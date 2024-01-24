Mizzou Links: Mara Reigns, D-Rob Smarts, Draft Stock Rises, Tiger Style Holds Steady

Listen up, it’s Tuesday evening at 6pm CST as I am sitting down to get a head start on the links before Tuesday night’s hoops matchup against A&M that has way too late of a start. I have clicked through my normal Mizzou sites already — Post-Dispatch, Columbia Tribune, Missourian, KC Star — and I have yet to find a new story to write about aside from two things on MUTigers.com. I know there’s stuff on PowerMizzou, but well... we don’t share a lot of their stuff, as it’s paywalled and I no longer have a sub to read it. So what am I to do? Share a bunch of social media posts, I guess. [inserts shruggie emoji]

Mara Titarsolej Earns SEC Specialist of the Week

My favorite topic! Besides my editing for the site/writing links and grading for my class (I’m currently inundated with discussion posts about the marketability of TikTok influencer Alix Earle— yay), I think about and research and write many many many words (not enough words), about Mizzou Gymnastics. I LOVE IT SO MUCH [screams from the rooftops]. I spent a good 15 minutes discussing it on Tuesday afternoon with one of our student assistants (I swear she was interested). So when it came across my screen today that our favorite Dutch LIU transfer Mara was awarded SEC Specialist of the Week, I was ecstatic.

Also, she earned this honor on uneven parallel bars with her pretty much perfect and program-record 9.975 over Georgia freshman Lily Smith, who scored a perfect 10, but was awarded Freshman of the Week honors. Read more at MUTigers.com.

And while we’re on my favorite subject, watch this:

D-Rob Earns First Team Academic All-America Honors

I must confess, Darius Robinson has been one of my most favorite Tiger footballers in a long time. He is hella (do people still use that word?!) talented, bleeds Black & Gold, and seems like a wonderful human. And wonderful humans should be rewarded. Good karma for good deeds.

Per the MU Tigers news release:

Robinson, selected as first-team defensive line, is the 11th First-Team Academic All-America selection in MU football history and the first since Tyler Badie in 2021. Robinson was named a First-Team All-Southeastern Conference selection (AP and Coaches), helping anchor a Tigers’ defense that ranks fourth in the SEC against the run (122.8 ypg) and total defense (336.1 ypg). On the season, he recorded 43 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses, all of which led all Mizzou defensive linemen. The graduate student carried a 3.65 GPA in his positive coaching and athletic leadership program, including a 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2023 semester. He was recently named to the SEC Football Community Service Team and honored by the Columbia chapter of the NAACP with the NAACP Appreciation Award for Community Service.

Luther Makes Way-Too-Early All-America Team

It’s never too early for good news.

ESPN’s Chris Low revealed his Way-Too-Early college football All-America team for 2024 and had this to say about our favorite East St. Louisian/Imo’s Lovin/Mercedes Promotin wideout:

Had he been eligible to come out for the NFL draft this year, Luther Burden III would have been one of the top receivers selected. He’s electric in the open field and ranked third nationally this past season with 725 yards after the catch. The 5-10, 208-pound Burden was second in the SEC with 86 receptions and has the whole package. He’s a deep threat, can go up and get 50-50 balls and is always a step or two away from scoring a touchdown.

Promising NFL Hopes for Rake & KAD

Thanks to Levi, I can actually read what this says (I have ESPN+ but can’t ever get the written stuff to come up), and we LOVE TO SEE IT. Per this link:

31. Baltimore Ravens: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri: The Ravens’ defense has been spectacular this season, but defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone are all set to be free agents this offseason. While they’re likely to bring back a couple of these players and might have young replacements on their roster for others, I see a banged-up cornerback group that could use more depth.Rakestraw would make six cornerbacks off the board in Round 1, which would be the most since the 2020 draft. He has the versatility to play out wide or in the slot. He had just one interception in four college seasons, but he did have 24 career pass breakups, so he knows how to get his hands on throws. I like Rakestraw’s fit in Baltimore.

Now, do I know what a “slot CB” is? I’d say it’s a corner who plays in the slot, but you know what? I don’t know what plays in the slot even means. LFG, KAD! Go get that money!

2024 NFL Draft Slot CB Rankings, per @ConnorJRogers pic.twitter.com/G9Otw3CiTs — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 23, 2024

TigerStyle Stays Second Best

But first in our hearts, obviously.

On to the Links!

Look what’s arrived! TRUMAN THE TIRE TIGER!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football, Hoops

Fresh faces in the Show Me State#MIZ pic.twitter.com/N74Ah1ybPu — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) January 23, 2024

Is this more because Angie the UMass grad transfer is hurt? Because then you’d swap Lil’est Linthacum for a 5th year... But yes, I’d agree, the future IS bright. Slaughter is so good, y’all.

The future is bright ☀️ pic.twitter.com/CrXaNAnKR3 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 23, 2024

Other Mizzou Sports

Rock M’s own Quentin Corpuel is on the Mizzou Softball beat for SI.com’s FanCentral Mizzou site. (they are independently operated and didn’t shutter) He previews the 2024 Missouri Softball Preview: The Infield

Speaking of softball... which starts in a few weeks and I am NOT prepared

Awesome! Abigail, our new T&F correspondent, covered this in her post this weekend.

