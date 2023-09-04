Londyn Oliphant, class of 2024 PG, commits to Mizzou

Just days after finally getting some movement in the class of 2024, Head Coach Robin Pingeton and her staff got another win in the recruiting trail, picking up another player, this time at the point guard position.

Londyn Oliphant, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Sachse, TX, committed to the Tigers today via Twitter.

She’s the 40th Ranked player in the state of Texas for the Class of 24 according to Premier Basketball’s Rankings. Oliphant is also teammates on FAM Elite with Ma’Riya Vincent, who committed to Mizzou last week.

Let’s Meet Londyn Oliphant

From: Sachse, TX

High School: Sachse

Position: PG

Ht/Wt: 5’6, 135 lbs.

Total announced offers: 8

Offers to note: Houston, Kansas State. North Texas, UTSA

Oliphant is a fantastic two-way player, and it shows in the numbers.

She averaged 3.1 steals per game for FAM Elite in the 2022 season, showing her ability to transfer defense into offense at an 8.9 point per game clip. Her being teammates with Ma’Riya Vincent is also big, as the chemistry the two will have after playing on the same team will be immense.