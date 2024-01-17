 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MBB still winless, Tiger Style holds steady, WBB rejoices, Gymnastics ready for next test

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, January 17

By Karen Steger
/ new

Choose Your Own Mizzou Sports Content

Don’t feel like reading about yet another SEC loss? You can always skip ahead to one of many interesting other Mizzou Athletics-related topics.

Mizzou Men’s Hoops Holds its Own for 32 Minutes

That’s something. They might’ve run out of gas there at the end, but I’m not mad at their effort or their performance at all. After all, I lived through the Kim Anderson years and still came out of it believing in the team.

Quick side note: The Messenger released a list of the 20 worst CBB coaching hires since 2000. Guess where HCKA falls? NUMBER 3, BAYBEEEEEEE. Just look at those stats and be thankful this dark time is behind us: Record: 27-68, 8-46 (3 seasons) | Winning Percentage: 28%

Anyway, back to the game. Zeus had a really nice game, aside from that unfortunate missed breakaway dunk that would have narrowed the margin to just two.

And Nick Honor’s shooting stroke came out of hiding.

Nate Oats Sucks

Nate Oats is a POS. I might dislike him as much as Muss, and that’s saying something. (check out what a Razorback player did here, btw)

Per PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond, Mizzou did call the league offices and head of officials during halftime about said incident.

Women’s Hoops’ Immaculate Vibes

Robin Pingeton’s squad went to Nashville on Sunday and handed Vandy just its second loss of the season (they were 16-1), and first loss in SEC play (they were 3-0). If you want a great recap, I suggest you pull up Adeen’s post right now, as it was a WILD game. The Tigers were bolstered by not only the remarkable reappearance of Mama Dembele, but the 48 points combined by Grace Slaughter, Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd.

Tiger Style Takes a Weekend Off

Another week ranked 2nd for Brian Smith’s squad. Next up? Not entirely sure, as they were supposed to be taking part in the UNI Open, featuring #24 Northern Iowa, this weekend.

High praise from Mizzou Wrestling legend Ben Askren on Keegan O’Toole, who acted as a coach in this past weekend’s Roger Denker Open.

Tiger Tumblers Ready for Next Road Trip

Wherever Mizzou goes, dancing and exuberance will follow! You can catch the Tigers in action on Saturday at 1pm on SECN+.

We know Hannah Horton (H-Squared) will be ready for another 9.90:

A New Podcast!

This is going to be awesome.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football/Hoops

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Innovative way to share the 2024 baseball squad:
  • Getting to work
  • Super fun way to release/share the schedule from softball! In other softball news, D1 Softball’s preseason Top 25 was released, and while Mizzou isn’t included, many SEC teams are: Tennessee (3), Georgia (6), Alabama (11), LSU (17), Arkansas (18), Auburn (19), Florida (20), South Carolina (22) andTexas A&M (25).
  • Still no “misses” for Mizzou Gym!

Mizzou in the Pros

  • MPJ (Nuggies, 28-14)

1/16 v. 76ers (L 126-121): 34min | 20pts on 6-12 FG (4-8 3PT) | 5 REB | 1 STL, TO | 3 PF | -12

1/14 v. INDY (W 117-109): 37min | 25pts on 9-15 FG ( 7-11 3PT) | 8 REB | 5 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 TO, PF | +13

1/12 v. NOP (W 125-113): 33pm | 20pts on 8-12 FG (2-5 3PT) | 10 REB | 1 AST, STL, BLK, TO | 2 PF | +14

1/10 v. JAZZ (L 124-111): 24min | 5pts on 2-9 FG (1-3 3PT) | 4 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | 2 PF | -18

1/7 v. DET (W 131-114): 28min | 18pts on 7-12 FG (1-5 3PT) | 1 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 1 PF | +29

UP NEXT: Fri, 1/19 v. BOS 6:30p on ESPN | Sun, 1/21 v. WIZ 5p | Tue, 1/23 v. INDY 6p | Thu 1/25 v. NYK 6:30p

  • JC (Jazz, 22-20)

1/15 v. INDY (W 132-105): 27min | 17pts on 6-13 FG (0-3 3PT) | 3 REB | 2 AST , STL , TO | 1 PF | +6

