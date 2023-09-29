SB Nation Reacts: Mizzou fans are reasonable

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s sometimes easy to forget that the vocal factions of social media are rarely the real temperature of the fan base. Sometimes a chord is struck and everything is in sync, but whether things are going well or not going well, the general fan base at large tends to be pretty moderate with reasonable expectations.

Missouri started 4-0 this season, and if they can beat Vandy this weekend they’ll be 5-0 for the first time in a while. So clearly we should ramp up our expectations for what can be accomplished this season, right?

No so fast, says Missouri fans.

This says we are what we think we are. A solid, possibly good team. But don’t get ahead of yourself. Well done, Mizzou fans, I respect it. I think they can get to 9 with the right combination of luck, but I still think this is probably an 8 win team.

First things first though, you have to beat Vanderbilt. So fans say...

Mizzou WILL beat Vandy but... not by a lot. The spread is up to nearly 2 TDs right now so I’d be pretty happy with a 10-12 point win.

National Votes!

If you’ve subscribed to the Reacts Emails (linked above) and you answered the email, this is where people are. Only 26% of fans are still believers that Georgia should be number 1. I can see the debate but I’ve long been of the mind that if you’re number one and don’t lose you shouldn’t be knocked from your perch. I’m also of the mind that we shouldn’t vote on anything before the season but I get why we do.

Florida State getting 17% further solidifies my belief that the Seminoles have a large online voting footprint.

I think this next question is fair, but perhaps a few weeks too early.

Georgia is the reigning champion for two years running. Until someone takes them down it’s hard to remove them just based upon a little early lackluster play.

Michigan is the 2nd ranked team in the country and has done nothing to be considered anything other than a top 4 team but...

49% of fans think they don’t deserve it? They’ve beaten 4 teams all by roughly the same score.

This was an easy call for me, and I wouldn’t say OSU shocked anyone, but the close win in the last seconds was a pretty epic finish to an otherwise dull game.

Gimme kU v Texas for this vote. A little hate watch is always a good time.