Men’s hoops gets tv times, gymnastics schedule takes shape

We have enough football coverage at this site. I want to talk two of my favorite Mizzou sports instead— Men’s Hoops and Gymnastics.

First up, let’s check out Mizzou Hoops, which now has SEC TV slots and tip-off times!

ESPN: kansas (12/9) | Kentucky (1/9) | maybe Florida (1/20) or Arkansas (2/24)

ESPN2: Wichita State (12/3) | Seton Hall (12/17) | Florida (1/20 TBD, possibly ESPN/U) | Texas A&M (2/7) | Arkansas (2/24, possibly ESPN)

ESPNU: Pitt (11/28) | maybe Florida (1/20)

SECN: Memphis (11/10) | Central Arkansas (12/30) | Georgia (1/6) | S. Carolina (1/13) | Alabama (1/18) | Texas A&M (1/23) | S. Carolina (1/27) | Arkansas (1/31) | Vandy (2/3) | MS State (2/10) | Ole Miss (2/17) | Tennessee (2/20) | Florida (2/28) | Ole Miss (3/2) | Auburn (3/5) | LSU (3/9)

Some notes: Per Matt Watkins, Mizzou got lucky with not being scheduled late games.

Mizzou is 2-16 over the past five seasons in weeknight road games in the late slot. 1-2 a year ago, with the win coming in Baton Rouge after digging a 13-2 deficit. https://t.co/RWHB9boWG0 — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 28, 2023

Moving on.

Gymnastics SEC Schedule-ish

Now, friends, we do not have a set gymnastics schedule yet, but I happened to notice Florida Gymnastics’ schedule on IG stories, and that got me to doing some investigative work of all the SEC schools. Conference meets are generally on Fridays, but we saw some Sundays mixed in for non-con tri meets and stuff, so there’s a lot still to know. Here’s what I found:

Friday, January 12: at Alabama

Last year: Mizzou topped Alabama in early March last year at home by a score of 197.075— 196.75. If not for a truly disasterous FX rotation for the Crimson Tide, they would have taken home the W, as Bama actually had higher scores than Mizzou in Vault, Bars, and Beam, though it wasn’t by too much. The Tigers won no individual honors in this meet.

Friday, January 19-21: TBD

Friday, January 26: LSU

Last year: At LSU, who performed without the services of Miss Social Media Maven, Livvy Dunne, who was nursing an industry, the purple Tigers took down our Tigers, 197.15-196.525. It was not a great meet for Missouri, as this featured one of the “oh shit” balance beam performances of last year and they were unable to come away with any individual event titles. That one apparatus put LSU an additional FULL POINT up on them.

February 2-4 & 9-11: TBD

Friday, February 16: Florida

Last year: At Florida in early February, the Tigers were defeated by Leanne Wong (World Champs team), Kayla DiCello (World Champs alternate, Pam Am team) & Trini-10 convincingly, 198.35—196.625. Missouri really didn’t do too badly on any one apparatus here, surpassing the 49 mark in all four events, but the Gators scored a lot of perfect scores that made it hard for Mizzou to keep pace. FWIW, Jocelyn Moore won the vault with a 9.925.

Friday, February 23: at Auburn

Last year: This one was my favorite. The best meet of the whole damn season. The birth of the Jocelyn Moore Stans note on Rock M’s social media channels. The perfect 10 meet. With Auburn left to compete with a hindered Suni Lee in mid-late February, Mizzou took over, winning 197.45 (top score all-time to that date) — 196.55 and outscoring Auburn in all events. Joci & Sienna went 1-2 in the vault, and 1-2-3 in Floor (Alisa, Amari, Joci).

March 2023: TBD

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT.

More Links:

Football

Jesus.

Luther Burden III leads all Power Five WRs in:



Yards after the catch (340)

Receiving yards after contact (146)

Missed tackles forced (14)

Yards per route run (5.27)



Making a strong case for the Biletnikoff.



Deebo Samuel-like. WR1 in 2025.pic.twitter.com/H0pPDoBzoR — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) September 28, 2023

Carl Reed or Nostradamus? You decide. He does know Missouri ball, that’s for damn sure.

Hoops

News: Four-star big man Trent Burns has moved his commitment date to Sunday October 1st at 3:00 PM CST.



Finalist: Xavier, Mizzouri, Rice and Tulsa pic.twitter.com/uSLGsXCTug — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 28, 2023

Hear from Ashton Judd, who has STP this season:

We see you, Mr Grill (insert eye emojis)

No comment at this time on the fact that 50% of our Bucket list was also on @TheAndyKatz’s Top 10 shooters list



With that said, these are the Top 10 getters in college hoops (according to our list guy, Guy)



Watch: https://t.co/YZcB02dP7l pic.twitter.com/n4vkfTt7Yw — Sleepers Media (@SleepersMedia) September 28, 2023

DG graciously thanked Marching Mizzou for their tunes at the first day of practice.

Today, I want to say thank you to @marchingmizzou. For helping make our first day of practice special, but for creating an incredible environment for our fans every home game at Mizzou Arena! We truly appreciate you! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday https://t.co/Z6Wt0OjJjf — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 29, 2023

Former Tigers

A new Cuonzo Martin podcast episode of It All Counts has hit the airwaves:

In today’s edition of Karen Loves Nick Bolton.

Welcome home, Mike!

Michael Porter Jr. Is our daily reminder that NBA players barely miss



If you think you are a shooter, this is what you should look like



(Via @JMurrayWrld )



pic.twitter.com/OuQNNhzD9B — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) September 27, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Soccer lost a hard-fought battle to #7 Arkansas on Thursday night, 1-0. Read the recap from the Missourian’s Grant Salsman.

I can’t get Coach Golan’s post to embed, so let me just share it:

“I continue to be proud of this team & everything we stand for. We can accomplish great things when we come together & fight for what we want. 3 who played above & beyond tonight are a tri-TOM tonight: Grace Pettet, Bella Carrillo & Isabella Hollenbach.”

Per MUTigers.com, here are some game notes:

Hollenbach’s seven saves in the contest is a season high for the keeper and tied her career high. Mizzou’s four corner kicks are its most in conference play this season. Junior Leah Selm had three shots in the contest, matching her career-high set against Vanderbilt in 2021, Southern Illinois in 2022 and Creighton this season.

MU women's golf, Walker finish 2nd at Johnie Imes Invitational (Kortay Vincent, Missourian)

Tennis is kicking off its fall season at the H-E-B Invitational at Baylor University (ew). Mizzou will compete against Baylor, SMU, Tennessee, Denver and at Hurd Tennis Center, with playing beginning at 9 a.m. CT each day. (Read more at MUTigers.com)

Volleyball heads out on a two-game SEC road trip to Baton Rouge and College Station. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri leads the all-time series with LSU 13-6, though they have lost their two previous matches to them. The Aggies hold the upper hand on Missouri 33-19, though they split last year’s matchups.

Home meet for XC Friday at Gans Creek. Let’s go, Tigers!

The classic.



9 a.m.

Tomorrow

Gans Creek pic.twitter.com/30NNKt1jKe — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 28, 2023

Fun poll with men’s golf

Who is winning the @rydercup?



The votes are in from Mizzou golf with Team Europe claiming a 5-4 edge #MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/oMoieOziZT — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 29, 2023

