Mizzou Wrestling Sends Houdashelt To The Hall

Every year the Mizzou Sports Hall of Fame inducts its inaugural class. For 2023, Tiger Style will witness one of its own being welcomed. True Son and Missouri-raised Drake Houdashelt will step into the spotlight once again representing the Mizzou Wrestling Program.

Prior to reaching Mizzou, Houdashelt stepped inside the circle at Fort Zumwalt West High School (O’Fallon, Mo) where he became a four-time state medalist and two-time state champion. He completed his high school career with a 148-9 regular season record and a 15-3 post-season record going undefeated (51-0) during his senior season.

MSHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

2006 - 2007 Freshman: 5th (36-3) (4-2)

2007 - 2008 Sophomore: 2nd (31-3) (3-1)

2008 - 2009 Junior: 1st (34-3) (4-0)

2009 - 2010 Senior: 1st (47-0) (4-0)

2010 - 2011

After lacing up for the black and gold, Houdashelt spent his first season for the Tiger as a redshirt before seeing his first time inside the starting lineup.

2011 - 2012

Slotting into the 157lbs weight class, Drake completed the regular season going 27-5. He then entered the Big 12 Championships where he knocked off multiple talented wrestlers to claim his first individual conference title. After reaching the NCAA Championships with an automatic bid, Houdashelt fell short, dropping his first two bouts ending his season.

2012 - 2013

After moving down to the 149lbs weight class, Drake competed once again finishing his regular season with a 31 - 12 record. Entering the MAC Wrestling Championships as the top-seeded wrestler (149lbs) in the conference, Drake continued to push forward collecting his second straight individual conference title.

Once again reaching the NCAA Championships, Drake found himself sitting outside the top twelve-seeded wrestler where he was drawn into the bracket. Having a break-through performance, Houdashelt knocked off #11 (4-1 Dec), #6 (5-2 Dec), & #3 (3-2 OT/Dec) seeds on his way to a semifinals bout where he fell 7-3 (Dec) to the #2 seed. After dropping back-to-back contests, Drake finished out the campaign falling in his final bout where he collected his first All-American 6th place finish.

2013-2014

Staying in the 149-pound weight class, Drake Houdashelt continued to pick up where he left off from the past season. Over the course of his Junior season, he collected a total of eight wins by major decision, eight by technical fall, and five wins by fall. As in years prior, Drake found himself on top of the podium once again taking home his third straight individual Mid-American Conference title.

As he reached the Championships, Houdashelt set atop his bracket as the top-seeded wrestler with a 34-1 record. He made his way through the top side of the bracket before falling to the #5-seeded wrestler and eventual champion. Houdashelt continued to drop his next bout before reaching the fifth-place contest where he one-up himself from the prior season as he collected a victory and fifth-place All-American finish.

2014-2015

Reaching his final season in the black and gold, Drake made it his most memorable one as he finished it off with a statement! In the midst of his senior season, Drake Houdashelt once again collected eight wins by major decision, eight by technical fall, and five wins by fall. Reaching the final MAC Championship of his career, Houdashelt capped it off with a fourth straight individual title becoming the first wrestler in Mizzou history to record four conference tournament titles.

With only one loss on the season (37-1), Drake Houdashelt was once again named the top seed moving into the 2015 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Sitting on top, Drake pushed his way through the bracket knocking off #8 (10-0 Maj Dec) and #5 (4-0 Dec) seeded wrestlers en route to a finals bout contest against #3 David Habat out of Edinboro. In a thrilling overtime bout, Drake stood with his arm raised as the 149lbs NCAA Champion.

Drake Houdashelt is a cornerstone wrestler for the Tiger Style Program and has now officially cemented his legacy and status among those who step foot on campus. His growth and tenacity in the black and gold will forever be memorialized in the wrestling room. You can see a more detailed view of Drake’s Career HERE.

Congratulations, Drake!

M. I. Z!