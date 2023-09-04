Londyn Oliphant, class of 2024 PG, commits to Mizzou

Just days after finally getting some movement in the class of 2024, Head Coach Robin Pingeton and her staff got another win in the recruiting trail, picking up another player, this time at the point guard position.
Londyn Oliphant, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Sachse, TX, committed to the Tigers today via Twitter.
GOD DID! #committed #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/WqWdcisflq— Londyn Oliphant (@londynbrenea) September 4, 2023
She’s the 40th Ranked player in the state of Texas for the Class of 24 according to Premier Basketball’s Rankings. Oliphant is also teammates on FAM Elite with Ma’Riya Vincent, who committed to Mizzou last week.
Let’s Meet Londyn Oliphant
- From: Sachse, TX
- High School: Sachse
- Position: PG
- Ht/Wt: 5’6, 135 lbs.
- Total announced offers: 8
- Offers to note: Houston, Kansas State. North Texas, UTSA
I’m excited for what’s next for my future, thank you AAU. @FAMeliteGBB @topathletemedia @3SSBGCircuit pic.twitter.com/Z1eednCMmZ— Londyn Oliphant (@londynbrenea) August 27, 2023
Here’s my 2022 @adidas3SSB National Championship Season Highlights with @FAMeliteHoops! Finished 12-0!— Londyn Oliphant (@londynbrenea) August 2, 2022
Thank you @nnekaogwumike for the opportunity! #Blessed @LawrencePaye @bballjkey @UNProspects @ShaneLaflin @FiveOnFiveHoops @ShesBallin @c1osen @WTXPremierhoops pic.twitter.com/bjQRhNGzpQ
Oliphant is a fantastic two-way player, and it shows in the numbers.
She averaged 3.1 steals per game for FAM Elite in the 2022 season, showing her ability to transfer defense into offense at an 8.9 point per game clip. Her being teammates with Ma’Riya Vincent is also big, as the chemistry the two will have after playing on the same team will be immense.
Congrats LO!!! Mizzou is getting a LEADER! I’m super happy of you!!! Continue trusting God’s plans!!! @londynbrenea ⭐️ #FAM4Life https://t.co/9vQjOxfvN1— Lawrence Paye Jr (@LawrencePaye) September 4, 2023
