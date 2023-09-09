Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Middle Tennessee State

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 10
First Quarter
- Middle Tennessee wins the coin toss defers to the second. Mizzou will receive.
- Mizzou punts on its first possession. Brady Cook and Luther Burden III almost connected on a deep shot but was broken up on the last second. Cook gets sacked by Drew Francis on 3rd down.
- Middle Tennessee’s Elijah Metcalf drops a potential first down pass. MTSU goes three-and-out.
- MTSU shanks the punt. Mizzou takes over at the Blue Raiders 43-yard line.
- Mizzou goes three-and-out. MTSU’s pressure is rattling the Tigers offense. Riley Williams punt is marked down at the 17-yard line.
- Mizzou dials up its own pressure. Daylan Carnell records a TFL on first down. Ty’Ron Hopper gets pressure on third down. Luther Burden III gets wrapped up at the MTSU 45 on the punt.
- Nathaniel Peat picks up back-to-back chunk plays of 11 and 15 yards. The Tigers are inside the MTSU 25.
- Back-to-back offensive line penalties have moved Mizzou from the 10 to the 25.
- Brady Cook sacked again by Drew Francis this time on 3rd and 7.
- Field Goal Good: Harrison Mevis connects from 38 yards out. Missouri 3, Middle Tennessee State 0. 5:21
- Daylan Carnell and Nyles Gaddy prevent the Blue Raiders offense from advancing across the 50. MU gets the ball back following a touchback on the punt.
- Mizzou’s offense reaches towards midfield. Mekhi Miller is about a yard short of the first down. Boos are heard from the crowd.
- End of 1: Tigers up three.
Second Quarter
- Chuck Hicks records a TFL.
- Nick Vattiato has now picked up a pair of first downs with his legs. MTSU crosses midfield.
- First and goal MTSU. Frank Peasant carries it inside the 3.
- Touchdown Middle Tennessee State: Nick Vattiato finds Kalani Norris. MTSU 7, Missouri 3. 8:14 Q2.
- Brady Cook is sacked for a third time. Zaylin Wood comes up with the sack.
- Luther Burden III comes up with a huge third-down conversion. Moving Mizzou across the 50.
- Brett Norfleet first collegiate catch results in a first down, and a targeting call. 1st and goal for Mizzou.
- Touchdown Mizzou! Brady Cook takes it in from a yard out. Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 7. 24 seconds left in the half.
- Halftime: Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 7. MTSU will receive.
Third Quarter
- Two plays and MTSU is already across the 50 yard line.
- MTSU goes for it from Mizzou’s 32. They get it moving the sticks.
- 1st and goal for MTSU. Jaiden Credle takes a short 3rd down pass to the three yard line. The Blue Raiders tempo is working to perfection.
- Field goal Middle Tennessee State: Zeke Rankin converts from 24 yards out. Missouri 10, Middle Tennessee State 10. 8:39 left in the third.
- Brady Cook finds Luther Burden III for a huge gain. 1st and 10 at the MTSU 19.
- Touchdown Missouri! Brady Cook finds Theo Wease for his first touchdown as a Tiger. Missouri 16, Middle Tennessee State 10.
- Justin Olson for MTSU has made a pair of great catches. He just made another one resulting in a third down conversion.
- Daylan Carnell, has had a good game so far. He forces MTSU off the field on third down. The Tigers get the ball back on their own 18.
- Theo Wease has arrived. He converts a third down.
- Luther Burden converts another third down and drags his defender across the 50.
Fourth Quarter
- Touchdown Missouri on the first play of the quarter. Nathaniel Peat hauls in a wide-open pass from Brady Cook. Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee State 10.
- Three-and-out for MTSU. Missouri riding the momentum will start with the ball at their own 29.
- Missouri plays conservative at the MTSU’s 45. On a 4th and 1, Drinkwitz sends out his punter. The Blue Raiders get the ball at the 17.
Pregame Updates
#Mizzou injury report for MTSU:
Questionable:
- WR Daniel Blood
- LB Chad Bailey
- S JC Carlies
- RB Michael Cox
- WR Peanut Houston
Out:
- C Bence Polgar

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 6:00 PM CT
Faurot Field, COMO
Saturday, Sept. 9 | 6:00 PM CT
Faurot Field, COMO
ESPN+
QB1
Listed as QUESTIONABLE on Thursday for #Mizzou :
Daniel Blood ➡️ OUT
Chad Bailey➡️ Active
JC Carlies ➡️ Active
Peanut Houston➡️ OUT
September 9, 2023
High school recruits in attendance at #Mizzou today (that I spotted):
* = commits
Williams Nwaneri*
Jackson Hancock*
Whit Hafer*
Isaiah Mozee
Brock Camp
Jayden Woods
Jack Lange
Baron Marshall
Corey Lee
Caleb Turner
Missouri-Middle Tennessee State: Time, Location, Network
TIME: 6:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 9
LOCATION: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network Plus
Fan Questions
- How many rushing yards will Mizzou have this evening?
- What will Brady Cook and Sam Horn’s stat line be?
- Which Tigers wide receivers will score a touchdown today?
- Who records the first tackle for loss and sack?
- Who will be the surprise star on defense this evening? Last week it was Johnny Walker Jr.
