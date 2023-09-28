Missouri Football 2023: Week 5 versus the Vanderbilt Commodores

It’s College Football week 5 and the Missouri Tigers are travelling to Nashville, TN to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in their first true road game and first conference game of the 2023 season.
Sep 26, 2023, 2:30pm CDT
September 28
Is Missouri at Vanderbilt a trap game?
Mizzou heads to Nashville for a sneaky game against Vandy.
September 28
BK’s Bets: Week 5’s Best Bets
Can Kentucky beat Florida in football for the third consecutive year?
September 28
LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for First SEC Game
MIZZOU HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SAMSUNG SCHOOL
September 28
Four statistics that underline Mizzou’s undefeated start
Burden chasing Danario and Maclin. Cook chasing 2011 Colby Cameron.
September 28
Missouri Football Week 5 Bowl Projections: Where things stand after Mizzou’s first 4-0 start since 2013
Off to their best start since 2013, Mizzou is ranked No. 23 and are two wins away from clinching bowl eligibility. Let’s check in on this week’s bowl projections.
September 28
Three by Three: Week 5 Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
Presenting the 3x3, sharing three things to watch each in the Mizzou game, in the SEC slate, and around the CFB nation at large during Week Four of the season.
September 27
As Kirby Moore’s offense thrives, so does the depth in the WR room
As the season progresses, more and more names appear to be stepping up around Luther Burden III.
September 27
Johnny Walker Jr. is exactly what the doctor ordered for Missouri’s defense
Missouri searched far and wide to replace its departing defensive end production. The player they were looking for was here all along.
September 27
Vanderbilt Commodores Preview
Don’t think about 2019. Don’t think about 2019. Don’t think about 2019.
September 26
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week 5
Eliah Drinkwitz, D.J. Smith and Kris Abrams-Draine joined the legendary Mike Kelly to recap the events of Saturday and look ahead to Memphis.
September 26
SB Nation Reacts: What are your expectations after Mizzou’s 4-0 start?
Now seems like a decent time to ask the expectations reset question.
September 26
Eli Drinkwitz presser notes: Pre-SEC play edition
All eyes on opening SEC play at Vanderbilt, and Brady Cook is one tough quarterback.