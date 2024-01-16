Missouri guard John Tonje to miss rest of 2023-24 basketball season with foot injury

Missouri graduate guard John Tonje will miss the rest of the 2023-24 basketball season due to a foot injury that he suffered over the offseason.

Missouri Roster News pic.twitter.com/oSjvpJrwp1 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 16, 2024

Tonje transferred from Colorado State following four seasons with the Rams. He scored over 1,000 points in Fort Collins and was coming off of a career-high of 14.3 points per game in 2022-23.

Given his versatility and experience, Tonje was expected to become a major contributor this season. However, the foot injury clearly held him back for much of the campaign, as he only appeared in eight games and is averaging 2.6 points in 9.8 minutes per outing.

Tonje will likely have to apply for a medical redshirt waiver in order to have another season in college.