1/13 v. LAL (W 132-125): 31min | 21pts on 6-18 FG (1-6 3PT) | 4 REB, AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO, PF | -2

1/12 v. TOR (W 145-113): 31min | 21pts on 8-16 FG (5-9 3PT) | 1 REB | 5 AST | 1 PF | +17

1/10 v. NUGS (W 124-111): 33min | 27pts on 12-19 FG (3-8 3PT) | 2 REB | 9 AST | 3 TO | 1 PF | +8

1/8 v. MIL (W 132-116): 31min | 21pts on 7-14 FG (2-3 3PT) | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 2 BLK | 1 PF | +10

UP NEXT: Wed, 1/17 v. GSW 8p | Thu, 1/18 v. OKC 8p | Sat, 1/20 v. HOU 7p | Tue, 1/23 v. NOP 7p

  • Jurassic Jontay (currently w/ Raptors)

1/15 v. BOS (L 105-96): 15min START | 2pts on 1-5 FG (0-2 3PT) | 4 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK, TO | 4 PF | -8

1/12 v. JAZZ (L 145-113): 31min | 9pts on 3-8 FG (1-4 3PT) | 6 REB, AST | 2 STL, BLK | 1 PF | -23

1/10 v. LAC (L 126-120): 18min | 9pts on 4-8 FG (1-3 3PT) | 7 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | 4 PF | +2

1/9 v. LAL (L 132-131): 10min | 0pts on 0-2 FG (0-2 3PT) | 3 AST | 1 STL | -8

1/7 v. GSW (W 133-18): 12min | 2pts on 1-3 FG (0-2 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 AST, STL, BLK, PF | -10

UP NEXT: Wed, 1/17 v. MIA 6:30p | Thu, 1/18 v. CHI 6:30pm, TNT | Sat, 1/20 v. NYK 6:30p

  • Kobeeeeee (currently w/ Ontario Clippers, 3-5)

1/16 v. MHU (L 106-104): 27min | 9pts on 4-15 FG (1-5 3PT) | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL, TO, PF | -7

1/14 v. MHU (W 125-119): 30min | 19pts on 7-20 FG (1-6 3PT) | 13 REB | 10 AST | 1 STL, TO | 3 PF | +14

1/10 v. STO (L 125-114): 34min | 17pts on 6-10 FG (3-5 3PT) | 7 REB | 9 AST | 4 TO | 2 PF | -14

1/8 & 1/7: DNP

1/5 v. NOP (W 111-95): 6min | 0pts on 0-1 FG (0-1 3PT) | -12 (*with clippers*)

UP NEXT: Fri, 1/19 v. SCW 9p | Sat, 1/20 v. SCW 9p | Tue, 1/23 v. TILLLLY 9p, ESPN+

  • Zay (Wisconsin Herd, Bucks G-League, 4-3)

1/13 v. MXC (L 100-98): 22min | 9pts on 3-6 FG (0-2 3PT) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 2 PF | +3

1/12 v. MXC (L 102-100): 14min | 0pts on 0-1 FG | 2 REB, AST | 1 BLK, TO, PF | +4

1/8 v. STO (L 107-81): 18min | 10pts on 5-11 FG (0-1 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 REB, AST, TO, PF | -2

UP NEXT: Wed, 1/17 v. CPS 11:30am | Thu, 1/18 v. CPS 6p, ESPN+ | Sat, 1/20 v. 7p | Mon, 1/22 v. BIR 6p

  • Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 3-6)

1/15 v. MAGIC (L 119-115): 30min | 19pts on 8-11 FG | 10 REB | 1 STL | 3 BLK, TO | 4 PF | +2

1/13 v. MAGIC (L 108-97): 23min | 8pts on 4-5 FG | 7 REB | 2 AST, BLK, TO | 6 PF | -18

1/10 v. CAP (L 105-87): 27min | 8pts on 3-9 FG | 5 REB | 1 BLK, TO | 3 PF | -12

UP NEXT: Sat, 1/20 v. SBL 7p | Tue, 1/23 v. KOBEEEE 9p, ESPN+

  • SOPH! (Phoenix Mercury)

Back in the broadcast booth for the Suns!

High praise from an NFL scout on the former Mizzou corner

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...