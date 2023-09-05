Takeaways from Mizzou’s Week Two Depth Chart

There were a lot fewer “ors” on the depth chart for Mizzou this week, as some positional competitions were settled last Thursday.

The Tigers released their updated Week Two depth chart for this weekend’s matchup with Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday, and there were certainly some important trends to note...

Brady Cook is QB1

There is no longer an “or” between Cook and Sam Horn’s name, which was expected following last Thursday’s performance. Cook led the Tigers on four scoring drives in the first half, recording 189 total yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sam Horn finished 3-for-5 with 54 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Horn had fewer chances to air the ball out, but Cook also just looked far more comfortable and efficient running the offense. On top of that, one has to imagine that Cook’s running ability has always played a major factor in this race, as his legs can be an equalizing factor for this offense.

As Drinkwitz noted in his presser on Tuesday, Cook will be the starter going forward, but Horn will have opportunities to grow. Thus, the offseason quarterback controversy has come to a close, just like that.

Tight Ends are still a work in progress

For the second straight week, there is a trio of “ors” on the tight end depth chart. Tyler Stephens played the bulk of the snaps last week and had two receptions for 12 yards, but a host of other options received some playing time as well. 4-star freshman Brett Norfleet played fairly early on in the South Dakota game and appears to be challenging Stephens the most at this point. With Norfleet’s 6-foot-7 frame and athleticism, his upside in the passing game may be the highest on this roster.

Tre’Vez Johnson may challenge Daylan Carnell for snaps this season

Carnell did not play against South Dakota after recording three interceptions last season, and his status remains up in the air for this weekend’s game.

In his stead, Florida transfer Tre’Vez Johnson started, and he impressed with three tackles. Johnson caught the attention of the staff and players throughout fall camp after three years with the Gators, and his athleticism and instincts in the back end are impressive. Carnell is a potential All-SEC performer, but Johnson may have a chance to steal some of his snaps even when he is back to 100%.

Chuck Hicks and Dameon Wilson are in an open competition with Chad Bailey out

As of last week, the time frame for Bailey’s return from his procedure was roughly 21 days. That number will likely fluctuate, meaning that we will see Hicks and Wilson start against Kansas State and Memphis at the least.

Last Thursday, Hicks took a leg-up in the competition despite having never started a game at Mizzou. He recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss while Wilson did not register in the stat sheet. Wilson has the benefit of experience, having started in two games as a Tiger, but Hicks stole the show in Week One. An “or” is listed between them on the current depth chart, and it remains to be seen if Blake Baker is satisfied with having the duo rotate at the position or if he wants one player to take over.

The defensive tackle room will remain an even four-man rotation

Not too much of a surprise, but the defensive tackle room likely will not have two primary starters this season. The rotation of Realus George Jr., Jayden Jernigan, Josh Landry and Kristian Williams features four reliable maulers in the middle. Landry stole the show with five tackles last week, but this group figures to alternate who the star performer is each week.