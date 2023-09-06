Mizzou Links: Football Quips & Quotes

Football Quips & Quotes
Between a presser and a new Tiger Talk, there were plenty of chances to hear from Drinkwitz & Co. on Tuesday. Let’s recap.
First, let’s hear from Eli Drinkwitz as he talks about the end of the QB competition...
...That was fast. It’s almost like [ducks] there wasn’t really a competition to begin with despite what Drink said and it was always going to be Brady Cook’s job. Don’t blame me. That’s just what many people are saying— like Nate in the BTBS post he wrote Monday night to go out early Tuesday. And Sam in his Sunday pourover, calling it Brady’s team. And plenty of local media people as well (too tired to find it all, but I’m sure you’ve seen it)
And in case you missed Nate’s thoughts in his first Beyond the Box Score of the season, follow along:
If you think Eli Drinkwitz once again said something that his actions didn’t back up, fine, go ahead and believe that, I won’t blame you. If you think he legitimately is undecided and will use both quarterbacks against Middle Tennessee, sure, I won’t tell you that you’re wrong. [Editor’s note: the indecisiveness would ultimately be proven wrong in the presser] ...If you think he truly watched tape with an unbiased eye to make his decision going forward, good, I can see a world where that’s true, too.
He basically went on to say that no matter how you feel, he doesn’t blame you. However, he will use data to back up the conclusion that Brady Cook IS the better quarterback.
And, remember, Drink and friends have been watching what Horn can do since spring and been monitoring this competition for an entire month; what we saw is not the determining factor and, even then, Cook was the better quarterback
Moving on.
After a nice Week 1 performance, I spy several Tigers on PFF’s Offensive Team of the Week:
PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week: Offense pic.twitter.com/7V2YaXZeiX— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023
One last football thing.
The Week 1 mini-movie drops today at noon. The athletic department’s creative team has really been *chef’s kiss*, haven’t they?
Never before seen access to Mizzou gameday!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 5, 2023
The Week 1 Mini-Movie drops tomorrow at noon!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Jk8zviWLR3
Unrelated to football specifically, but wholly related to the athletic department, DAVE MATTER HAS A NEW GIG, AND IT’S JUST THE ONE I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE. Matter was named the newly formed Assistant AD for Communications & Storytelling. Per the MUTigers release:
“This is an incredible thrill to join Mizzou Athletics at such an exciting time,” Matter said. “I’ve had the opportunity to chronicle Mizzou teams, student-athletes, coaches and campus leaders for almost a quarter-century, and it’s remarkable to see the energy and momentum Desireé and her team have generated these past two years. It’s an honor to join those efforts and bring a fresh voice to share the stories that make Mizzou Athletics truly unique and special. My wife, Molly, and our three boys are excited to become part of the Mizzou family. Columbia has been home to the Matters, and now we’re proud to call MU our home, too.”
I’m so pumped about this, you guys. Dave is a master storyteller, and he finally gets to use his skills to tell the stories of Mizzou Athletics without worrying about that darned objectivity. I can’t wait to read his first piece.
Silly Dennis.
The New Guy @Dave_Matter pic.twitter.com/REfVvqFDkW— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 5, 2023
Just realized the media lost @Dave_Matter today but gained @ChaseDaniel pic.twitter.com/G0mQdNltaZ— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 5, 2023
On to the Links!
#analysis
Kirby Moore is wearing a vest at Tiger Talk here at Bud’s.— Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) September 6, 2023
It’s currently 90 degrees outside.
Literally one of the coolest guys in the room right now.
Yesterday at Rock M
- Parker writes: Scenes from Tiger Talk at Bud’s Classic BBQ
Scenes from Tiger Talk at Bud’s Classic BBQ on 9th street.— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) September 6, 2023
Eliah Drinwkitz, Kirby Moore and Cody Schrader are the guests of the night, talking about their Week One performance and previewing what is to come. pic.twitter.com/YHQoAzdqMW
- Jaden attended Drink’s presser: What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: September 5th edition
- Parker wrote some Takeaways from Mizzou’s Week Two Depth Chart
- Nate (the Great) posted his first Beyond the Box Score: Cook ‘n’ Horn
- Jaden revealed: The most important numbers from Mizzou’s week one victory
- Josh is back with The Revue: Guardians of Faurot cruise to an enjoyable first week of football. God, I’ve missed the swearing and the photshops and the hilarity of these things. And my guy enjoys them so much that he’s going to focus on them and Sammy will be adding another links day permanently.
