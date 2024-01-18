 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Plenty of Mizzou Hoops content for your Thursday Links

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 20

By Sammy Stava
There is no doubt that this has been a long and frustrating season for Mizzou Basketball in Year Two of the Dennis Gates era. Sitting at 8-9 (0-4 SEC), chances of making any kind of postseason play — even the NIT — are almost out the window at this point.

This team would probably be in a better position if Caleb Grill and John Tonje were at full strength. How much better? Who knows — but here’s what The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese had to say about the losses to Caleb Grill and John Tonje.

Basically, what Aaron said.

So yes, while this season has been a minor disappointment up to this point, Dennis Gates is still the guy moving forward. Just ask Laurence Bowers — who had a strong statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nate Oats was reprimanded by the SEC following his actions during the game on Tuesday night. That’s .... that’s it? Um, ok.

Dennis Gates’ shared his comments from the Nate Oats’ reprimand on Tiger Talk last night:

Plus, for Saturday night’s game vs Florida at Mizzou Arena — Mizzou Men’s Basketball has announced a Tiger Stripe (7:00 p.m. CST tip-off).

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

“Similarly, are we this high on Missouri? Not exactly, but the schedule makes it easier to look like it. No Georgia, Texas, or LSU. It gets Oklahoma at home.”

  • Mizzou Hoops commit Peyton Marshall’s latest stats with OTE are pretty impressive:
  • 2025 Mizzou Hoops commit Aaron Rowe scored 30 points last night for Tolton in a 71-59 win over Battle:
  • The latest player introduction on Mizzou Baseball’s 2024 Roster is RHP Xavier Lovett and senior utility man Trevor Austin:
  • From Tiger Stye: Zach Elam’s seven falls so far this season is a single-season career-high for him!
  • Ennis Rakestraw comes in at No. 5 in PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft cornerback rankings:
  • From Nick DePaula: Some fascinating stuff on Michael Porter Jr.’s shoe deal with PUMA:
  • D’Moi Hodge has been picked up by the Rip City Remix (Trail Blazers G-League affiliate)
