Nick Bolton, Blaine Gabbert, Charles Harris all still in line for Super Bowl rings

Could it happen for Nick Bolton (again)?

And then there were three!

Sunday in the NFL guaranteed that we were going to lose some Mizzou Tigers in the quest to get a Tiger alumnus or two a Super Bowl ring. Nick Bolton and Blaine Gabbert’s Chiefs faced a tough visit to Mitch Morse’s house (that’s what they call the stadium, don’t fact check me), while Charles Harris’s Lions also faced a stiff test against the resurgent Baker Mayfield and his scrappy Bucs.

As has been the case for the past several years, the Chiefs were triumphant. Led by Nick Bolton’s 13 tackles and Blaine Gabbert’s winning atmosphere on the sidelines, Kansas City waltzed out of Buffalo with a 27-24 win. Charles Harris, on the other hand, didn’t see the field for Detroit, who will head to San Francisco for a date with the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Want to guarantee a Mizzou Tiger walks away with a ring? Root for a Detroit vs. Kansas City bowl on February 11!

