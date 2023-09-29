Missouri vs Vanderbilt football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

While everyone is excited about this 4-0 start, it’s at least worth pointing out that Vanderbilt has played a bit of a role in making quite a few seasons for a lot of teams rotten over the years. Missouri included in that.

Last year Vandy beat Kentucky and the Wildcats had to announce the contract extension Mark Stoops got to cover up that bad news. In 2019 Vandy went 3-9 and they fired Derek Mason, but they beat Missouri! That loss to the Commodores was program changing. Despite Barry Odom’s faults he had things working and progressing and Mizzou was ranked 22nd in the country and were 5-1. The loss to Vanderbilt was the first of five in a row, Missouri would fire Odom after the season.

Missouri losing to Vanderbilt is a good way to pinpoint a bad season. They lost to Vandy in Gary Pinkel’s first SEC season, and while that was a bad season for Mizzou that season for Vanderbilt is an outlier. James Franklin went 9-4 that year. It was the most wins by the Commodores since 1982 when they won 8 games. Missouri lost to Vandy again in Pinkels last year. The Quarterback play was so bad they turned to true freshman Drew Lock. Then in 2019, a banged up Kelly Bryant and his Missouri offense struggled to move the ball and it spelled the end of Barry Odom.

Since joining the SEC Mizzou is 8-3 against Vanderbilt, which is by far their best record against anyone in the SEC East. The matchup does go back to 1895 when Pop Bliss outcoached CL Upton in Columbia, MO by a score of 16-6. Sounds like a barnburner. Accounting for all history the Tigers are 10-4-1 with a 3 game winning streak. Coincidentally Eli Drinkwitz is 3-0

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 30, 2023

LOCATION: FirstBank Stadium; Nashville, TN.

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 13.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 54.5.

