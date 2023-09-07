 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Football: Georgia at Missouri

Mizzou Football 2023: Week 2 versus Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Week 2 is upon us as the Tigers look to get to 2-0 on the season.

Contributors: Rock M Nation Staff
The Missouri Tigers are 1-0 after beating South Dakota in the home opener. Check out our full coverage as they move to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Faurot Field this Saturday night.

8 Total Updates Since
Sep 3, 2023, 3:30pm CDT