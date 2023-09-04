 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Londyn Oliphant, class of 2024 PG, commits to Mizzou

Oliphant is the second commit of Mizzou’s 2024 class, coming just days after they secured their first commitment in Ma’Riya Vincent

By Adeen Rao
/ new
@laurencepaye, Twitter

Just days after finally getting some movement in the class of 2024, Head Coach Robin Pingeton and her staff got another win in the recruiting trail, picking up another player, this time at the point guard position.

Londyn Oliphant, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Sachse, TX, committed to the Tigers today via Twitter.

She’s the 40th Ranked player in the state of Texas for the Class of 24 according to Premier Basketball’s Rankings. Oliphant is also teammates on FAM Elite with Ma’Riya Vincent, who committed to Mizzou last week.

Let’s Meet Londyn Oliphant

  • From: Sachse, TX
  • High School: Sachse
  • Position: PG
  • Ht/Wt: 5’6, 135 lbs.
  • Total announced offers: 8
  • Offers to note: Houston, Kansas State. North Texas, UTSA

Oliphant is a fantastic two-way player, and it shows in the numbers.

She averaged 3.1 steals per game for FAM Elite in the 2022 season, showing her ability to transfer defense into offense at an 8.9 point per game clip. Her being teammates with Ma’Riya Vincent is also big, as the chemistry the two will have after playing on the same team will be immense.

Next Up In Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...