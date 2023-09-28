Practice is officially underway for Mizzou Basketball

We talking about practice!
We might be right smack dab in the middle of college football season, but the college basketball season is just around the corner as well.
Wednesday marked the first official day of practice for Mizzou Men’s Basketball. Don’t believe it? Evidence here from DRF:
First practice today for @MizzouHoops— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) September 27, 2023
Let’s keep the #MOmentum going! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HhSTZxeRMa
The Tigers entered the court with the band playing the Mizzou fight song. Band director Tamar Bates?
Welcome to Practice Number One #MIZ pic.twitter.com/N0lSCxom56— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 27, 2023
Practice One? .#MIZ pic.twitter.com/eTYGJbxP74— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 27, 2023
We’re now less than 40 days until Missouri’s November 6th season opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
4⃣0⃣ days until tipoff#MIZ pic.twitter.com/z0SaZJusKp— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 28, 2023
And with Mizzou Basketball’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 in the country per 247Sports, the program has gotten a lot of national attention recently. On the CBS Sports’ Eye on College Basketball podcast, Gary Parrish and 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein discussed Dennis Gates and Mizzou’s top recruiting class. Must watch content right here:
ICYMI (from Monday): Our Sam Snelling joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS “Big Sports Show’ to discuss all things Mizzou Basketball recruiting.
And from the women’s basketball team — the SEC announced women’s hoops TV designations and tip-times on Wednesday. Robin Pingeton’s Tigers will appear 10 times on national television. Here’s the full TV schedule (with Braggin’ Rights vs Illinois TBA)
Tigers on television pic.twitter.com/71n1llghPb— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 27, 2023
Time for them to establish an identity!
Establish an identity ️ pic.twitter.com/yJRNCtwDfe— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 27, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Extremely good content here from Mizzou Football: Week 4 Mini Movie from ‘Mizzou To The Lou’
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 27, 2023
Put on for The Lou ✅#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Kie2aPm2wU
- ICYMI on Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator DJ Smith, and KAD:
Did you miss last night's @MizzouFootball Tiger Talk? Catch the replay featuring @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith and @KD1ERA here: https://t.co/NcDQidp5tC— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 27, 2023
- On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, new Mizzou Hall of Famers Karissa Schweizer and Nick Adcock join Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels. Plus, a preview of Mizzou-Vanderbilt. Give it a listen!
On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, Brad & Matt chat with new #Mizzou Hall-of-Famers @KarissaSchweiz4 & Nick Adcock, preview the Vanderbilt game, and (roughly) recap SEC football seasons with country songs.— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 28, 2023
Listen / like / subscribe: https://t.co/N6jJ0UMR7D#MIZ #STP
- On MUTigers.com, Brady Cook Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
.@qbcook12 @NFFNetwork Campbell trophy Semi-finalist #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/Ne3kq06UWz— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 27, 2023
- On MUTigers.com, Prepared for Battle: Soccer Takes on No. 7 Arkansas Thursday
Prepared for Battle: Soccer Takes on No. 7 Arkansas Thursday— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 27, 2023
️ https://t.co/lv5SKXh765#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️
- On MUTigers.com , Women’s Golf Finishes Second at Johnie Imes Invitational
Four Tigers finish in the top 10 as Mizzou places second as a team #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) September 27, 2023
https://t.co/XCY52pqb1F pic.twitter.com/8xQl2n65jt
- On MUTigers.com, Georgia Rallies Past Men’s Golf, 3-2
Georgia rallies past Mizzou, 3-2, to wrap up play at the SEC Fall Preview #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 27, 2023
Full Recap ⬇️https://t.co/gEGxi26SQG
- Sunrise sweat from Mizzou Track and Field
Sunrise sweat ☀️ pic.twitter.com/mKxkAUcXTD— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 27, 2023
- Dawn Sullivan’s first win game-ball and a new-style court at Hearnes? Good vibes from Mizzou Volleyball
Appreciating every step of the journey— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 28, 2023
✅ @Dawn3Sullivan's first win as a Tiger
✅ New Taraflex court from #Mizzou Admin ️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hyMfIZFHXY
September 27, 2023
- On Instagram: Mizzou Gymnastics at work in their first week of practice. While the schedule hasn’t been released, Karen did find a couple matchups on other SEC team schedules. Stay tuned!
- On Instagram: More Mizzou Basketball practice pics
