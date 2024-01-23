Two Tigers named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 Player List, Gymnastics Back in Top 10, and More

In case if you missed it last week, three softball Tigers were named to D1Softball’s preseason Top 100 player rankings.

On Monday, Softball America announced their Top 100 preseason player rankings — and two Tigers cracked the list.

Senior center fielder Alex Honnold comes in at No. 19 and junior right fielder Mya Dodge (Northern Iowa transfer) comes in at No. 62. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

Our pair of Iowan outfielders were featured on Softball America's Preseason Top 100 player list‼️



: https://t.co/UaVJpPWiSM#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bzbNLmKn6R — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 22, 2024

Larissa Anderson’s squad opens up the 2024 season on February 9th at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida (where Karen’s parents will be in attendance).

From the first coaches ranking of 2024 for individuals — Tiger Style has five wrestlers ranked inside the Top 5 — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole coming in at No. 1 (165 lbs). The Tigers are also one of four teams in the entire country to have all 10 starters ranked overall.

#Mizzou wrestlers ranked:

125: Noah Surtin - 6th

133: Kade Moore - 24th

141: Josh Edmond - 20th

149: Logan Gioffre - 11th

157: Brock Mauller - 5th

165: Keegan O'Toole - 1st

174: Peyton Mocco - 4th

184: Clayton Whiting - 9th

197: Rocky Elam - 3rd

285: Zach Elam - 4th https://t.co/oz6MqExnXv — James Hackney (@FFJames94) January 22, 2024

Read more on MUTigers.com.

First @NCAAWrestling Coaches Rankings



☝️ of four teams to have all 10 starters ranked.

5⃣ of 10 ranked in the top five.



https://t.co/HP1QsJMSGB#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/CjxzXZUaHH — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 23, 2024

Up next: No. 2-ranked Tiger Style heads to Morgantown to take on No. 21 West Virginia on Friday night in a Big 12 clash (6:00 p.m. CST).

And after their road win over #20 Georgia team in Athens, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 9 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings — moving up three spots.

At 4-1 overall on the season, up next for Shannon Welker’s club is a home meet vs No. 3 LSU on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Get to Hearnes! Karen will have a preview on Friday AM.

This means a top-10 showdown with LSU at the Hearnes Center Friday night. I know I'll be there...#Mizzou https://t.co/gtFAiGB6hV — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) January 22, 2024

Plus, a women’s basketball home-stand vs Texas A&M (Thursday) and vs Arkansas (Sunday) also highlight the Mizzou Athletics events this week in COMO.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Two-time National Champion headed to CoMo!!



Welcome to the Mizzou Family, Marina Crownover!!



: https://t.co/lACOFlKYcS#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rF0mP8by1U — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) January 22, 2024

Tamar Bates. The 50/40/90 player in the country!

College Basketball Players Shooting 50/40/90:



Tamar Bates - Missouri pic.twitter.com/zb1FgpjB6r — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 22, 2024

A look at where Mizzou Hoops signees rank in the latest 247Sports rankings:

#Mizzou signee Annor Boateng was one of the biggest risers, jumping 16 spots to No. 25.



Here's where MU's other '24 additions check in:



- No. 57: Peyton Marshall

- No. 64: Marcus Allen

- No. 100: Trent Burns

- No. 138: T.O. Barrett. https://t.co/XeJXC1GOoM — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) January 23, 2024

Congrats to Natalie Barnard — named Gatorade Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

Congratulations to Natalie Barnard for taking home the Gatorade Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year ⚡️ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/rKksNhcH3W — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 22, 2024

Incoming 2024 Mizzou Hoops commit Trent Burns is up to No. 100 nationally and No. 4 in the state of Texas:

Congratulations to @Tr3ntB21 on his new @247Sports National ranking (100) and #4 in the state of Texas! @GVA_Prep pic.twitter.com/Kaj6nS4UYP — The SWAIC (@TheSwaic) January 22, 2024

Per Rivals, Williams Nwaneri finishes as the No. 8 player in the country in the 2024 Class:

2024 FINAL FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



At No. 8 is Missouri signee Williams Nwaneri (@NwaneriWilliams)



“Nwaneri is exactly what a top-end, modern-day defensive end in the NFL looks like and if he puts everything together in the coming years he could easily be a first-round… pic.twitter.com/CaA0WcttiA — Rivals (@Rivals) January 22, 2024

Mizzou Baseball’s player introductions continue with freshman catcher Thomas Curry:

Continuing our 2024 roster introductions, is freshman C .

✅ Rated as the No. 2 catcher in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2023

✅ Second-team WBCA All-State honoree

✅ Batted .437 as a prep senior#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VHc4K4Ewtm — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 22, 2024

Should the legends come back home for the Carroll and Bowers Alumni Game this summer? I think the answer is YES!