College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Florida: info, where to watch, predictions

Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Missouri Tigers have played 12 conference seasons of SEC Basketball if you include this current season. They’ve won 74 regular season SEC conference games and lost 126 for a robust 37% win percentage.

The worst season, record wise, in the league during that time was Kim Anderson’s final season when he went 2-16. Ironically that was also Anderson’s best season statisticallly.

In 2015 the Tigers lost 13 consecutive games. In 2016 they lost 9 games, then lost another five games in a row. In 2017 Anderson’s team had a 13 game losing but only 9 of those were in the SEC, but then another 6 game losing streak would follow. Cuonzo Martin’s 2019 squad lost four straight in mid-late February. Then again he had a four game losing streak the following season, however the 4th game was in the SEC-Big 12 challenge so it was only a 3 game conference losing streak. Then in 2022 Martin’s team had a four game losing streak but again the Big 12 SEC Challenge broke up 3 of those conference losses, before embarking on another six game losing streak in mid to late February again. Last season Missouri never lost more than two games in a row. So... by count that’s six losing streaks in the SEC of four games or more since 2013.

Six losing streaks of four or more games and a 37% win rate. All I’m saying with this is maybe the hole for Dennis Gates to dig the program out of was larger than the wonder-season he had last year, and were learning that so far this season.

Bruce Pearl had 3 SEC losing streaks of 4 or more games in his first two seasons. He’s only had one since then (the opening of the 2021 slate). Rick Barnes had a four game losing streak his first year, and likely would have had a six game losing streak in year 2 had it not been for a home game against Kim Anderson’s 2017 squad. Eric Musselman lost five in a row in year 1, Buzz Williams lost 8 in a row in his third year.

Only John Calipari had the cheat code at Kentucky and avoided a hard season or two. But even Cal isn’t immune from an in league four game losing streak, it happened in 2021, and 2018.

My point here is I think many of us have gotten a little too used to the instant gratification, and if you think you’ve hired the right coach in Dennis Gates, there should be no weird off the wall judgements made if he has a rough stretch. He’s still a young coach, and all coaches have these stretches. I’ve read some weird things on the ol’ internet machine following this recent spat of losses and yes... this season has not gone according to plan. But let’s not over react here. It’s year 2, he’s hit a rough patch with a roster missing its top two transfers. He’s still the guy who coached the team last year, that team just had two future NBA players on the roster. Relax, and as Nate Edwards would say, enjoy your vegetables.

Missouri-Florida basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, January 20, 2024

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Florida basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Florida basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Florida, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 3 point Missouri loss.

College Basketball Games to Watch: January 20, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Baylor (9) Texas -1.5 147 ESPN 11:00 AM Marquette (17) -1.5 St. John's 155.5 FOX 11:00 AM Creighton (18) -2.5 Seton Hall 138 FS1 11:30 AM Rhode Island Dayton (21) -14 143.5 USA Net 12:00 PM Oklahoma (15) Cincinnati -4 141.5 ESPN+ 12:00 PM South Carolina Arkansas -2.5 142.5 SECN 1:00 PM Purdue (2) -7 Iowa 167 FS1 1:00 PM UCF Houston (5) -16.5 129.5 ESPN+ 1:00 PM Alabama Tennessee (6) -5 160 ESPN2 1:00 PM Iowa State (24) TCU (19) -3.5 145.5 ESPNU 1:15 PM North Carolina (4) -8 Boston College 156.5 CW Network 2:30 PM Vanderbilt Mississippi State -14.5 138.5 SECN 3:00 PM Kansas (3) -10 West Virginia 146.5 ESPN+ 3:00 PM UCLA Arizona (12) -18 142.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM Texas A&M -2 LSU 146.5 ESPNU 3:00 PM Fresno State Utah State (16) 14.5 146 5:00 PM Georgia Kentucky (8) -11.5 161 SECN 5:00 PM BYU (20) Texas Tech (25) -1 145.5 ESPN2 7:00 PM UConn (1) -4 Villanova 138.5 FS1 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Duke (7) -12 144 ACCN 7:00 PM Florida -2.5 Missouri 161.5 ESPNU 7:30 PM Ole Miss (22) Auburn (13) -13 153 SECN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.