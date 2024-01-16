 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Missouri guard John Tonje to miss rest of 2023-24 basketball season with foot injury

Tonje was dealing with the ailment throughout the offseason and was never able to get back to 100%.

By Parker Gillam
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri graduate guard John Tonje will miss the rest of the 2023-24 basketball season due to a foot injury that he suffered over the offseason.

Tonje transferred from Colorado State following four seasons with the Rams. He scored over 1,000 points in Fort Collins and was coming off of a career-high of 14.3 points per game in 2022-23.

Given his versatility and experience, Tonje was expected to become a major contributor this season. However, the foot injury clearly held him back for much of the campaign, as he only appeared in eight games and is averaging 2.6 points in 9.8 minutes per outing.

Tonje will likely have to apply for a medical redshirt waiver in order to have another season in college.

Next Up In Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...