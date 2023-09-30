Three-star ATH Austyn Dendy commits to Mizzou

Boy, there’s nothing like a
cigarette commitment after a road SEC win like that, huh?
In the waning hours of Saturday evening, just after Mizzou polished off a workmanlike 38-21 win over Vanderbilt to open SEC play, Eli Drinkwitz took a puff of his cigar and sent up the signal.
#Chase2Dre4ms #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lkw8br5cEs— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 1, 2023
Of course, you don’t just send up the signal for any old occasion. No, this signal only comes with a commitment on the way. Austyn Dendy didn’t keep us waiting for long.
Committed ‼️@DLineGURU @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachMike2Will pic.twitter.com/P5v6Sli32v— Austyn Dendy (@AustynDendy) October 1, 2023
Dendy comes to Mizzou from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We love pulling players out of Arkansas, don’t we folks? It’s becoming a trend as of late. Ask Dennis Gates.
Get to know: Austyn Dendy
Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas
High School: Pine Bluff
Position: ATH
Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 200 lbs
Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star
247Composite Ranking: N/A
Total announced offers: 13
Offers to note: Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss
I certainly see one thing to note about Dendy’s tape: game-breaking speed. Dendy has a massive stride and great mobility for his size, meaning he can turn just about any corner and hit just about any hole in the high school game. A lot of his more impressive tape comes as a wide receiver, but he certainly could be a valuable safety (his listed position on 247Sports) if he’s able to get the position down. It’s never bad to have too many speedsters in your pocket, is it?
Mizzou 2024 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Whit Hafer
|Joplin, MO
|2/25/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8614
|6'7
|230
|TE-OL
|Ryan Jostes
|Washington, MO
|3/11/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8619
|6'6
|280
|QB
|Aidan Glover
|Colliervillle, TN
|6/15/2023
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8753
|6'3
|190
|WR-S
|Jude James
|St. Charles, MO
|6/30/2023
|3-star
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4
|200
|ATH
|Jackson Hancock
|Canton, GA
|6/30/2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6'0
|175
|ATH
|Cam Dooley
|Valley, AL
|7/1/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|N/A
|0.8567
|6'4
|195
|DT
|Justin Bodford
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/2/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|0.8385
|6'1
|290
|LB
|Nicholas Rodriguez
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/3/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.8850
|6'1
|190
|WR
|James Madison II
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|7/4/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8971
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Cameron Keys
|Lynn Haven, FL
|7/4/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|4-star
|0.9034
|6'0
|160
|LB
|Brian Huff
|Jonesboro, AR
|7/12/2023
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8955
|6'3
|224
|DE
|Williams Nwaneri
|Lee's Summit, MO
|8/14/2023
|5-star
|6.1
|5-star
|0.9987
|6'5
|250
|DE
|Jaylen Brown
|Madison, AL
|8/22/2023
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'6
|230
|ATH
|Austyn Dendy
|Pine Bluff, AR
|9/30/2023
|3-star
|5.6
|N/A
|N/A
|6'1
|200
|5.7
|0.8820