Highlighting the five Tigers who set program all-time top-10 marks in Nashville



In his very first collegiate meet, Sterling Scott placed No. in program history in the men's triple jump with a leap of 15.17m!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/QHcUJJtxco — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 24, 2024

Hey, Jackson Beaman! Let’s hope those summer ball numbers translate over to the regular season, huh? [side note: I didn’t know he was on the baseball team/s]

is primed and ready for 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣!

✅ Hit .292 with 10 HRs playing summer ball for the @bismarcklarks

✅ Homered for his first hit as a Tiger vs. SLU on March 15, 2022

✅ Two-time Missouri Class 2 All-State selection for Lincoln HS#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XQwv2VZhqe — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 23, 2024

Mizzou in the Pros

MPJ (Nuggies, 31-14)

1/23 v. INDY (W 114-109): 31min | 5pts on 2-9 FG (1-5 3PT) | 4 REB | 1 AST, BLK, PF | +7 1/21 v. WiZ (W 113-104): 32min | 19pts on 8-14 FG (3-7 3PT) | 5 REB | 2 STL, BLK, PF | 3 TO | +13 1/19 v. BOS (W 102-100): 37min | 13pts on 5-9 FG (1-4 3PT) | 8 REB | 1 TO | 3 PF | +6 UP NEXT: Thu, 1/25 v. NYK 6:30p | Sat, 1/27 v. 76ers 4:30p, ABC | Mon, 1/29 v. MIL 8p | Wed, 1/31 v. OKC 7p

JC (Jazz, 22-23)

1/23 v. NOP (L 153-124 wow ): 22min | 9pts on 4-9 FG (0-3 3PT) | 1 REB, AST | 2 TO | -22 1/20 v. HOU (L 127-126): 39min | 33pts on 12-25 FG (4-10 3PT) | 12 REB | 4 AST | 3 TO | 1 PF | -7 1/18 v. OKC (L 134-129): 35min | 18pts on 7-18 FG (3-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO, PF | -3 UP NEXT: Thu, 1/25 v. WIZ 6p | Sat, 1/27 v. CLT 6p | Mon 1/29 v. NETS 6:30p | Tue, 1/30 v. NYK 6:30p

Jurassic Jontay (currently w/ Raptors, 16-28)

1/22 v. MEM (L 108-100): 6min START | 0pts on 0-2 FG | 2 REB | 1 BLK, TO | -7 1/20 v. NYK (L 126-100): 21min START | 6pts on 2-8 FG (0-2 3PT) | 2 REB, TO | 1 AST, BLK, PF | 3 STL | -11 1/18 v. CHI (L 116-110): 20min START | 10pts on 3-6 FG (2-5 3PT) | 4 REB, AST | 1 STL, TO | 2 BLK, PF | +7 UP NEXT: Fri, 1/26 v. Kobeee 6:30p | Sun, 1/28 v. ATL 5p | Tue, 1/30 v. CHI 7p | Fri, 2/2 v. HOU 7p

Kobeeeeee (Clips, 28-14)

1/23 v. LAL (W 127-116): 1 minute | 0 stats 1/21 v. BKN (W 125-114): DNP 1/19 v. SCW (w/ONT): 28min | 21pts on 9-16FG (1-4 3PT) | 8 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL, PF | 5 TO | -5 UP NEXT: Fri, 1/26 v. Jontay 6:30p | Sat, 1/27 v. BOS 6p | Mon, 1/29 v. CLE 6p | Wed, 1/31 v. WIZ 6p

D’Moi! (Rip City Remix, Portland G-League, 6-3)

1/22 v. GLI (W 118-95): 33min | 21pts on 7-16 FG (5-13 3PT) | 1 REB, AST, PF | 4 STL | 3 TO | +39 (!!) UP NEXT: Wed, 1/24 v. GLI 8p, ESPN+ | Fri-Sat, 1/26-27 v. RGV 7:30p | Tue, 1/30 v. SLC 8p, ESPN+

“Going into the game, my mindset was just getting the open shot, getting to my spots and taking the shots they give me.”



Fun talking with newest @ripcityremix guard @Dmoi_VI after an impressive 21 points, 5 three-pointers, 4 steals, and a +39 on the floor in his debut! pic.twitter.com/wpwapErZmX — Gareth Kwok (@HeyGKwok) January 23, 2024

Zay (Wisconsin Herd, Bucks G-League, 5-6)

1/22 v. BIR (L 125-107): 6min | 0pts on 0-2 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 TO | -8 UP NEXT: Wed 1/24 v. SQU 6p, ESPN+ | Fri, 1/26 v. BC 6p | Sat, 1/27 v. BC 6:30p | Mon, 1/29 v. MAG 6p

Tilly (Greensboro Swarm, Hornets G-League, 4-7)

1/23 v. ONT (W 111-100): 30min | 27pts on 10-12 FG | 16 REB | 2 AST | 7 TO | 5 PF | +27

WOW!!!!! LFG, JEREMIAH! MY GUY IS EFFICIENT!

1/20 v. SBL (L 117-116): 17min | 9pts on 4-9 FG | 4 REB | 1 AST, STL | 2 TO | 5 PF | -4 UP NEXT: Thu, 1/25 v. ONT 1p | Wed, 1/31 v. CLC 6p, ESPN+ | Fri, 2/2 v. WCB 6p