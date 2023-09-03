SEC Week 2 Opening Lines

Week 1 of the college football season isn’t even officially over yet but that doesn’t matter! We here in the world of Mizzou have already been undefeated for a full two days before most teams kicked off so we’re off and preparing for this week’s matchup against old Middle Tennessee, a team that gave us Mizzou fans a very unhappy Homecoming last time the Tigers played them.

Let’s take a look at the opening lines for the Week 2 slate of SEC games! As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All games occur on Saturday, September 9th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

10:00a (yes, that’s TEN O’CLOCK IN THE AM) - Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-12.5)

11:00a - Ball State at Georgia (-42)

2:30p - Ole Miss (-5) at Tulane

2:30p - Texas A&M (-5.5) at Miami (FL)

3:00p - Kent State at Arkansas (-38.5)

6:00p - Texas at Alabama (-7.5)

6:00p - Middle Tennessee at Missouri (-20.5)

6:30p - Arizona at Mississippi State (-9)

9:30p - Auburn (-6.5) at California

Playing FCS foes: Kentucky (Eastern Kentucky), Tennessee (Austin Peay), LSU (Grambling), Florida (McNeese), South Carolina (Furman)