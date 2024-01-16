 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football loses Isaiah Hastings, gains Zion Young in transfer portal

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, January 16

By Sammy Stava
Exit Hastings, Enter Young.

It was a busy day on Monday recruiting-wise for the Mizzou Football program. Good and bad.

Starting off with the bad — with the departure of Kevin Peoples to LSU, Alabama transfer Isaiah Hastings has announced his de-commitment.

Hastings was committed to Mizzou just last week — and now he’s onto Syracuse, and as PM noted, he committed to a new school just 36 minutes post-announcement. Well, that was quick.

The good news, however — Mizzou was able to quickly respond in the transfer portal with the addition of former Michigan State defensive end Zion Young.

Josh Matejka has more on the addition of Zion Young here.

Plenty of more transfer portal coverage to come here on Rock M Nation.

Moving on to some positive hoops news — a big congrats to T.O. Barrett, Peyton Marshall, Annor Boateng, Marcus Allen, and Trent Burns who have all been named McDonald’s All-American nominees. The future is bright under HCDG. Of note, Mizzou WBB commit Ma’Riya Vincet was also named a nominee in Texas.

Plus, Mizzou Men’s Basketball also announced that Saturday’s game vs Florida will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST on ESPNU.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Mizzou Gymnastics having fun:
  • Mizzou Athletics celebrates MLK Day:
  • An incredible award was received from Darius Robinson on MLK Day. Congrats, Darius!
  • CFB Talk Daily on Mizzou Football in 2024:
  • The UNI Open for Mizzou Wrestling has been canceled. Tiger Style is looking for another opponent to play this weekend.
  • Nick Bolton’s stats in the Chiefs wildcard win over the Dolphins on Saturday. Pretty good.
  • Markus Golden? One of JJ Watt’s favorite teammates. Mizzou Made.
