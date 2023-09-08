Missouri vs Middle Tennessee football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

It’s fun to be talking about College Football again. We’re full on into Week 2 now and you can already hear the narratives taking hold. You hate to hear about Brian Kelly getting into some early hot water in Baton Rouge, a spot long known for it’s fan patience.
Week two should add to some drama with a few big matchups on the way. Baylor is looking to bounce back from a home opening loss to Texas State. Yes the same program from the 1991 comedy Necessary Roughness starring Scott Bakula, Sinbad, Kathy Ireland, and former Missouri defensive end Duane Davis.
The biggest matchup is arguably the game which will leave us asking... is Texas back? Regardless of the outcome we’ll be asking either sarcastically or legitimately as the Longhorns take on Alabama.
As for Missouri? Well they have the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. Not everything has gone swimmingly in the two times these programs have met. Missouri won a 2003 matchup by a single point. Then lost in 2016 in Barry Odom’s “Year Zero” season. But the Blue Raiders aren’t quite expected to be as good as they were in either of those seasons. Still, we’re Mizzou fans. A naturally nervous bunch.
Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Time, Location
TIME: 6:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 9, 2023
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO
Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Middle Tennessee football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last night, Missouri is a 20.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 47.5.
College Football Week 2: Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|10:00 AM
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Forest
|-10
|57.5
|ACCN
|11:00 AM
|Ball State
|Georgia (1)
|-42
|52.5
|SECN
|11:00 AM
|Youngstown St
|Ohio St (5)
|NL
|BTN
|11:00 AM
|Delaware
|Penn St (7)
|NL
|Peacock
|11:00 AM
|Notre Dame (10)
|-7.5
|NC State
|51
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Troy
|Kansas St (15)
|-16.5
|50
|FS1
|11:00 AM
|Nebraska
|Colorado (22)
|-3
|59.5
|FOX
|1:15 PM
|Charleston Southern
|Clemson (25)
|NL
|ACCN
|2:00 PM
|Eastern Kentucky
|Kentucky
|NL
|ESPN+
|2:30 PM
|UNLV
|Michigan (2)
|-36
|57.5
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|Ole Miss (22)
|-7
|Tulane (24)
|65
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|Texas A&M (23)
|-4.5
|Miami
|50.5
|ABC
|3:00 PM
|Kent State
|Arkansas
|-37
|57
|SECN
|4:00 PM
|Tulsa
|Washington (8)
|-34
|64
|PAC12
|4:00 PM
|Austin Peay
|Tennessee (9)
|NL
|ESPN+
|4:15 PM
|Appalachian St
|North Carolina (17)
|-19
|58.5
|ACCN
|5:00 PM
|SMU
|Oklahoma (18)
|-15.5
|68.5
|ESPN+
|5:00 PM
|Lafayette
|Duke (21)
|NL
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Middle Tennessee
|Missouri
|-20.5
|47.5
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Texas (11)
|Alabama (3)
|-7.5
|54.5
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|Oregon (13)
|-6.5
|Texas Tech
|66.5
|FOX
|6:30 PM
|McNeese
|Florida
|NL
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Grambling St
|LSU (14)
|NL
|ESPN+
|6:30 PM
|Wisconsin (19)
|-6
|Washington St
|58.5
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|Arizona
|Mississippi St
|-9
|60
|SECN
|6:30 PM
|Furman
|South Carolina
|NL
|ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Southern Miss
|Florida St (4)
|-30.5
|53
|ACCN
|8:00 PM
|UC Davis
|Oregon St (16)
|NL
|PAC12
|9:30 PM
|Stanford
|USC (6)
|-29.5
|70
|FOX
|9:30 PM
|Auburn
|-6.5
|California
|54.5
|ESPN
