Three-star ATH Austyn Dendy commits to Mizzou

Dendy becomes the 14th commit of Missouri’s 2024 class.

By Josh Matejka
Boy, there’s nothing like a cigarette commitment after a road SEC win like that, huh?

In the waning hours of Saturday evening, just after Mizzou polished off a workmanlike 38-21 win over Vanderbilt to open SEC play, Eli Drinkwitz took a puff of his cigar and sent up the signal.

Of course, you don’t just send up the signal for any old occasion. No, this signal only comes with a commitment on the way. Austyn Dendy didn’t keep us waiting for long.

Dendy comes to Mizzou from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We love pulling players out of Arkansas, don’t we folks? It’s becoming a trend as of late. Ask Dennis Gates.

Get to know: Austyn Dendy

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

High School: Pine Bluff

Position: ATH

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 13

Offers to note: Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

I certainly see one thing to note about Dendy’s tape: game-breaking speed. Dendy has a massive stride and great mobility for his size, meaning he can turn just about any corner and hit just about any hole in the high school game. A lot of his more impressive tape comes as a wide receiver, but he certainly could be a valuable safety (his listed position on 247Sports) if he’s able to get the position down. It’s never bad to have too many speedsters in your pocket, is it?

Mizzou 2024 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 2/25/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8614 6'7 230
TE-OL Ryan Jostes Washington, MO 3/11/2023 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8619 6'6 280
QB Aidan Glover Colliervillle, TN 6/15/2023 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8753 6'3 190
WR-S Jude James St. Charles, MO 6/30/2023 3-star N/A 3-star 0.8500 6'4 200
ATH Jackson Hancock Canton, GA 6/30/2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A 6'0 175
ATH Cam Dooley Valley, AL 7/1/2023 3-star 5.5 N/A 0.8567 6'4 195
DT Justin Bodford Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/2/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A 0.8385 6'1 290
LB Nicholas Rodriguez Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/3/2023 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8850 6'1 190
WR James Madison II Ft. Lauderdale, FL 7/4/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8971 6'3 190
CB Cameron Keys Lynn Haven, FL 7/4/2023 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.9034 6'0 160
LB Brian Huff Jonesboro, AR 7/12/2023 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8955 6'3 224
DE Williams Nwaneri Lee's Summit, MO 8/14/2023 5-star 6.1 5-star 0.9987 6'5 250
DE Jaylen Brown Madison, AL 8/22/2023 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8600 6'6 230
ATH Austyn Dendy Pine Bluff, AR 9/30/2023 3-star 5.6 N/A N/A 6'1 200
