Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee State

The Tigers and Blue Raiders clash for a rubber match at Faurot Field.

By Jaden Lewis
NCAA Football: South Dakota at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 10

First Quarter

  • Middle Tennessee wins the coin toss defers to the second. Mizzou will receive.
  • Mizzou punts on its first possession. Brady Cook and Luther Burden III almost connected on a deep shot but was broken up on the last second. Cook gets sacked by Drew Francis on 3rd down.
  • Middle Tennessee’s Elijah Metcalf drops a potential first down pass. MTSU goes three-and-out.
  • MTSU shanks the punt. Mizzou takes over at the Blue Raiders 43-yard line.
  • Mizzou goes three-and-out. MTSU’s pressure is rattling the Tigers offense. Riley Williams punt is marked down at the 17-yard line.
  • Mizzou dials up its own pressure. Daylan Carnell records a TFL on first down. Ty’Ron Hopper gets pressure on third down. Luther Burden III gets wrapped up at the MTSU 45 on the punt.
  • Nathaniel Peat picks up back-to-back chunk plays of 11 and 15 yards. The Tigers are inside the MTSU 25.
  • Back-to-back offensive line penalties have moved Mizzou from the 10 to the 25.
  • Brady Cook sacked again by Drew Francis this time on 3rd and 7.
  • Field Goal Good: Harrison Mevis connects from 38 yards out. Missouri 3, Middle Tennessee State 0. 5:21
  • Daylan Carnell and Nyles Gaddy prevent the Blue Raiders offense from advancing across the 50. MU gets the ball back following a touchback on the punt.
  • Mizzou’s offense reaches towards midfield. Mekhi Miller is about a yard short of the first down. Boos are heard from the crowd.
  • End of 1: Tigers up three.

Second Quarter

  • Chuck Hicks records a TFL.
  • Nick Vattiato has now picked up a pair of first downs with his legs. MTSU crosses midfield.
  • First and goal MTSU. Frank Peasant carries it inside the 3.
  • Touchdown Middle Tennessee State: Nick Vattiato finds Kalani Norris. MTSU 7, Missouri 3. 8:14 Q2.
  • Brady Cook is sacked for a third time. Zaylin Wood comes up with the sack.
  • Luther Burden III comes up with a huge third-down conversion. Moving Mizzou across the 50.
  • Brett Norfleet first collegiate catch results in a first down, and a targeting call. 1st and goal for Mizzou.
  • Touchdown Mizzou! Brady Cook takes it in from a yard out. Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 7. 24 seconds left in the half.
  • Halftime: Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 7. MTSU will receive.

Third Quarter

  • Two plays and MTSU is already across the 50 yard line.
  • MTSU goes for it from Mizzou’s 32. They get it moving the sticks.
  • 1st and goal for MTSU. Jaiden Credle takes a short 3rd down pass to the three yard line. The Blue Raiders tempo is working to perfection.
  • Field goal Middle Tennessee State: Zeke Rankin converts from 24 yards out. Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 10. 8:39 left in the third.
  • Brady Cook finds Luther Burden III for a huge gain. 1st and 10 at the MTSU 19.
  • Touchdown Missouri! Brady Cook finds Theo Wease for his first touchdown as a Tiger. Missouri 16, Middle Tennessee State 10.
  • Justin Olson for MTSU has made a pair of great catches. He just made another one resulting in a third down conversion.
  • Daylan Carnell, has had a good game so far. He forces MTSU off the field on third down. The Tigers get the ball back on their own 18.
  • Theo Wease has arrived. He converts a third down.
  • Luther Burden converts another third down and drags his defender across the 50.

Fourth Quarter

  • Touchdown Missouri on the first play of the quarter. Nathaniel Peat hauls in a wide-open pass from Brady Cook. Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee State 10.
  • Three-and-out for MTSU. Missouri riding the momentum will start with the ball at their own 29.
  • Missouri plays conservative at the MTSU’s 45. On a 4th and 1, Drinkwitz sends out his punter. The Blue Raiders get the ball at the 17.

Pregame Updates

Missouri-Middle Tennessee State: Time, Location, Network

TIME: 6:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 9

LOCATION: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network Plus

Fan Questions

  1. How many rushing yards will Mizzou have this evening?
  2. What will Brady Cook and Sam Horn’s stat line be?
  3. Which Tigers wide receivers will score a touchdown today?
  4. Who records the first tackle for loss and sack?
  5. Who will be the surprise star on defense this evening? Last week it was Johnny Walker Jr.

Lastly, in the comment section, give us your game predictions and game MVP below!

