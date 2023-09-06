Mizzou Links: Football Quips & Quotes

Football Quips & Quotes

Between a presser and a new Tiger Talk, there were plenty of chances to hear from Drinkwitz & Co. on Tuesday. Let’s recap.

First, let’s hear from Eli Drinkwitz as he talks about the end of the QB competition...

...That was fast. It’s almost like [ducks] there wasn’t really a competition to begin with despite what Drink said and it was always going to be Brady Cook’s job. Don’t blame me. That’s just what many people are saying— like Nate in the BTBS post he wrote Monday night to go out early Tuesday. And Sam in his Sunday pourover, calling it Brady’s team. And plenty of local media people as well (too tired to find it all, but I’m sure you’ve seen it)

And in case you missed Nate’s thoughts in his first Beyond the Box Score of the season, follow along:

If you think Eli Drinkwitz once again said something that his actions didn’t back up, fine, go ahead and believe that, I won’t blame you. If you think he legitimately is undecided and will use both quarterbacks against Middle Tennessee, sure, I won’t tell you that you’re wrong. [Editor’s note: the indecisiveness would ultimately be proven wrong in the presser ] ...If you think he truly watched tape with an unbiased eye to make his decision going forward, good, I can see a world where that’s true, too.

He basically went on to say that no matter how you feel, he doesn’t blame you. However, he will use data to back up the conclusion that Brady Cook IS the better quarterback.

And, remember, Drink and friends have been watching what Horn can do since spring and been monitoring this competition for an entire month; what we saw is not the determining factor and, even then, Cook was the better quarterback

After a nice Week 1 performance, I spy several Tigers on PFF’s Offensive Team of the Week:

PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week: Offense pic.twitter.com/7V2YaXZeiX — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

The Week 1 mini-movie drops today at noon. The athletic department’s creative team has really been *chef’s kiss*, haven’t they?

Never before seen access to Mizzou gameday!



The Week 1 Mini-Movie drops tomorrow at noon!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Jk8zviWLR3 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 5, 2023

Unrelated to football specifically, but wholly related to the athletic department, DAVE MATTER HAS A NEW GIG, AND IT’S JUST THE ONE I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE. Matter was named the newly formed Assistant AD for Communications & Storytelling. Per the MUTigers release:

“This is an incredible thrill to join Mizzou Athletics at such an exciting time,” Matter said. “I’ve had the opportunity to chronicle Mizzou teams, student-athletes, coaches and campus leaders for almost a quarter-century, and it’s remarkable to see the energy and momentum Desireé and her team have generated these past two years. It’s an honor to join those efforts and bring a fresh voice to share the stories that make Mizzou Athletics truly unique and special. My wife, Molly, and our three boys are excited to become part of the Mizzou family. Columbia has been home to the Matters, and now we’re proud to call MU our home, too.”

I’m so pumped about this, you guys. Dave is a master storyteller, and he finally gets to use his skills to tell the stories of Mizzou Athletics without worrying about that darned objectivity. I can’t wait to read his first piece.

Kirby Moore is wearing a vest at Tiger Talk here at Bud’s.



It’s currently 90 degrees outside.



Literally one of the coolest guys in the room right now. — Quentin Corpuel (@quentincorpuel) September 6, 2023

Scenes from Tiger Talk at Bud’s Classic BBQ on 9th street.



Eliah Drinwkitz, Kirby Moore and Cody Schrader are the guests of the night, talking about their Week One performance and previewing what is to come. pic.twitter.com/YHQoAzdqMW — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) September 6, 2023

Question of the day:



The football equivalent of a NCAA tournament appearance as an 8/9 seed (or similar seed) in basketball is: — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 5, 2023

Love #Mizzou walk-on Caimin Hayes' (@caiminhayes) story, folks!



He blocked that punt against South Dakota on Thursday and said it was a surreal moment, after all his hard work: "It's just not really in my DNA to give up."



Also gives some advice for other people on a similar… pic.twitter.com/jb8wx2nV9T — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 5, 2023

Drinkwtiz said #Mizzou will change longsnappers on field goals this week. Said they still have confidence in Harrison Mevis, but issues need to be addressed. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 5, 2023

Happy to be here https://t.co/6jSHqgbExq — Ma’Riya Vincent (@MaRiyaonFire) September 6, 2023

Dennis Gates celebrated the illustrious 1993-94 team. You know the one... the 3-OT Braggin Rights victory team? It was so special there was a whole SEC Network special about it.

Today @mizzouhoops recognizes the 1993-1994 team! The team ended with an overall record of 28-4 and made an elite 8 run in the NCAA tournament after going 14-0 in the Big 8 and winning the regular season conference championship. Help me list #, names, & tag our tigers #MIZ… pic.twitter.com/QKG0TZqBf2 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 5, 2023

SOCCER: Get to know the newest addition to Stefanie Golan’s staff, Coach Culp.

Balance. Bravery. Discipline.



We were so fortunate to have assistant coach @Taylor_Wadee join the staff this offseason!#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WUVxnNyG7o — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 5, 2023

VARIOUS: In case you missed it, here’s a reminder from HCDG on this week’s events. GO TIGERS!

Mizzou fans let’s show support for @MizzouSoccer on Sept. 7th at 6pm as they take on Illinois and @MizzouFootball on Sept. 9th at 6pm against Middle Tennessee. Good luck to @MizzouMensGolf, @MizzouVB and @MizzouSoccer competing away from Columbia. #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 4, 2023

WRESTLING: Big-time recruit for Tiger Style this weekend. Welcome, Jake!

Big recruit for @MizzouWrestling with #39 overall recruit Jake Crapps. 2x Georgia State Champ at 126lbs and placed placed 6th at Super 32 last year. pic.twitter.com/bAzt70Mh9P — James Hackney (@FFJames94) September 3, 2023

CLUB HOCKEY: roster time!

28 Tigers ready for war #welcome2th3jungle pic.twitter.com/hBvzvpG3SX — (8) Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) September 5, 2023

I'm excited to announce the official start of my media career working on-air on @nflnetwork, co-hosting the new 33rd Team show "Chasin' It" with @wingoz, and co-hosting @TheAthletic Football Show w/ @RobertMays, for the upcoming NFL/College football season & beyond. Being able… pic.twitter.com/f50dVZ5tq6 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 5, 2023