Missouri vs Middle Tennessee football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

It’s fun to be talking about College Football again. We’re full on into Week 2 now and you can already hear the narratives taking hold. You hate to hear about Brian Kelly getting into some early hot water in Baton Rouge, a spot long known for it’s fan patience.

Week two should add to some drama with a few big matchups on the way. Baylor is looking to bounce back from a home opening loss to Texas State. Yes the same program from the 1991 comedy Necessary Roughness starring Scott Bakula, Sinbad, Kathy Ireland, and former Missouri defensive end Duane Davis.

The biggest matchup is arguably the game which will leave us asking... is Texas back? Regardless of the outcome we’ll be asking either sarcastically or legitimately as the Longhorns take on Alabama.

As for Missouri? Well they have the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. Not everything has gone swimmingly in the two times these programs have met. Missouri won a 2003 matchup by a single point. Then lost in 2016 in Barry Odom’s “Year Zero” season. But the Blue Raiders aren’t quite expected to be as good as they were in either of those seasons. Still, we’re Mizzou fans. A naturally nervous bunch.

Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 9, 2023

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network+

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last night, Missouri is a 20.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 47.5.

College Football Week 2: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 10:00 AM Vanderbilt Wake Forest -10 57.5 ACCN 11:00 AM Ball State Georgia (1) -42 52.5 SECN 11:00 AM Youngstown St Ohio St (5) NL BTN 11:00 AM Delaware Penn St (7) NL Peacock 11:00 AM Notre Dame (10) -7.5 NC State 51 ABC 11:00 AM Troy Kansas St (15) -16.5 50 FS1 11:00 AM Nebraska Colorado (22) -3 59.5 FOX 1:15 PM Charleston Southern Clemson (25) NL ACCN 2:00 PM Eastern Kentucky Kentucky NL ESPN+ 2:30 PM UNLV Michigan (2) -36 57.5 CBS 2:30 PM Ole Miss (22) -7 Tulane (24) 65 ESPN2 2:30 PM Texas A&M (23) -4.5 Miami 50.5 ABC 3:00 PM Kent State Arkansas -37 57 SECN 4:00 PM Tulsa Washington (8) -34 64 PAC12 4:00 PM Austin Peay Tennessee (9) NL ESPN+ 4:15 PM Appalachian St North Carolina (17) -19 58.5 ACCN 5:00 PM SMU Oklahoma (18) -15.5 68.5 ESPN+ 5:00 PM Lafayette Duke (21) NL ESPN+ 6:00 PM Middle Tennessee Missouri -20.5 47.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Texas (11) Alabama (3) -7.5 54.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Oregon (13) -6.5 Texas Tech 66.5 FOX 6:30 PM McNeese Florida NL ESPNU 6:30 PM Grambling St LSU (14) NL ESPN+ 6:30 PM Wisconsin (19) -6 Washington St 58.5 ABC 6:30 PM Arizona Mississippi St -9 60 SECN 6:30 PM Furman South Carolina NL ESPN+ 7:30 PM Southern Miss Florida St (4) -30.5 53 ACCN 8:00 PM UC Davis Oregon St (16) NL PAC12 9:30 PM Stanford USC (6) -29.5 70 FOX 9:30 PM Auburn -6.5 California 54.5 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.