Men’s hoops gets tv times, gymnastics schedule takes shape

We have enough football coverage at this site. I want to talk two of my favorite Mizzou sports instead— Men’s Hoops and Gymnastics.
First up, let’s check out Mizzou Hoops, which now has SEC TV slots and tip-off times!
Mark your calendars, the @SEC announces its TV schedule and tipoff times for the 2023-24 season #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 28, 2023
ESPN: kansas (12/9) | Kentucky (1/9) | maybe Florida (1/20) or Arkansas (2/24)
ESPN2: Wichita State (12/3) | Seton Hall (12/17) | Florida (1/20 TBD, possibly ESPN/U) | Texas A&M (2/7) | Arkansas (2/24, possibly ESPN)
ESPNU: Pitt (11/28) | maybe Florida (1/20)
SECN: Memphis (11/10) | Central Arkansas (12/30) | Georgia (1/6) | S. Carolina (1/13) | Alabama (1/18) | Texas A&M (1/23) | S. Carolina (1/27) | Arkansas (1/31) | Vandy (2/3) | MS State (2/10) | Ole Miss (2/17) | Tennessee (2/20) | Florida (2/28) | Ole Miss (3/2) | Auburn (3/5) | LSU (3/9)
Some notes: Per Matt Watkins, Mizzou got lucky with not being scheduled late games.
Mizzou is 2-16 over the past five seasons in weeknight road games in the late slot. 1-2 a year ago, with the win coming in Baton Rouge after digging a 13-2 deficit.
Gymnastics SEC Schedule-ish
Now, friends, we do not have a set gymnastics schedule yet, but I happened to notice Florida Gymnastics’ schedule on IG stories, and that got me to doing some investigative work of all the SEC schools. Conference meets are generally on Fridays, but we saw some Sundays mixed in for non-con tri meets and stuff, so there’s a lot still to know. Here’s what I found:
- Friday, January 12: at Alabama
Last year: Mizzou topped Alabama in early March last year at home by a score of 197.075— 196.75. If not for a truly disasterous FX rotation for the Crimson Tide, they would have taken home the W, as Bama actually had higher scores than Mizzou in Vault, Bars, and Beam, though it wasn’t by too much. The Tigers won no individual honors in this meet.
- Friday, January 19-21: TBD
- Friday, January 26: LSU
Last year: At LSU, who performed without the services of Miss Social Media Maven, Livvy Dunne, who was nursing an industry, the purple Tigers took down our Tigers, 197.15-196.525. It was not a great meet for Missouri, as this featured one of the “oh shit” balance beam performances of last year and they were unable to come away with any individual event titles. That one apparatus put LSU an additional FULL POINT up on them.
- February 2-4 & 9-11: TBD
- Friday, February 16: Florida
Last year: At Florida in early February, the Tigers were defeated by Leanne Wong (World Champs team), Kayla DiCello (World Champs alternate, Pam Am team) & Trini-10 convincingly, 198.35—196.625. Missouri really didn’t do too badly on any one apparatus here, surpassing the 49 mark in all four events, but the Gators scored a lot of perfect scores that made it hard for Mizzou to keep pace. FWIW, Jocelyn Moore won the vault with a 9.925.
- Friday, February 23: at Auburn
Last year: This one was my favorite. The best meet of the whole damn season. The birth of the Jocelyn Moore Stans note on Rock M’s social media channels. The perfect 10 meet. With Auburn left to compete with a hindered Suni Lee in mid-late February, Mizzou took over, winning 197.45 (top score all-time to that date) — 196.55 and outscoring Auburn in all events. Joci & Sienna went 1-2 in the vault, and 1-2-3 in Floor (Alisa, Amari, Joci).
- March 2023: TBD
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Tipsheet: Mizzou escapes the shadows, earns national attention with a 4-0 start (Jeff Gordon) | Mizzou defense looking to remedy lapses on late downs, in man coverage (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou football looks to clean up imperfections ahead of SEC opener at Vanderbilt (Calum McAndrew) | Brady Cook, Luther Burden, 6 more players questionable for Mizzou-Vandy (McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou: Following the Future— Week 5 (Sean Williams) | Answering 6 key questions about Vanderbilt before the Mizzou game (Chris Lee, VandySports) | Starters as Recruits: Missouri — Vanderbilt (Williams) | Missouri’s third-down struggles leave room for improvement on offense (Jarod Hamilton)
- Jesus.
Luther Burden III leads all Power Five WRs in:— Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) September 28, 2023
Yards after the catch (340)
Receiving yards after contact (146)
Missed tackles forced (14)
Yards per route run (5.27)
Making a strong case for the Biletnikoff.
- Carl Reed or Nostradamus? You decide. He does know Missouri ball, that’s for damn sure.
Hoops
- PowerMizzou’s Drew King’s opponent previews continue: Arkansas | Texas A&M | Florida
- Trent Burns’ decision is coming Sunday at 3pm. If Trilly is to be believed, it’s going to be the Tigers. Meanwhile, Target Bishop Boswell chose Tennessee. Boswell’s mom penned a really nice note to his Top 5.
News: Four-star big man Trent Burns has moved his commitment date to Sunday October 1st at 3:00 PM CST.— Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 28, 2023

