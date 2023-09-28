 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Kansas State at Missouri

Missouri Football 2023: Week 5 versus the Vanderbilt Commodores

Mizzou makes its first true road trip of the season with a game on the turf in Nashville.

Contributors: Rock M Nation Staff
It’s College Football week 5 and the Missouri Tigers are travelling to Nashville, TN to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in their first true road game and first conference game of the 2023 season.

12 Total Updates Since
Sep 26, 2023, 2:30pm CDT