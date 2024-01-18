Plenty of Mizzou Hoops content for your Thursday Links

There is no doubt that this has been a long and frustrating season for Mizzou Basketball in Year Two of the Dennis Gates era. Sitting at 8-9 (0-4 SEC), chances of making any kind of postseason play — even the NIT — are almost out the window at this point.

This team would probably be in a better position if Caleb Grill and John Tonje were at full strength. How much better? Who knows — but here’s what The Big 550 KTRS’ Brendan Wiese had to say about the losses to Caleb Grill and John Tonje.

On @KTRS550 with @Ben_Fred, @bwiese16 discusses the injuries that have been impacting #Mizzou Basketball's season as the Tigers have been without key contributors Caleb Grill and John Tonje.



LISTEN to the full segment here for more Mizzou Hoops discussion https://t.co/cwlbY0SCgB pic.twitter.com/WQDHuYs4rb — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) January 18, 2024

Basically, what Aaron said.

A lot of the Dennis Gates discourse is stupid and tbh it’s not really worth a lot of words.



It’s a bad season, sure. He’s still a good coach and is recruiting the shit out of the HS ranks. Especially after last season, the guy has a lot of rope and deservedly so. — Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) January 17, 2024

So yes, while this season has been a minor disappointment up to this point, Dennis Gates is still the guy moving forward. Just ask Laurence Bowers — who had a strong statement on Wednesday.

This will be the same coach that'll lead Mizzou to new heights. Watch your words. You hated the hire, you loved the hire, you experienced a great season and thought he was the greatest gift to earth, you experience some rocky roads with this team and now you talk crazy. — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) January 17, 2024

JUST SHUT UP and trust the process



MIZ! — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Nate Oats was reprimanded by the SEC following his actions during the game on Tuesday night. That’s .... that’s it? Um, ok.

NEWS | Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats reprimanded by SEC: https://t.co/ilotv7W8mu — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 17, 2024

I, too, publicly reprimand Nate Oats for his conduct! — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) January 17, 2024

Dennis Gates’ shared his comments from the Nate Oats’ reprimand on Tiger Talk last night:

On Tiger Talk, #Mizzou HC Dennis Gates said the SEC'S public reprimand of Nate Oats "is what it is."



He praised Aidan Shaw's restraint, noting that the headlines today would've looked a lot different if Shaw had a negative reaction. — Drew King (@drewking0222) January 18, 2024

Gates said he gave Shaw a hug after the game and said "I'm so proud of you."



He was glad that Shaw's parents were not in the arena to see it happen in person. — Drew King (@drewking0222) January 18, 2024

Plus, for Saturday night’s game vs Florida at Mizzou Arena — Mizzou Men’s Basketball has announced a Tiger Stripe (7:00 p.m. CST tip-off).

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Snatch a scarf



The first 500 fans in Mizzou Arena tomorrow will receive a Tiger scarf



️ » https://t.co/F62vMoRaqz pic.twitter.com/5zme57L5Wo — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 17, 2024

($$) In an early projection: Seth Emerson of The Athletic predicts Mizzou Football to go 11-1 in 2024, mainly due to their favorable schedule.

“Similarly, are we this high on Missouri? Not exactly, but the schedule makes it easier to look like it. No Georgia, Texas, or LSU. It gets Oklahoma at home.”

Mizzou Hoops commit Peyton Marshall’s latest stats with OTE are pretty impressive:

Over his last three games in OTE, Missouri signee and Top-30 prospect Peyton Marshall is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 boards, and nearly two blocks per game.



In November, I listed Marshall as one of the early signing periods ‘most underrated signings’https://t.co/dByHPSyOHi — Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 16, 2024

2025 Mizzou Hoops commit Aaron Rowe scored 30 points last night for Tolton in a 71-59 win over Battle:

FINAL: Tolton 71, Battle 59



Aaron Rowe (Tolton): 30 points

Vernell Holt Jr (Battle): 19 points — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) January 18, 2024

The latest player introduction on Mizzou Baseball’s 2024 Roster is RHP Xavier Lovett and senior utility man Trevor Austin:

Day 2 of preseason intro features new RHP , No. 4⃣4⃣ on your scorecard.

✅ Played for @Im_That_Dad_KJ at Memphis in 2023

✅ Also pitched at @SEC schools @HailStateBB and @AggieBaseball

✅ Part of MSU's 2021 national championship club#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/5aQQjiJVYa — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 17, 2024

Up next, it's one of the Tigers' key veteran leaders, senior utility man, No. 1⃣9⃣ .

✅ Batted .311 in 2023, while starting all 54 games

✅ Led the team with 11 doubles as a junior

✅ Paces all active Tigers with 117 career games played#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ELFhLtWp4e — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 18, 2024

From Tiger Stye: Zach Elam’s seven falls so far this season is a single-season career-high for him!

Ennis Rakestraw comes in at No. 5 in PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft cornerback rankings:

1. Cooper DeJean, Iowa

5. Ennis Rakestraw Jr, Missouri



PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings⬇️https://t.co/kbC8MNBliX — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024

From Nick DePaula: Some fascinating stuff on Michael Porter Jr.’s shoe deal with PUMA:

Inspired by the Porter family’s love for women’s basketball & legacy in hoops, MPJ is playing in Breanna Stewart’s Puma signature shoe this season.



“I’ve always admired Stewie’s game since back at UConn … You have guys wearing women’s shoes, and it’s usually the other way… pic.twitter.com/rwUmeTc1GY — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024

Michael Porter Jr’s sisters Cierra & Bri also played at Missouri. His youngest sister Jayda is currently a high school standout senior.



His mom, Lisa, averaged a ridiculous 58.7 points per game as a high school senior in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — on the way to being named “Miss… pic.twitter.com/o0OU3oH19E — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024

OFFICIAL: Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr has signed a shoe deal extension with Puma. ✍️



Full story on @Boardroom:https://t.co/9ib5RPcoGchttps://t.co/9ib5RPcoGc — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 17, 2024

Ye Raptors should eventually absolutely convert Jontay Porter's contract -- I've seen enough — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 18, 2024

D’Moi Hodge has been picked up by the Rip City Remix (Trail Blazers G-League affiliate)