Takeaways from Mizzou basketball’s 2023-24 SEC Schedule reveal

While we already knew who the Tigers would be facing in the SEC this season, the conference revealed when all of said matchups would be taking place earlier on Thursday.

Here are the top takeaways from how the schedule is laid out for Mizzou:

Kentucky early again...this time in Rupp

Much like last season, Mizzou will take on the Wildcats early on in the conference campaign. Dennis Gates and co. would love to replicate the offensive clinic they put on during the 89-75 win over UK last season, but that was in Columbia. Rupp Arena is a different beast, and revenge will likely be on John Calipari’s mind when the Tigers come to town. Winning in that environment will be a tall order, but the benefits to momentum and Mizzou’s NCAA Tournament résumé would be priceless.

Only two back-to-back road trips

After having to hit the road for three back-to-backs last season, Mizzou will only have to do so twice this season. That will occur when the Tigers travel to take on Texas A&M and South Carolina on Jan. 23 and 27, and when they play Arkansas and Florida on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. That is certainly a good sign for a team that struggled with consistency outside of Mizzou Arena last season.

Most Important Stretch?

You could make an argument for a couple of spots on the schedule, but that three-game slate of Tennessee (home), Arkansas (road) and Florida (road) to end February will be a pivotal point of the season. All three of those are Quad 1 or 2 caliber games, and at a time when each of these teams will be in desperate need of quality wins to boost their respective résumés, a lot will be on the line.

Going 2-1 in these three outings may be necessary for Gates’ bunch.

Balanced opening, balanced ending

Frankly, this schedule is not backloaded or front loaded. Dates with Kentucky, Alabama and Texas A&M within the first seven games are joined by meetings with Georgia, South Carolina (twice) and Florida. To end the season, tough games against Auburn (home) and LSU (road) will be challenging, but two of the last seven are also against Ole Miss. This is a fairly spread out schedule with no truly “grueling” stretches.