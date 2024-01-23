 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Two Tigers named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 Player List, Gymnastics Back in Top 10, and More

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, January 23

By Sammy Stava
/ new

In case if you missed it last week, three softball Tigers were named to D1Softball’s preseason Top 100 player rankings.

On Monday, Softball America announced their Top 100 preseason player rankings — and two Tigers cracked the list.

Senior center fielder Alex Honnold comes in at No. 19 and junior right fielder Mya Dodge (Northern Iowa transfer) comes in at No. 62. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

Larissa Anderson’s squad opens up the 2024 season on February 9th at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida (where Karen’s parents will be in attendance).

From the first coaches ranking of 2024 for individuals — Tiger Style has five wrestlers ranked inside the Top 5 — highlighted by Keegan O’Toole coming in at No. 1 (165 lbs). The Tigers are also one of four teams in the entire country to have all 10 starters ranked overall.

Read more on MUTigers.com.

Up next: No. 2-ranked Tiger Style heads to Morgantown to take on No. 21 West Virginia on Friday night in a Big 12 clash (6:00 p.m. CST).

And after their road win over #20 Georgia team in Athens, Mizzou Gymnastics checks in at No. 9 in the latest Road to Nationals rankingsmoving up three spots.

At 4-1 overall on the season, up next for Shannon Welker’s club is a home meet vs No. 3 LSU on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Get to Hearnes! Karen will have a preview on Friday AM.

Plus, a women’s basketball home-stand vs Texas A&M (Thursday) and vs Arkansas (Sunday) also highlight the Mizzou Athletics events this week in COMO.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Tamar Bates. The 50/40/90 player in the country!
  • A look at where Mizzou Hoops signees rank in the latest 247Sports rankings:
  • Congrats to Natalie Barnard — named Gatorade Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!
  • Incoming 2024 Mizzou Hoops commit Trent Burns is up to No. 100 nationally and No. 4 in the state of Texas:
  • Per Rivals, Williams Nwaneri finishes as the No. 8 player in the country in the 2024 Class:
  • Mizzou Baseball’s player introductions continue with freshman catcher Thomas Curry:
  • Should the legends come back home for the Carroll and Bowers Alumni Game this summer? I think the answer is YES!

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...