Happy Labor Day, Tiger fans!

Happy Labor Day!
It’s a federal holiday, one that celebrates the value of labor. Therefore I’m going to do my part to acknowledge the power and prestige of the working class by working really hard on resting and not overwriting this intro. Here are some football bits and bobs!
- The Post-Dispatch tallied up the snap counts from Thursday’s game, and I’ll bet you all the money in my pocket you can’t guess who the highest-graded player on the team was.
- Also at the Post-Dispatch, Eli Hoff analyzes how Mizzou changed tactics in the run game to open up things for Cody Schrader.
- After years of waiting his turn, Johnny Walker Jr. has arrived on the scene as Mizzou’s next impact defensive end, writes Calum McAndrew.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam states what seemed clear on Thursday night: Mizzou is Brady Cook’s team to lose
- In which CFB’s Week 2 lines are set
- In which our new volleyball writer, Matthew, was busy this weekend!
More Links:
- Mizzou Soccer is returning from the school out west with a 2-2 road draw, which isn’t too bad all things considered!
- A big-time get for #TigerStyle came in today!
Big recruit for @MizzouWrestling with #39 overall recruit Jake Crapps. 2x Georgia State Champ at 126lbs and placed placed 6th at Super 32 last year. pic.twitter.com/bAzt70Mh9P— James Hackney (@FFJames94) September 3, 2023
Welcome to the family, Mr. Crapps!
- Men’s golf returns today! [quiet clapping]
