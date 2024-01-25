 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Softball Picked to finish 11th in SEC, Honnold and Laird Named to All-SEC, Player of Year Watch List

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 25

By Sammy Stava
That time of year already?

It sure is hard to believe, but the 2024 softball season is right around the corner and on Wednesday — the SEC announced the league’s preseason projected order of finish. Out of 13 teams in the conference — Larissa Anderson’s team was picked to finish 11th.

For a program that consistently makes the NCAA Tournament, 11th seems kind of low, right? Something to prove in softball, too?

Despite being picked to finish 11th in the SEC — Missouri did receive some votes in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 that was released on Tuesday — which tells you how deep this conference is as nine SEC teams are ranked inside the Top 25.

Also, senior center fielder Alex Honnold and senior shortstop Jenna Laird received some preseason accolades — with both players landing on All-SEC teams.

On Honnold, via MUTigers.com:

“Honnold, a senior center fielder, led Mizzou in on-base percentage (.539), slugging percentage (.779), runs (52), batting average (.396) and triples (three) during the 2023 season as she was named a Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year and awarded NFCA Second-Team All-American honors.”

On Laird:

“Laird was named to the 2023 All-SEC Second Team as she paced Missouri with 198 at-bats, 52 runs and 70 hits as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter. Laird knocked 12 doubles in 2023, while leading Mizzou on the basepaths, going 30-for-34 on stolen bases.”

Honnold and Laird were also named to a Top 50 Watch List for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Is it February 9th yet?

And in case if you missed it — the latest edition of last night’s “Tiger Talk” with Robin Pingeton (featuring Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele) and Dennis Gates (featuring Aidan Shaw and Prince Bridges) can be found on the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast page.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Hoops on Campus!
  • Catcher Jedier Hernandez is the latest player introduction for Mizzou Baseball (cousin of the Molina brothers)
  • Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Emily Offenheiser — sitting Top 10 all-time with a shot put throw of 15.77m!
  • Ennis Rakestraw comes in at No. 8 in PFF College’s Connor Rogers’ NFL Draft CB rankings:
  • Mizzou Football back in the weight room:
  • NFL Films featuring Mitch Morse and Travis Kelce post-game of Chiefs-Bills:
  • ICYMI: HELLO, Annor Boateng!
  • Former Mizzou Tiger Mo Diarra with the highlight reel!
  • The Basketball Tournament to Mizzou Arena? Dree Gholston wants it!
