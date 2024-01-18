Plenty of Mizzou Hoops content for your Thursday Links

There is no doubt that this has been a long and frustrating season for Mizzou Basketball in Year Two of the Dennis Gates era. Sitting at 8-9 (0-4 SEC), chances of making any kind of postseason play — even the NIT — are almost out the window at this point.
This team would probably be in a better position if Caleb Grill and John Tonje were at full strength. How much better? Who knows — but here’s what The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese had to say about the losses to Caleb Grill and John Tonje.
On @KTRS550 with @Ben_Fred, @bwiese16 discusses the injuries that have been impacting #Mizzou Basketball's season as the Tigers have been without key contributors Caleb Grill and John Tonje.— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) January 18, 2024
LISTEN to the full segment here for more Mizzou Hoops discussion https://t.co/cwlbY0SCgB pic.twitter.com/WQDHuYs4rb
Basically, what Aaron said.
A lot of the Dennis Gates discourse is stupid and tbh it’s not really worth a lot of words.— Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) January 17, 2024
It’s a bad season, sure. He’s still a good coach and is recruiting the shit out of the HS ranks. Especially after last season, the guy has a lot of rope and deservedly so.
So yes, while this season has been a minor disappointment up to this point, Dennis Gates is still the guy moving forward. Just ask Laurence Bowers — who had a strong statement on Wednesday.
This will be the same coach that'll lead Mizzou to new heights. Watch your words. You hated the hire, you loved the hire, you experienced a great season and thought he was the greatest gift to earth, you experience some rocky roads with this team and now you talk crazy.— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) January 17, 2024
JUST SHUT UP and trust the process— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) January 17, 2024
MIZ!
Meanwhile, Nate Oats was reprimanded by the SEC following his actions during the game on Tuesday night. That’s .... that’s it? Um, ok.
NEWS | Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats reprimanded by SEC: https://t.co/ilotv7W8mu— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 17, 2024
I, too, publicly reprimand Nate Oats for his conduct!— ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) January 17, 2024
Dennis Gates’ shared his comments from the Nate Oats’ reprimand on Tiger Talk last night:
On Tiger Talk, #Mizzou HC Dennis Gates said the SEC'S public reprimand of Nate Oats "is what it is."— Drew King (@drewking0222) January 18, 2024
He praised Aidan Shaw's restraint, noting that the headlines today would've looked a lot different if Shaw had a negative reaction.
Gates said he gave Shaw a hug after the game and said "I'm so proud of you."— Drew King (@drewking0222) January 18, 2024
He was glad that Shaw's parents were not in the arena to see it happen in person.
Plus, for Saturday night’s game vs Florida at Mizzou Arena — Mizzou Men’s Basketball has announced a Tiger Stripe (7:00 p.m. CST tip-off).
Time to Mizzou Arena again! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 17, 2024
Florida
Saturday, Jan. 20
️ https://t.co/IihwXmuU8W pic.twitter.com/kEStEP3UPC
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(STLToday)
- On the latest Eye on the Tigers podcast with Eli Hoff and Ben Frederickson: Who’s to blame for Mizzou men’s basketball’s struggles and what the future holds
- From Benjamin Hochman’s Ten Hochman: You can’t shove an opposing player. Against Mizzou, Bama coach Nate Oats deserved ‘T’.
- From Ethan Erickson: Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats reprimanded for shoving Mizzou’s Aidan Shaw
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On MUTigers.com: Women’s Basketball to Host Georgia
Snatch a scarf— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 17, 2024
The first 500 fans in Mizzou Arena tomorrow will receive a Tiger scarf
️ » https://t.co/F62vMoRaqz pic.twitter.com/5zme57L5Wo
- ($$) In an early projection: Seth Emerson of The Athletic predicts Mizzou Football to go 11-1 in 2024, mainly due to their favorable schedule.
“Similarly, are we this high on Missouri? Not exactly, but the schedule makes it easier to look like it. No Georgia, Texas, or LSU. It gets Oklahoma at home.”
- Mizzou Hoops commit Peyton Marshall’s latest stats with OTE are pretty impressive:
Over his last three games in OTE, Missouri signee and Top-30 prospect Peyton Marshall is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 boards, and nearly two blocks per game.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 16, 2024
In November, I listed Marshall as one of the early signing periods ‘most underrated signings’https://t.co/dByHPSyOHi
- 2025 Mizzou Hoops commit Aaron Rowe scored 30 points last night for Tolton in a 71-59 win over Battle:
FINAL: Tolton 71, Battle 59— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) January 18, 2024
Aaron Rowe (Tolton): 30 points
Vernell Holt Jr (Battle): 19 points
- The latest player introduction on Mizzou Baseball’s 2024 Roster is RHP Xavier Lovett and senior utility man Trevor Austin:
Day 2 of preseason intro features new RHP , No. 4⃣4⃣ on your scorecard.— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 17, 2024
✅ Played for @Im_That_Dad_KJ at Memphis in 2023
✅ Also pitched at @SEC schools @HailStateBB and @AggieBaseball
✅ Part of MSU's 2021 national championship club#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/5aQQjiJVYa
Up next, it's one of the Tigers' key veteran leaders, senior utility man, No. 1⃣9⃣ .— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 18, 2024
✅ Batted .311 in 2023, while starting all 54 games
✅ Led the team with 11 doubles as a junior
✅ Paces all active Tigers with 117 career games played#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ELFhLtWp4e
- From Tiger Stye: Zach Elam’s seven falls so far this season is a single-season career-high for him!
.@ELAMinator88 on the national stage!— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 17, 2024
Elam's seven falls so far is a single-season career high #MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/CTGPlIcj5Y
- Ennis Rakestraw comes in at No. 5 in PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft cornerback rankings:
1. Cooper DeJean, Iowa— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024
5. Ennis Rakestraw Jr, Missouri
PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings⬇️https://t.co/kbC8MNBliX
- From Nick DePaula: Some fascinating stuff on Michael Porter Jr.’s shoe deal with PUMA:
Inspired by the Porter family’s love for women’s basketball & legacy in hoops, MPJ is playing in Breanna Stewart’s Puma signature shoe this season.— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024
“I’ve always admired Stewie’s game since back at UConn … You have guys wearing women’s shoes, and it’s usually the other way… pic.twitter.com/rwUmeTc1GY
Michael Porter Jr’s sisters Cierra & Bri also played at Missouri. His youngest sister Jayda is currently a high school standout senior.— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024
His mom, Lisa, averaged a ridiculous 58.7 points per game as a high school senior in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — on the way to being named “Miss… pic.twitter.com/o0OU3oH19E
OFFICIAL: Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr has signed a shoe deal extension with Puma. ✍️— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024
Full story on @Boardroom:https://t.co/9ib5RPcoGchttps://t.co/9ib5RPcoGc
- On ESPN.com: Jontay Porter had six points, four rebounds, two assists, and was a +1 on the floor in 18 minutes as the Raptors beat the Heat 121-97.
Ye Raptors should eventually absolutely convert Jontay Porter's contract -- I've seen enough— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 18, 2024
- D’Moi Hodge has been picked up by the Rip City Remix (Trail Blazers G-League affiliate)
Best of luck @dmoi with @ripcityremix #MIZ https://t.co/3QSlvIeviz— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 18, 2024
