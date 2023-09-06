 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Links: Football Quips & Quotes

Mizzou Football Links for Wednesday, September 6

By Karen Steger
Football Quips & Quotes

Between a presser and a new Tiger Talk, there were plenty of chances to hear from Drinkwitz & Co. on Tuesday. Let’s recap.

First, let’s hear from Eli Drinkwitz as he talks about the end of the QB competition...

...That was fast. It’s almost like [ducks] there wasn’t really a competition to begin with despite what Drink said and it was always going to be Brady Cook’s job. Don’t blame me. That’s just what many people are saying— like Nate in the BTBS post he wrote Monday night to go out early Tuesday. And Sam in his Sunday pourover, calling it Brady’s team. And plenty of local media people as well (too tired to find it all, but I’m sure you’ve seen it)

And in case you missed Nate’s thoughts in his first Beyond the Box Score of the season, follow along:

If you think Eli Drinkwitz once again said something that his actions didn’t back up, fine, go ahead and believe that, I won’t blame you. If you think he legitimately is undecided and will use both quarterbacks against Middle Tennessee, sure, I won’t tell you that you’re wrong. [Editor’s note: the indecisiveness would ultimately be proven wrong in the presser] ...If you think he truly watched tape with an unbiased eye to make his decision going forward, good, I can see a world where that’s true, too.

He basically went on to say that no matter how you feel, he doesn’t blame you. However, he will use data to back up the conclusion that Brady Cook IS the better quarterback.

And, remember, Drink and friends have been watching what Horn can do since spring and been monitoring this competition for an entire month; what we saw is not the determining factor and, even then, Cook was the better quarterback

Moving on.

After a nice Week 1 performance, I spy several Tigers on PFF’s Offensive Team of the Week:

One last football thing.

The Week 1 mini-movie drops today at noon. The athletic department’s creative team has really been *chef’s kiss*, haven’t they?

Unrelated to football specifically, but wholly related to the athletic department, DAVE MATTER HAS A NEW GIG, AND IT’S JUST THE ONE I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE. Matter was named the newly formed Assistant AD for Communications & Storytelling. Per the MUTigers release:

“This is an incredible thrill to join Mizzou Athletics at such an exciting time,” Matter said. “I’ve had the opportunity to chronicle Mizzou teams, student-athletes, coaches and campus leaders for almost a quarter-century, and it’s remarkable to see the energy and momentum Desireé and her team have generated these past two years. It’s an honor to join those efforts and bring a fresh voice to share the stories that make Mizzou Athletics truly unique and special. My wife, Molly, and our three boys are excited to become part of the Mizzou family. Columbia has been home to the Matters, and now we’re proud to call MU our home, too.”

I’m so pumped about this, you guys. Dave is a master storyteller, and he finally gets to use his skills to tell the stories of Mizzou Athletics without worrying about that darned objectivity. I can’t wait to read his first piece.

Silly Dennis.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • I love this kid.
  • Cool story, bro (not being facetious)

Hoops

  • :)
  • Dennis Gates celebrated the illustrious 1993-94 team. You know the one... the 3-OT Braggin Rights victory team? It was so special there was a whole SEC Network special about it.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • SOCCER: Get to know the newest addition to Stefanie Golan’s staff, Coach Culp.
  • VARIOUS: In case you missed it, here’s a reminder from HCDG on this week’s events. GO TIGERS!
  • WRESTLING: Big-time recruit for Tiger Style this weekend. Welcome, Jake!
  • CLUB HOCKEY: roster time!

Former Tigers

