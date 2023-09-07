 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou vs Kansas State Sold Out, WBB SEC Schedule Released, and Madness at the Columns is Set

Mizzou Links for Thursday, September 7

By Sammy Stava
It’s a SELL OUT!

In arguably the most important game in Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri head coaching career so far (not arguably, it is) the Mizzou fanbase is doing their part in hyping up the much-anticipated game vs Kansas State in Columbia on September 16th.

Mizzou Football announced on Wednesday that the game vs Kansas State is officially sold out!

According to MUTigers.com, it’s Mizzou Football’s first sell-out crowd since a 38-27 Homecoming win vs Ole Miss on October 12th, 2019 — and the program’s first non-conference sell-out since a 24-20 win over Arizona State on September 15th, 2012.

After a 45-0 win over SEMO in Week 1, Kansas State is currently ranked 15th in this week’s AP Top 25 poll — providing a prime opportunity for Mizzou to get a statement win in front of a sellout crowd. And if you need a reminder, it’s an 11 a.m. CST kick-off on the SEC Network.

And now it’s time to sell out The Dome the following week against Memphis in St. Louis, as Howard Richards says:

Moving on to basketball, the Mizzou women’s hoops SEC schedule was announced on Wednesday — and Missouri’s opening conference game is certainly a tough one, which is on the road against defending National Champions LSU on January 4th. The Tigers’ SEC home opener is set for January 7th vs Alabama. For more on the schedule, check it out on MUTigers.com. We’ll have more on the site in the coming days about the schedule as a whole, so stay tuned.

And Mizzou Madness is BACK at the columns for another year! The event is set for Friday, October 6th at 9 p.m. CST — which just so happens to be the weekend of the Mizzou-LSU game. Volleyball also hosts Kentucky on Friday 6:30 p.m. CST at Hearnes prior to the madness!

Do you want flashbacks from last year’s Mizzou Madness at the columns? Well, of course you do! (Pics from Karen Steger)

Plus, some good aerial footage from Ben Arnet:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Best of luck to Chanel Porter who is leaving ABC17 for a larger market in Winston-Salem. We’ll miss her Mizzou coverage!
  • Blake Lovell: Huge Dennis Gates supporter.
  • A 2024 four-star forward Chase McCarty will be taking an official visit to Mizzou on September 15th:
  • Caleb Grill and Danny Stephens join Noah Carter’s “Noah’s Ark” episode!
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Mizzou vs South Dakota Mini-Movie. 1-0.
  • Mizzou Athletics Hall of Famer Bob Teel has turned 100 years old!
  • Wallpaper Wednesday: Mizzou Football schedule style