Finalist: Xavier, Mizzouri, Rice and Tulsa
- Hear from Ashton Judd, who has STP this season:
Sophomore szn
- We see you, Mr Grill (insert eye emojis)
No comment at this time on the fact that 50% of our Bucket list was also on @TheAndyKatz’s Top 10 shooters list— Sleepers Media (@SleepersMedia) September 28, 2023
With that said, these are the Top 10 getters in college hoops (according to our list guy, Guy)
- DG graciously thanked Marching Mizzou for their tunes at the first day of practice.
Today, I want to say thank you to @marchingmizzou. For helping make our first day of practice special, but for creating an incredible environment for our fans every home game at Mizzou Arena! We truly appreciate you! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday
Former Tigers
- A new Cuonzo Martin podcast episode of It All Counts has hit the airwaves:
- In today’s edition of Karen Loves Nick Bolton.
- Welcome home, Mike!
Michael Porter Jr. Is our daily reminder that NBA players barely miss— Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) September 27, 2023
If you think you are a shooter, this is what you should look like
(Via @JMurrayWrld )
Other Mizzou Sports
- Soccer lost a hard-fought battle to #7 Arkansas on Thursday night, 1-0. Read the recap from the Missourian’s Grant Salsman.
I can’t get Coach Golan’s post to embed, so let me just share it:
“I continue to be proud of this team & everything we stand for. We can accomplish great things when we come together & fight for what we want. 3 who played above & beyond tonight are a tri-TOM tonight: Grace Pettet, Bella Carrillo & Isabella Hollenbach.”
Per MUTigers.com, here are some game notes:
Hollenbach’s seven saves in the contest is a season high for the keeper and tied her career high.
Mizzou’s four corner kicks are its most in conference play this season.
Junior Leah Selm had three shots in the contest, matching her career-high set against Vanderbilt in 2021, Southern Illinois in 2022 and Creighton this season.
- MU women's golf, Walker finish 2nd at Johnie Imes Invitational (Kortay Vincent, Missourian)
- Tennis is kicking off its fall season at the H-E-B Invitational at Baylor University (ew). Mizzou will compete against Baylor, SMU, Tennessee, Denver and at Hurd Tennis Center, with playing beginning at 9 a.m. CT each day. (Read more at MUTigers.com)
- Volleyball heads out on a two-game SEC road trip to Baton Rouge and College Station. Per MUTigers.com, Missouri leads the all-time series with LSU 13-6, though they have lost their two previous matches to them. The Aggies hold the upper hand on Missouri 33-19, though they split last year’s matchups.
Our weekend road trip starts NOW!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 29, 2023

Columbia ➡️ Baton Rouge #MIZ | #FlyCOU
- Home meet for XC Friday at Gans Creek. Let’s go, Tigers!
The classic.— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 28, 2023

9 a.m.

Tomorrow

Gans Creek
9 a.m.
Tomorrow
- Fun poll with men’s golf
Who is winning the @rydercup?— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 29, 2023
