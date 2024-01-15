Mizzou WBB revives season with upset road win over #24 Vanderbilt

A much-needed reset?

It’s been tough sledding all season for Robin Pingeton’s Mizzou Tigers, who entered Sunday with a disappointing 9-7 record. It’s no secret that Pingeton is coaching for her job this year, and anything less than an NCAA Tournament bid will likely mean Mizzou moves to its next era of basketball leadership.

Even with a disappoining start, however, it may still be too early to write this team off.

The Tigers surged back from a 12-point deficit in the second half, led by Ashton Judd’s 6-9 field goal shooting, and snatched a road win over previously 16-1 and 24th ranked Vanderbilt, who hadn’t lost a game since Nov. 29.

Vanderbilt found a rhythm to start the second half as the Commodores extended their lead to 41-29. However, Feit would provide a spark off the bench, adding eight points in the quarter along with an assist to a Judd 3-pointer. Feit and Judd would combine to score 17 of the Tigers’ points in the period as Missouri trailed 52-44 entering the final frame. Missouri carried the momentum into the fourth quarter with five different Tigers recording points while the team out-scored Vanderbilt 15-2. The effort allowed Mizzou to take a two-point lead with just over five minutes remaining. Back-to-back buckets by Slaughter maintained the Tigers’ advantage with under two minutes to go before Judd knocked down a crucial jumper as the shot clock hit zero to extend the lead to five...

It doesn’t save the Tigers’ bacon quite yet, but it gives the teams some momentum heading into two winnable games this week vs. Georgia and at Kentucky. Get two more wins there and all of a sudden a spot on the bubble becomes realistic. Take it one game at a time, land a few more upsets like this one and the Tigers could be dancing once again.

The vibes are immaculate pic.twitter.com/XuFSAqqN6J — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 14, 2024

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap (Playoff Edition!):

Nick Bolton led the way for the Chiefs once again, totaling 10 tackles and one for a loss as Kansas City swept away the Dolphins on a cold KC night.

Jordan Elliott had a tackle and a pass deflection, but the Browns’ defense couldn’t do much else — include stop Joe Flacco from throwing pick-sixes — as the Texans brushed off the Browns 45-14.

It’s Report Day for the newbies! Take a look at what the new football Tigers and their families had to say.

Kobe Brown is getting some time in the G-League and he’s already killing it.

19 PTS 13 REB 10 AST @LAClippers first round pick Kobe Brown posted his first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE to lead the @OntClippers to a gritty road win in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/gHuNlq22OC — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 14, 2024

Chris Kwiecinski has filed his last byline for the Columbia Tribune, an examination of the 1993-1994 season and the special wins that defined it. Happy trails, Mr. Kwiecinski!

Mizzou Football isn’t the only program hitting the transfer portal. Mizzou Volleyball added some support by the way of Austin, Texas, with the arrival of Marina Crownover, former Longhorn.