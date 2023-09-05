This is now, officially, a Cody Schrader appreciation post
Just keep moving forward @thebeast_cody #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IJ25zWME23— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 4, 2023
That’s it! You’re welcome!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which our first MV3 of the year sees Johnny Walker take top honors
- In which Dan Keegan’s first Fan Notebook of the year gets logged
- In which Quentin identifies five plays that defined Mizzou’s win over South Dakota
- In which Robin Pingeton picks up a point guard commitment for 2024
- In which Mizzou Soccer drops a near win over kansas
More Links:
- Hmmmmm... I wonder where I can find all the necessary information about where and when to support Mizzou Athletics this season?
Mizzou fans let’s show support for @MizzouSoccer on Sept. 7th at 6pm as they take on Illinois and @MizzouFootball on Sept. 9th at 6pm against Middle Tennessee. Good luck to @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouVB and @MizzouSoccer competing away from Columbia. #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 4, 2023
Wow, thanks Coach Gates!
- Family bonding for the baseball team seems fun!
Great bonding time tonight with Tiger Fam!! #MIZ #MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/0dzgvuV0PG— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) September 5, 2023
- Mizzou commit Peyton Marshall has chosen his prep basketball location for next season.
BIG MOVES PEYTON MARSHALL IS STAYING IN ATLANTA TO LEVEL UP @nlmbpeyton pic.twitter.com/3McH6277Be— Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) September 4, 2023
- Trent Burns, a four-star 7’3” center in the 2024 class, is looking good in black and gold.
September 4, 2023
I like this trend of targeting players who are astronomically tall.
