content right here:

ICYMI (from Monday): Our Sam Snelling joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS “Big Sports Show’ to discuss all things Mizzou Basketball recruiting.

And from the women’s basketball team — the SEC announced women’s hoops TV designations and tip-times on Wednesday. Robin Pingeton’s Tigers will appear 10 times on national television. Here’s the full TV schedule (with Braggin’ Rights vs Illinois TBA)

Tigers on television pic.twitter.com/71n1llghPb — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 27, 2023

Time for them to establish an identity!

Establish an identity ️ pic.twitter.com/yJRNCtwDfe — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 27, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Extremely good content here from Mizzou Football: Week 4 Mini Movie from ‘Mizzou To The Lou’

ICYMI on Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator DJ Smith, and KAD:

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, new Mizzou Hall of Famers Karissa Schweizer and Nick Adcock join Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels. Plus, a preview of Mizzou-Vanderbilt. Give it a listen!

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, Brad & Matt chat with new #Mizzou Hall-of-Famers @KarissaSchweiz4 & Nick Adcock, preview the Vanderbilt game, and (roughly) recap SEC football seasons with country songs.



Listen / like / subscribe: https://t.co/N6jJ0UMR7D#MIZ #STP — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 28, 2023

Four Tigers finish in the top 10 as Mizzou places second as a team #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/XCY52pqb1F pic.twitter.com/8xQl2n65jt — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) September 27, 2023

Georgia rallies past Mizzou, 3-2, to wrap up play at the SEC Fall Preview #MIZ ⛳️



Full Recap ⬇️https://t.co/gEGxi26SQG — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 27, 2023

Sunrise sweat from Mizzou Track and Field

Sunrise sweat ☀️ pic.twitter.com/mKxkAUcXTD — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 27, 2023

Dawn Sullivan’s first win game-ball and a new-style court at Hearnes? Good vibes from Mizzou Volleyball

Appreciating every step of the journey



✅ @Dawn3Sullivan's first win as a Tiger

✅ New Taraflex court from #Mizzou Admin ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hyMfIZFHXY — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 28, 2023