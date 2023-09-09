SB Nation Reacts: Johnny Walker stands out

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Reacts results time! If you participated in the most recent round of SBN Reacts presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, then we have those results! And yes, i’m including the sponsor there because I’m starting to wonder if people pay attention to these sports ball games for the fun of it and not just because it’s a chance to gamble. As a non-gambler, I hope gamblers do take advantage of and use our trusted sponsors around here.

Now to the results. We asked who had the most impressive performance in Week 1?

There were several standouts, but we want to know who you thought had the most impressive performance in Week 1. Was it the seasoned Quarterback Brady Cook? Cook seemed to move the offense with ease and put up 28 first half points. Was it Cody Schrader? Schrader ran for over 100 yards in limited touches. Or was it Luther Burden? Burden took several bit hits but popped up each time and kept getting more yards and catches. Or what about the defense? Did Johnny Walker take the reins on one of the starting DE spots? What about Ennis Rakestraw who had 5 total tackles and a pass break up?

I’m not too surprised by this result. I think we all were pleasantly surprised by Walker and his play. It felt like he was constantly getting pressure on the Coyotes Quarterback.

Next:

What area of the team are you still the most concerned about? Passing, running or... ahem... the kicking game?

Nearly 2⁄ 3 of the voters said the kicking game after Harrison Mevis had a few surprisingly poor kicks, even with the extra point that didn’t count after an offsides penalty. Whether it was the hold, or something else, it’s not good to have serious questions about your kicking game this early in the season. Hopefully Mevis and the coaching staff can get this sorted out.

National Questions

Both surprising and generally pleasing... it’s fun to see Dabo lose.

I probably wouldn’t have voted for Clemson here. The last few years Clemson hasn’t been as good as they were at their top, and one of the reasons is the offense has been mostly mediocre. So seeing them struggle to score points against another power conference team in a loss isn’t too shocking. TCU, Nebraska, and Purdue lost to solid teams.

But Baylor getting cooked by Texas State? Boston College dropping an overtime game to Northern Illinois?

The best matchup according to the rankings got the most votes. But that Tulane-Ole Miss matchup is a sneaky good one. Lane Kiffin versus the legend of Willie Fritz.

Happy Saturday and Week 2 everyone!

College Football Week 2: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 10:00 AM Vanderbilt Wake Forest -10 57.5 ACCN 11:00 AM Ball State Georgia (1) -42 52.5 SECN 11:00 AM Youngstown St Ohio St (5) NL BTN 11:00 AM Delaware Penn St (7) NL Peacock 11:00 AM Notre Dame (10) -7.5 NC State 51 ABC 11:00 AM Troy Kansas St (15) -16.5 50 FS1 11:00 AM Nebraska Colorado (22) -3 59.5 FOX 1:15 PM Charleston Southern Clemson (25) NL ACCN 2:00 PM Eastern Kentucky Kentucky NL ESPN+ 2:30 PM UNLV Michigan (2) -36 57.5 CBS 2:30 PM Ole Miss (22) -7 Tulane (24) 65 ESPN2 2:30 PM Texas A&M (23) -4.5 Miami 50.5 ABC 3:00 PM Kent State Arkansas -37 57 SECN 4:00 PM Tulsa Washington (8) -34 64 PAC12 4:00 PM Austin Peay Tennessee (9) NL ESPN+ 4:15 PM Appalachian St North Carolina (17) -19 58.5 ACCN 5:00 PM SMU Oklahoma (18) -15.5 68.5 ESPN+ 5:00 PM Lafayette Duke (21) NL ESPN+ 6:00 PM Middle Tennessee Missouri -20.5 47.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Texas (11) Alabama (3) -7.5 54.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Oregon (13) -6.5 Texas Tech 66.5 FOX 6:30 PM McNeese Florida NL ESPNU 6:30 PM Grambling St LSU (14) NL ESPN+ 6:30 PM Wisconsin (19) -6 Washington St 58.5 ABC 6:30 PM Arizona Mississippi St -9 60 SECN 6:30 PM Furman South Carolina NL ESPN+ 7:30 PM Southern Miss Florida St (4) -30.5 53 ACCN 8:00 PM UC Davis Oregon St (16) NL PAC12 9:30 PM Stanford USC (6) -29.5 70 FOX 9:30 PM Auburn -6.5 California 54.5 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.