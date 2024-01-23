Two Tigers named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 Player List, Gymnastics Back in Top 10, and More

In case if you missed it last week, three softball Tigers were named to D1Softball’s preseason Top 100 player rankings.
On Monday, Softball America announced their Top 100 preseason player rankings — and two Tigers cracked the list.
Senior center fielder Alex Honnold comes in at No. 19 and junior right fielder Mya Dodge (Northern Iowa transfer) comes in at No. 62. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
Our pair of Iowan outfielders were featured on Softball America's Preseason Top 100 player list‼️
: https://t.co/UaVJpPWiSM#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bzbNLmKn6R
Larissa Anderson’s squad opens up the 2024 season on February 9th at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida (where Karen’s parents will be in attendance).
From the first coaches ranking of 2024 for individuals — Tiger Style has five wrestlers ranked inside the Top 5 — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole coming in at No. 1 (165 lbs). The Tigers are also one of four teams in the entire country to have all 10 starters ranked overall.
#Mizzou wrestlers ranked:
125: Noah Surtin - 6th
133: Kade Moore - 24th
141: Josh Edmond - 20th
149: Logan Gioffre - 11th
157: Brock Mauller - 5th
165: Keegan O'Toole - 1st
174: Peyton Mocco - 4th
184: Clayton Whiting - 9th
197: Rocky Elam - 3rd
285: Zach Elam - 4th
First @NCAAWrestling Coaches Rankings
☝️ of four teams to have all 10 starters ranked.
5⃣ of 10 ranked in the top five.
https://t.co/HP1QsJMSGB#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/CjxzXZUaHH
Up next: No. 2-ranked Tiger Style heads to Morgantown to take on No. 21 West Virginia on Friday night in a Big 12 clash (6:00 p.m. CST).
And after their road win over #20 Georgia team in Athens, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 9 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings — moving up three spots.
Top Tigers!
https://t.co/c0YWJscRfX#MIZ pic.twitter.com/UhaHswnUXE
At 4-1 overall on the season, up next for Shannon Welker’s club is a home meet vs No. 3 LSU on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Get to Hearnes! Karen will have a preview on Friday AM.
This means a top-10 showdown with LSU at the Hearnes Center Friday night. I know I'll be there...#Mizzou
Plus, a women’s basketball home-stand vs Texas A&M (Thursday) and vs Arkansas (Sunday) also highlight the Mizzou Athletics events this week in COMO.
Come check out @MizzouGym and @MizzouWBB this week in CoMo!
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
Two-time National Champion headed to CoMo!!
Welcome to the Mizzou Family, Marina Crownover!!
: https://t.co/lACOFlKYcS#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rF0mP8by1U
Back on the road tomorrow at Texas A&M #MIZ
https://t.co/hT76imKGwD pic.twitter.com/UBM8TT3kTc
- Tamar Bates. The 50/40/90 player in the country!
College Basketball Players Shooting 50/40/90:
Tamar Bates - Missouri
Tamar Bates - Missouri pic.twitter.com/zb1FgpjB6r
- A look at where Mizzou Hoops signees rank in the latest 247Sports rankings:
#Mizzou signee Annor Boateng was one of the biggest risers, jumping 16 spots to No. 25.
Here's where MU's other '24 additions check in:
Here's where MU's other '24 additions check in:
- No. 57: Peyton Marshall
- No. 64: Marcus Allen
- No. 100: Trent Burns
- No. 138: T.O. Barrett. https://t.co/XeJXC1GOoM
- Congrats to Natalie Barnard — named Gatorade Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!
Congratulations to Natalie Barnard for taking home the Gatorade Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year ⚡️ #MIZ
- Incoming 2024 Mizzou Hoops commit Trent Burns is up to No. 100 nationally and No. 4 in the state of Texas:
Congratulations to @Tr3ntB21 on his new @247Sports National ranking (100) and #4 in the state of Texas!
- Per Rivals, Williams Nwaneri finishes as the No. 8 player in the country in the 2024 Class:
2024 FINAL FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) January 22, 2024
At No. 8 is Missouri signee Williams Nwaneri (@NwaneriWilliams)
“Nwaneri is exactly what a top-end, modern-day defensive end in the NFL looks like and if he puts everything together in the coming years he could easily be a first-round… pic.twitter.com/CaA0WcttiA
- Mizzou Baseball's player introductions continue with freshman catcher Thomas Curry:
Continuing our 2024 roster introductions, is freshman C .— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 22, 2024
✅ Rated as the No. 2 catcher in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2023
✅ Second-team WBCA All-State honoree
✅ Batted .437 as a prep senior#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VHc4K4Ewtm
- Should the legends come back home for the Carroll and Bowers Alumni Game this summer? I think the answer is YES!
To do, or not to do? #MIZ #Legendary
Give me your thoughts!
Give me your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/80lYPxGegl
