Mizzou Football loses Isaiah Hastings, gains Zion Young in transfer portal

Exit Hastings, Enter Young.

It was a busy day on Monday recruiting-wise for the Mizzou Football program. Good and bad.

Starting off with the bad — with the departure of Kevin Peoples to LSU, Alabama transfer Isaiah Hastings has announced his de-commitment.

After careful consideration I’ll be decommiting from The University of Missouri. Thank you to Coach Drinkwitz and Coach Peoples for recruiting me and the whole Mizzou staff. — Isaiah Hastings (@isaiah1hastings) January 15, 2024

Hastings was committed to Mizzou just last week — and now he’s onto Syracuse, and as PM noted, he committed to a new school just 36 minutes post-announcement. Well, that was quick.

The good news, however — Mizzou was able to quickly respond in the transfer portal with the addition of former Michigan State defensive end Zion Young.

M I Z Z O U pic.twitter.com/TG9ooDLUOv — Zion Young (@ZionReese3) January 15, 2024

Josh Matejka has more on the addition of Zion Young here.

Michigan State transfer DE Zion Young commits to Mizzou https://t.co/CWigD2AKwN — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) January 15, 2024

Plenty of more transfer portal coverage to come here on Rock M Nation.

Moving on to some positive hoops news — a big congrats to T.O. Barrett, Peyton Marshall, Annor Boateng, Marcus Allen, and Trent Burns who have all been named McDonald’s All-American nominees. The future is bright under HCDG. Of note, Mizzou WBB commit Ma’Riya Vincet was also named a nominee in Texas.

Five of the nation's best ready to wear the Black & Gold#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dSBxWmV2Ps — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 15, 2024

Plus, Mizzou Men’s Basketball also announced that Saturday’s game vs Florida will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST on ESPNU.

Mark your calendars, we are hosting Florida next Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU #MIZ



️ https://t.co/mmpuI4Pa8x pic.twitter.com/SVLRBiqA2X — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 15, 2024

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

From Jeff Gordon’s area hoops rankings: Illinois stumbles without Shannon, Missouri sinks in SEC play

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 12 in this week’s rankings: More on MUTigers.com:

Mizzou Gymnastics having fun:

No matter where we go, we know how to have fun #MIZ pic.twitter.com/f4SsCbflxb — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 15, 2024

Mizzou Athletics celebrates MLK Day:

Today we & the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this #MLKDay #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UiVnw5L5BD — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) January 15, 2024

He did, So I was able! His Dream led to my reality! #MLK2024 #MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/8eIFLIgGJc — Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) January 16, 2024

An incredible award was received from Darius Robinson on MLK Day. Congrats, Darius!

On this MLK Day, I am truly grateful and honored to receive the NAACP Appreciation Award for Community Service. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support of the people in Columbia, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/gfyMZoOn00 — Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) January 15, 2024

CFB Talk Daily on Mizzou Football in 2024:

I’m not sure there is a coach that I’m more excited to watch in 2024 than Eli Drinkwitz



He has Missouri competing in the SEC



Mizzou is coming in 2024 with the SEC wide open pic.twitter.com/QS3W8CwGRC — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) January 16, 2024

The UNI Open for Mizzou Wrestling has been canceled. Tiger Style is looking for another opponent to play this weekend.

Looks like the UNI Open has been canceled, according to this tweet from @ELAMinator88. The Tigers are now looking for a replacement opponent this weekend. @MizzouWrestling @RockMNation #TigerStyle https://t.co/1Q6JQWzc3R — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) January 15, 2024

Nick Bolton’s stats in the Chiefs wildcard win over the Dolphins on Saturday. Pretty good.

Nick Bolton in coverage vs. the Dolphins:



42 coverage snaps

8 targets

6 receptions allowed, 29 yards

1 first down allowed



pic.twitter.com/TWsCJnjzCU — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) January 15, 2024

Markus Golden? One of JJ Watt’s favorite teammates. Mizzou Made.

JUNK!!!!



Markus Golden one of my favorite teammates of all time.



Got the nickname ”Junk” from one of his coaches growing up because he plays ball “like a junkyard dog”.



One of the best attitudes and willing to do anything for his brothers.



Love ya @markusgolden — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2024

Raptors offense is sort of stuck in the mud to start this game -- but that's why I love Jontay Porter



Just makes things happen. pic.twitter.com/eRSb2Tdcys — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 16, 2024

RJ Barrett

Pascal Siakam

Jontay Porter

Scottie Barnes

Immanuel Quickley



Jontay Porter gets a well-deserved start tonight versus the Celtics.



He’s been a pleasant spark in pretty much all of his minutes. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 16, 2024