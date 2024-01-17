MBB still winless, Tiger Style holds steady, WBB rejoices, Gymnastics ready for next test

Choose Your Own Mizzou Sports Content

Mizzou Men’s Hoops Holds its Own for 32 Minutes

That’s something. They might’ve run out of gas there at the end, but I’m not mad at their effort or their performance at all. After all, I lived through the Kim Anderson years and still came out of it believing in the team.

Quick side note: The Messenger released a list of the 20 worst CBB coaching hires since 2000. Guess where HCKA falls? NUMBER 3, BAYBEEEEEEE. Just look at those stats and be thankful this dark time is behind us: Record: 27-68, 8-46 (3 seasons) | Winning Percentage: 28%

Anyway, back to the game. Zeus had a really nice game, aside from that unfortunate missed breakaway dunk that would have narrowed the margin to just two.

2H - 7:58 | Alabama 59, Mizzou 55@jmcarralerog with his first double-digit scoring game as a Tiger with 10 points#MIZ pic.twitter.com/lJnYhO3kXA — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 17, 2024

And Nick Honor’s shooting stroke came out of hiding.

Tigers push the pace and @NickHonor3 finishes with his third triple of the game#MIZ pic.twitter.com/XUWqVxs2F4 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 17, 2024

Nate Oats Sucks

Nate Oats is a POS. I might dislike him as much as Muss, and that’s saying something. (check out what a Razorback player did here, btw)

You don't put hands on the other team's players pic.twitter.com/sW1IwnOOEI — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) January 17, 2024

Per PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond, Mizzou did call the league offices and head of officials during halftime about said incident.

Women’s Hoops’ Immaculate Vibes

Robin Pingeton’s squad went to Nashville on Sunday and handed Vandy just its second loss of the season (they were 16-1), and first loss in SEC play (they were 3-0). If you want a great recap, I suggest you pull up Adeen’s post right now, as it was a WILD game. The Tigers were bolstered by not only the remarkable reappearance of Mama Dembele, but the 48 points combined by Grace Slaughter, Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd.

Conquered the Commodores pic.twitter.com/F42DyMGYVX — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 17, 2024

Tiger Style Takes a Weekend Off

Another week ranked 2nd for Brian Smith’s squad. Next up? Not entirely sure, as they were supposed to be taking part in the UNI Open, featuring #24 Northern Iowa, this weekend.

High praise from Mizzou Wrestling legend Ben Askren on Keegan O’Toole, who acted as a coach in this past weekend’s Roger Denker Open.

Yep, genius level wrestling IQ and has the ability to break it down step by step. https://t.co/NPbFMegeLl — Funky (@Benaskren) January 16, 2024

Tiger Tumblers Ready for Next Road Trip

Wherever Mizzou goes, dancing and exuberance will follow! You can catch the Tigers in action on Saturday at 1pm on SECN+.

Dancing our way through Alabama… Georgia’s next! pic.twitter.com/eJ4YJeNDsV — Jacqueline Terpak (@jackieterpak) January 17, 2024

We know Hannah Horton (H-Squared) will be ready for another 9.90:

First of many 9.9s on vault for H²#MIZ pic.twitter.com/gekhZCqYht — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 17, 2024

A New Podcast!

This is going to be awesome.

On the debut episode of #Mizzou Storytellers, hosts @Dave_Matter & @nikki_barry22 introduce you to their brand new podcast all about the stories behind the people of @MizzouAthletics... and introduce you to their own stories, too!



Listen & subscribe: https://t.co/0O7HUhrbhp#MIZ — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) January 16, 2024

