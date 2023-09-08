Make that 59.
On a glorious Thursday, it arrived. You know what I’m talking about. No, not the official return of the NFL — I don’t really care about that but Go Chiefs! Be great, Nicky Bolts! — I mean THIS.
First, a gif to express my joyousness
Our 2023-24 schedule is now complete with the unveiling of the @SEC slate— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 7, 2023
https://t.co/YuKEXZHoub#MIZ
A day after we learned about the complete WBB schedule (more on that next week from your friendly Rock M WBB crew), we have a men’s hoops schedule. We covered it, of course.
Only two back-to-back road trips
After having to hit the road for three back-to-backs last season, Mizzou will only have to do so twice this season. That will occur when the Tigers travel to take on Texas A&M and South Carolina on Jan. 23 and 27, and when they play Arkansas and Florida on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. That is certainly a good sign for a team that struggled with consistency outside of Mizzou Arena last season.
Most Important Stretch?
You could make an argument for a couple of spots on the schedule, but that three-game slate of Tennessee (home), Arkansas (road) and Florida (road) to end February will be a pivotal point of the season. All three of those are Quad 1 or 2 caliber games, and at a time when each of these teams will be in desperate need of quality wins to boost their respective résumés, a lot will be on the line.
Going 2-1 in these three outings may be necessary for Gates’ bunch.
Per MUTigers, on the overall schedule:
Overall, the Tigers’ 31-game schedule includes 17 home games and 25 games against schools from the nation’s top seven conferences, including six games at Mizzou Arena versus schools that qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
And then later Thursday evening, this appeared, a beautiful reminder on the hellscape that is The Site Formerly Known as Twitter.
60 days from right now we will have college basketball.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 8, 2023
Unreal, isn’t it? That a month from Wednesday, mid-Mo residents will flock to the makeshift court in front of the columns for Mizzou Madness, and then a few short weeks later, there’ll be real college basketball to be played.
Sorry (marginally) for the brief out-of-season detour. I know football season has only JUST gotten started and we have so much left to watch and cheer for.
I did notice that for all of us disgruntled Charter/Spectrum users, Saturday’s game is showing on ESPN+ so I may get to watch it after all. Yay!
On to the Links! BEAT THE BLUE RAIDERS!
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: 3 things to watch for when Mizzou football hosts Middle Tennessee State (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Missourian: Tigers seeing instant impact of OC Moore’s scheme (Adam Ryerson)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou football not hiding anything as fast-paced MTSU comes to Columbia (Calum McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou: Watch the Thursday Live Show w/ Gabe & Jarod |
- Injury report:
#Mizzou football injury report for week two versus Middle Tennessee— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 8, 2023
QUESTIONABLE
Daniel Blood
Chad Bailey
JC Carlies
Michael Cox
Peanut Houston
OUT
Bence Polgar
- Listen to the new episode of the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast.
On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, it's a @BradTregnago & @MattAndAMic special... breaking down @MizzouFootball's opening win, looking ahead to MTSU, and playing the game show "Name that #Mizzou Athletics Hall-Of-Famer!"— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 7, 2023
Hoops
- Abracadabra. The SEC Conference slate:
Announcing the 2024 #SECMBB Schedule!— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 7, 2023
- Columbia Missourian: Mizzou Men’s Basketball schedule set after SEC release (Christian Riley Dutcher)
- PowerMizzou: Opponent Preview— Seton Hall (Drew King) | Mizzou WBB releases schedule (Trevon Bobo) | Schedule release (King)
- Get to know Hilke Feldrappe!
Berlin → CoMo ✈️— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 7, 2023
Get to know, Hilke! pic.twitter.com/X7PfYasxgq
Other Mizzou Sports
- SWIM & DIVE released their 2023-24 schedule (Megan Sundberg, Missourian) | Read more at MUTigers.com
- BASEBALL hosted its first ‘sport-ology’ event (Reece Candler & Seth Schwartzenberg, Missourian)
- GOLF competes at the Mirabel Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend, in a field joined by Auburn, Colorado, Fresno State, Georgia State, Little Rock, Mercer, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oregon, San Diego State, Santa Clara, SMU, Texas State and UNLV. The Tigers tee off at 10:50am CT on Friday. (MUTigers.com)
- SOCCER recaptured their version of Braggin’ Rights 2-1 on Thursday night after losing the last two seasons. LFG! You can read it about it here (MUTigers.com) or from Grant Salsman (Missourian)
21'— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 7, 2023
Keep 'em coming!
Kylee Simmons scores her 4⃣th goal of the season, and doubles the Tigers' early lead.
MIZ 2, ILL 0#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JwPcRkttGt
- With this goal, it’s no surprise Jenna Bartels was awarded Player of the Game.
13'— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 7, 2023
Jenna Bartels with the karate-kick goal!
MIZ 1, ILL 0 #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QknIocp11n
- Let’s hear from a member of Golan’s staff, shall we?
Early Lead Propels Soccer To Braggin' Rights Victory— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 8, 2023
https://t.co/BGoP9D0NmJ#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8OfAcEZOFR
- Volleyball has arrived in Cincy for the Xavier Tournament.
Cincinnati, we’ve arrived‼️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 7, 2023
We open the 2023 Xavier Tournament Friday with matches against Buffalo and Bellarmine. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TR8eif3Lmy
- The new Tiger Style report is here:
(AUDIO) It's a full house on this Tiger Style Report! Coach @mutigerstyle runs down some summer happenings around @MizzouWrestling, and reviews some major rule changes. We also hear from freshmen @David71617825 and @jarrett_stoner: https://t.co/PSJoOnnZdF— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 6, 2023
NFL Corner
- I don’t catch many NFL games, but I thought I’d check this one out, and man... Chiefs receivers really out there Thursday night looking like a buncha J’Mon Moores, huh? (sorry). Anyway, enough about that. Just here for the Nicky Bolts highlights.
Nick Bolton GOOD GAWD lol— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 8, 2023
Ah just Nick Bolton doing Nick Bolton things pic.twitter.com/13WUwgxeOp— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 8, 2023
Nick Bolton just punked Penei Sewell’s ass pic.twitter.com/wPJsejncJ6— Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) September 8, 2023
- Check out Mizzou in the NFL! Good luck reading the graphic, though. Not the creative team’s best work, IMHO. Wish the tiger-striped background was a bit lighter.
to our Tigers in the league this season, as the 2023 NFL season officially kicks off tonight‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CywwW3iihH— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 7, 2023
- Happy Chase Daniel Day! His YouTube show launched today with former St. Louis sportscaster Trey Wingo
The Chase Daniel Show Episode 1 is LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/X2YN4CJ6u5— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 7, 2023
Chiefs in TROUBLE without @tkelce? Are Cowboys Overrated in 2023? @ShowtimeTate Full Interview pic.twitter.com/a9tE8m4yyj
- Please enjoy this local Nick Bolton commercial. I know I did. I love him so much.
#Mizzou & Chiefs star Nick Bolton reprises his role as a Super Bowl hero in this local car ad.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 8, 2023
"I scooped this up for you!"
The man can run for governor in this state some day if he feels like it. pic.twitter.com/f5Qxj3SPmp
- And finally, un-football related, but please enjoy this JC Instagram content. He killed it in the FIBA World Cup— scoring 34pts in his team’s 96-75 win over China in Group A. Per Forbes’ pre-FIBA coverage, JC is coming off of the best NBA season of his career, averaging 20.8 points, 4.4 APG and 4 RPG. I love our tatted king.
