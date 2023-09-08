Make that 59.

On a glorious Thursday, it arrived. You know what I’m talking about. No, not the official return of the NFL — I don’t really care about that but Go Chiefs! Be great, Nicky Bolts! — I mean THIS.

First, a gif to express my joyousness

A day after we learned about the complete WBB schedule (more on that next week from your friendly Rock M WBB crew), we have a men’s hoops schedule. We covered it, of course.

Only two back-to-back road trips After having to hit the road for three back-to-backs last season, Mizzou will only have to do so twice this season. That will occur when the Tigers travel to take on Texas A&M and South Carolina on Jan. 23 and 27, and when they play Arkansas and Florida on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. That is certainly a good sign for a team that struggled with consistency outside of Mizzou Arena last season. Most Important Stretch? You could make an argument for a couple of spots on the schedule, but that three-game slate of Tennessee (home), Arkansas (road) and Florida (road) to end February will be a pivotal point of the season. All three of those are Quad 1 or 2 caliber games, and at a time when each of these teams will be in desperate need of quality wins to boost their respective résumés, a lot will be on the line. Going 2-1 in these three outings may be necessary for Gates’ bunch.

Per MUTigers, on the overall schedule:

Overall, the Tigers’ 31-game schedule includes 17 home games and 25 games against schools from the nation’s top seven conferences, including six games at Mizzou Arena versus schools that qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And then later Thursday evening, this appeared, a beautiful reminder on the hellscape that is The Site Formerly Known as Twitter.

60 days from right now we will have college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 8, 2023

Unreal, isn’t it? That a month from Wednesday, mid-Mo residents will flock to the makeshift court in front of the columns for Mizzou Madness, and then a few short weeks later, there’ll be real college basketball to be played.

Sorry (marginally) for the brief out-of-season detour. I know football season has only JUST gotten started and we have so much left to watch and cheer for.

I did notice that for all of us disgruntled Charter/Spectrum users, Saturday’s game is showing on ESPN+ so I may get to watch it after all. Yay!

On to the Links! BEAT THE BLUE RAIDERS!

Yesterday at Rock M

Dan’s dropped a new 3x3 for Week 2

Costume Day! From Nate: This week Mizzou is uniquely equipped to beat a Conference USA program AND hack computer systems to detect security risks.

Listen to/Watch a new Dive Cuts with Sam and Rocco Miller, who are talking non-con scheduling.

Just had to throw @TheKobe24Brown on the thumbnail https://t.co/gCVET1zOCI — Levi H. (@levihutmacher) September 7, 2023

More Links:

Football

#Mizzou football injury report for week two versus Middle Tennessee



QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Blood

Chad Bailey

JC Carlies

Michael Cox

Peanut Houston



OUT

Bence Polgar — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 8, 2023

Listen to the new episode of the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast.

Hoops

Abracadabra. The SEC Conference slate:

Berlin → CoMo ✈️



Get to know, Hilke! pic.twitter.com/X7PfYasxgq — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 7, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

21'



Keep 'em coming!



Kylee Simmons scores her 4⃣th goal of the season, and doubles the Tigers' early lead.



MIZ 2, ILL 0#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JwPcRkttGt — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 7, 2023

With this goal, it’s no surprise Jenna Bartels was awarded Player of the Game.

Let’s hear from a member of Golan’s staff, shall we?

Volleyball has arrived in Cincy for the Xavier Tournament.

Cincinnati, we’ve arrived‼️



We open the 2023 Xavier Tournament Friday with matches against Buffalo and Bellarmine. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TR8eif3Lmy — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 7, 2023

The new Tiger Style report is here:

(AUDIO) It's a full house on this Tiger Style Report! Coach @mutigerstyle runs down some summer happenings around @MizzouWrestling, and reviews some major rule changes. We also hear from freshmen @David71617825 and @jarrett_stoner: https://t.co/PSJoOnnZdF — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 6, 2023

NFL Corner

I don’t catch many NFL games, but I thought I’d check this one out, and man... Chiefs receivers really out there Thursday night looking like a buncha J’Mon Moores, huh? (sorry). Anyway, enough about that. Just here for the Nicky Bolts highlights.

Nick Bolton GOOD GAWD lol — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 8, 2023

Ah just Nick Bolton doing Nick Bolton things pic.twitter.com/13WUwgxeOp — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 8, 2023

Nick Bolton just punked Penei Sewell’s ass pic.twitter.com/wPJsejncJ6 — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) September 8, 2023

Check out Mizzou in the NFL! Good luck reading the graphic, though. Not the creative team’s best work, IMHO. Wish the tiger-striped background was a bit lighter.

to our Tigers in the league this season, as the 2023 NFL season officially kicks off tonight‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CywwW3iihH — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 7, 2023

Happy Chase Daniel Day! His YouTube show launched today with former St. Louis sportscaster Trey Wingo

The Chase Daniel Show Episode 1 is LIVE on YouTube: https://t.co/X2YN4CJ6u5



Chiefs in TROUBLE without @tkelce? Are Cowboys Overrated in 2023? @ShowtimeTate Full Interview pic.twitter.com/a9tE8m4yyj — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 7, 2023

Please enjoy this local Nick Bolton commercial. I know I did. I love him so much.

#Mizzou & Chiefs star Nick Bolton reprises his role as a Super Bowl hero in this local car ad.

"I scooped this up for you!"

The man can run for governor in this state some day if he feels like it. pic.twitter.com/f5Qxj3SPmp — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 8, 2023

And finally, un-football related, but please enjoy this JC Instagram content. He killed it in the FIBA World Cup— scoring 34pts in his team’s 96-75 win over China in Group A. Per Forbes’ pre-FIBA coverage, JC is coming off of the best NBA season of his career, averaging 20.8 points, 4.4 APG and 4 RPG. I love our tatted king.