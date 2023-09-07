Mizzou vs Kansas State Sold Out, WBB SEC Schedule Released, and Madness at the Columns is Set

It’s a SELL OUT!

In arguably the most important game in Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri head coaching career so far (not arguably, it is) the Mizzou fanbase is doing their part in hyping up the much-anticipated game vs Kansas State in Columbia on September 16th.

Mizzou Football announced on Wednesday that the game vs Kansas State is officially sold out!

Next weeks game vs Kstate is officially thanks to the fans in the country‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/83VSk4qcG2 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 6, 2023

According to MUTigers.com, it’s Mizzou Football’s first sell-out crowd since a 38-27 Homecoming win vs Ole Miss on October 12th, 2019 — and the program’s first non-conference sell-out since a 24-20 win over Arizona State on September 15th, 2012.

After a 45-0 win over SEMO in Week 1, Kansas State is currently ranked 15th in this week’s AP Top 25 poll — providing a prime opportunity for Mizzou to get a statement win in front of a sellout crowd. And if you need a reminder, it’s an 11 a.m. CST kick-off on the SEC Network.

And now it’s time to sell out The Dome the following week against Memphis in St. Louis, as Howard Richards says:

WOW - well done Tiger Fans‼️ Weren’t able to grab tickets to this match up? You can still catch your Tigers here in St. Louis for Week 4 vs Memphis ‼️ https://t.co/jK5tjLuphE | @MizzouFootball | @MizzouAthletics | #MIZ https://t.co/9r2GijxbmY — STLSportsCommission (@STLSportsCom) September 6, 2023

Moving on to basketball, the Mizzou women’s hoops SEC schedule was announced on Wednesday — and Missouri’s opening conference game is certainly a tough one, which is on the road against defending National Champions LSU on January 4th. The Tigers’ SEC home opener is set for January 7th vs Alabama. For more on the schedule, check it out on MUTigers.com. We’ll have more on the site in the coming days about the schedule as a whole, so stay tuned.

The conference calendar pic.twitter.com/fHTsoQ6J9w — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 6, 2023

And Mizzou Madness is BACK at the columns for another year! The event is set for Friday, October 6th at 9 p.m. CST — which just so happens to be the weekend of the Mizzou-LSU game. Volleyball also hosts Kentucky on Friday 6:30 p.m. CST at Hearnes prior to the madness!

Do you want flashbacks from last year’s Mizzou Madness at the columns? Well, of course you do! (Pics from Karen Steger)

Plus, some good aerial footage from Ben Arnet:

#Mizzou has announced that Mizzou Madness is returning to the Columns on Friday Oct. 6th to tip-off the new basketball season.

So this amazing scene is returning to the quad in just about a month! pic.twitter.com/zPh2x9mjrK — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 6, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Calum McAndrew: Here’s how much Mizzou will have paid Middle Tennessee State for altered series

First road trip ✈️ of the season.



The Tigers travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, this weekend for the Xavier Tournament where they will face Buffalo, Bellarmine and host, Xavier!!! #MIZ https://t.co/05SD3wpOxb — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 6, 2023

Where is Walton Stadium?



Just a quick walk, bus or drive from campus.



See you tomorrow night at 6 pm for BLACK OUT vs. Illinois!



https://t.co/h1YX5Fz3jK#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/A8uZyFxG0K — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 6, 2023

Best of luck to Chanel Porter who is leaving ABC17 for a larger market in Winston-Salem. We’ll miss her Mizzou coverage!

BREAKING NEWS: My time at ABC 17 is coming to a close!



This is very bittersweet to type, but I have one more week left here in Mid-Missouri. This place will always hold such a special place in my heart.



Thread below⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nhqp8sSCoy — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) September 6, 2023

Blake Lovell: Huge Dennis Gates supporter.

Not sure what all is included in the “current ability” qualifier, but I think Dennis Gates and Jerry Stackhouse are way better than their ranking. https://t.co/CAbqvT0OGW — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) September 6, 2023

A 2024 four-star forward Chase McCarty will be taking an official visit to Mizzou on September 15th:

2024 4⭐️ Chase McCarty told me he’ll be taking an official visit to Missouri beginning September 15th.



McCarty is a two-way wing with long arms and good strength. A solid defender and excellent finisher on the offensive end.



Has also taken official visits to Oklahoma,… pic.twitter.com/PMr66T5xtv — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 6, 2023

Caleb Grill and Danny Stephens join Noah Carter’s “Noah’s Ark” episode!

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “2v2 stampedes”. We are working on stampeding the catch, being physical drivers, and reading the weakside defender. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/MQNTGsT6CZ — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 6, 2023

Mizzou vs South Dakota Mini-Movie. 1-0.

. -



Get an inside look at the Tigers journey to 1-0!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/IwhfVGUU0p — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 6, 2023

Mizzou Athletics Hall of Famer Bob Teel has turned 100 years old!

How about this! @MizzouAthletics Hall of Famer Bob Teel turns 100 years young today! Great story here from @BlueRidgeNow, give it a read, #Mizzou fans.@BradTregnago and I will be talking with some of the newest MU Hall-Of-Famers soon, stay tuned...https://t.co/6HyrtoDRLg — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) September 6, 2023

