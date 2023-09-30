Three-star ATH Austyn Dendy commits to Mizzou

Boy, there’s nothing like a cigarette commitment after a road SEC win like that, huh?

In the waning hours of Saturday evening, just after Mizzou polished off a workmanlike 38-21 win over Vanderbilt to open SEC play, Eli Drinkwitz took a puff of his cigar and sent up the signal.

Of course, you don’t just send up the signal for any old occasion. No, this signal only comes with a commitment on the way. Austyn Dendy didn’t keep us waiting for long.

Dendy comes to Mizzou from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We love pulling players out of Arkansas, don’t we folks? It’s becoming a trend as of late. Ask Dennis Gates.

Get to know: Austyn Dendy

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

High School: Pine Bluff

Position: ATH

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 200 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.6, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 13

Offers to note: Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

I certainly see one thing to note about Dendy’s tape: game-breaking speed. Dendy has a massive stride and great mobility for his size, meaning he can turn just about any corner and hit just about any hole in the high school game. A lot of his more impressive tape comes as a wide receiver, but he certainly could be a valuable safety (his listed position on 247Sports) if he’s able to get the position down. It’s never bad to have too many speedsters in your pocket, is it?