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Robin brought in two new commits over the weekend in Texas Adidas FAM Elite’s Londyn Oliphant (by Adeen) and Ma’Riya Vincent (by Quentin) | Also make sure you check out Quentin’s 5 plays that defined Mizzou’s Thursday win
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Brady Cook named Missouri’s starting quarterback by Eli Drinkwitz (Eli Hoff) | Tipsheet: LSU, Florida, South Carolina tumble as SEC suffers rough Week 1 (Jeff Gordon) | Ben Fred: Spoiled college football weekend has this sports fan ready to cut Charter cord
- Columbia Tribune: How Mizzou DE Johnny Walker Jr. stayed patient, took opportunity in 1st start (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou football names Brady Cook starting quarterback (McAndrew)
- Columbia Missourian: Cook named the starting quarterback for Missouri; Horn still to see game action (Adam Ryerson)
- Deep thoughts from Matt Watkins. Football/Hoops mix. VOTE!
Question of the day:— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 5, 2023
The football equivalent of a NCAA tournament appearance as an 8/9 seed (or similar seed) in basketball is:
- I love this kid.
…. #MIZ #prez pic.twitter.com/dJkyMwjCwd— James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) September 5, 2023
- Cool story, bro (not being facetious)
Love #Mizzou walk-on Caimin Hayes' (@caiminhayes) story, folks!— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 5, 2023
He blocked that punt against South Dakota on Thursday and said it was a surreal moment, after all his hard work: "It's just not really in my DNA to give up."
Also gives some advice for other people on a similar… pic.twitter.com/jb8wx2nV9T
- PowerMizzou: What Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 2 and what it means (Jarod Hamilton) | Four Down Territory: Good Cop, Bad Cop Edition (Hamilton) | Check out these Sights and Sounds from Game 1 new PM creative/videographer Connor McClain
Drinkwtiz said #Mizzou will change longsnappers on field goals this week. Said they still have confidence in Harrison Mevis, but issues need to be addressed.— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 5, 2023
Hoops
- PowerMizzou: Mizzou Basketball opponent preview: Kansas (Drew King) | Four-star center Trent Burns recaps official visit to Mizzou (King)
- LFG, LADIES!
Lab looks pic.twitter.com/T1iYHKLbyV— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 5, 2023
- :)
Happy to be here https://t.co/6jSHqgbExq— Ma’Riya Vincent (@MaRiyaonFire) September 6, 2023
- Dennis Gates celebrated the illustrious 1993-94 team. You know the one... the 3-OT Braggin Rights victory team? It was so special there was a whole SEC Network special about it.
Today @mizzouhoops recognizes the 1993-1994 team! The team ended with an overall record of 28-4 and made an elite 8 run in the NCAA tournament after going 14-0 in the Big 8 and winning the regular season conference championship. Help me list #, names, & tag our tigers #MIZ… pic.twitter.com/QKG0TZqBf2— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 5, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- VARIOUS: This week in Mizzou Sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)
- MEN’S GOLF: The Missouri men’s golf team finished the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff on a strong note, topping the field by 10 strokes to rally for a second-place finish at Dalhousie Golf Club on Tuesday, per MUTigers.com. The Missourian staff also covered the news: Missouri golf grabs second place finish at Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff
- SOFTBALL: It’s not too late to register for Dinner on the Diamond... Well, it’s almost too late. There’s some great guest speakers on hand.
Don’t miss this event! ⬇️ https://t.co/dShskme50s— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) September 5, 2023
- SOCCER: Get to know the newest addition to Stefanie Golan’s staff, Coach Culp.
Balance. Bravery. Discipline.— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 5, 2023
We were so fortunate to have assistant coach @Taylor_Wadee join the staff this offseason!#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WUVxnNyG7o
- VARIOUS: In case you missed it, here’s a reminder from HCDG on this week’s events. GO TIGERS!
Mizzou fans let’s show support for @MizzouSoccer on Sept. 7th at 6pm as they take on Illinois and @MizzouFootball on Sept. 9th at 6pm against Middle Tennessee. Good luck to @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouVB and @MizzouSoccer competing away from Columbia. #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 4, 2023
- WRESTLING: Big-time recruit for Tiger Style this weekend. Welcome, Jake!
Big recruit for @MizzouWrestling with #39 overall recruit Jake Crapps. 2x Georgia State Champ at 126lbs and placed placed 6th at Super 32 last year. pic.twitter.com/bAzt70Mh9P— James Hackney (@FFJames94) September 3, 2023
- CLUB HOCKEY: roster time!
28 Tigers ready for war #welcome2th3jungle pic.twitter.com/hBvzvpG3SX— (8) Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) September 5, 2023
Former Tigers
- Really cool story about former Tiger flame-thrower, Mighty Max Scherzer: How Max Scherzer’s time with Mizzou baseball helped lay the foundation for his career (Steve Hunt, special the other Columbia Tribune)
- Congrats, Chase! Man, this guy has had quite the career, hasn’t he? Former Mizzou QB Daniel joins NFL Network as show co-host (Wendell Shepherd Jr.)
I'm excited to announce the official start of my media career working on-air on @nflnetwork, co-hosting the new 33rd Team show "Chasin' It" with @wingoz, and co-hosting @TheAthletic Football Show w/ @RobertMays, for the upcoming NFL/College football season & beyond. Being able… pic.twitter.com/f50dVZ5tq6— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 5, 2023
