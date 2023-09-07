Mizzou Football 2023: Week 2 versus Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

The Missouri Tigers are 1-0 after beating South Dakota in the home opener. Check out our full coverage as they move to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Faurot Field this Saturday night.
Sep 3, 2023, 3:30pm CDT
September 7
Three by Three: Week Two Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
Presenting the 3x3, sharing three things to watch each in the Mizzou game, in the SEC slate, and around the CFB nation at large during Week Two of the season.
September 6
Did Mizzou’s offseason upgrades do enough to solidify the offensive line?
The Tigers’ performance in week one portends good things for the revamped unit.
September 6
Brady Cook is the Missouri Tigers’ QB1
A short QB battle, roster usage speculation, Middle Tennessee, and more are discussed on the pod.
September 6
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Preview
An all-gas offense meets an all-sparks defense in a matchup that has historically been close and pointsy. What could go wrong?
September 5
Scenes from Tiger Talk at Bud’s Classic BBQ
Eliah Drinkwitz, Kirby Moore and Cody Schrader joined a packed house to recap Week One and preview what is to come.
September 5
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: September 5th edition
You’ll find the answer to who won the quarterback job in this presser.
September 5
Takeaways from Mizzou’s Week Two Depth Chart
It appears that Week One provided all Mr. Drinkwitz needed to see from the QB competition.
September 3
SEC Week 2 Opening Lines
How to throw your money away on the best sport in the world