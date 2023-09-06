SBN Reacts: Who was the most impressive Tiger in Week 1?

Last week Missouri cruised to an easy, if a little disappointing, 35-10 win over South Dakota. The Coyotes put up a fight but when Missouri asserted itself they were able to do what was needed to put the game away.

There were several standouts, but we want to know who you thought had the most impressive performance in Week 1. Was it the seasoned Quarterback Brady Cook? Cook seemed to move the offense with ease and put up 28 first half points. Was it Cody Schrader? Schrader ran for over 100 yards in limited touches. Or was it Luther Burden? Burden took several bit hits but popped up each time and kept getting more yards and catches.

Or what about the defense? Did Johnny Walker take the reins on one of the starting DE spots? What about Ennis Rakestraw who had 5 total tackles and a pass break up?

Also, looking ahead to this weekend, what area of the team are you still the most concerned about? Passing, running or... ahem... the kicking game?

