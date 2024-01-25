Mizzou Softball Picked to finish 11th in SEC, Honnold and Laird Named to All-SEC, Player of Year Watch List

That time of year already?

It sure is hard to believe, but the 2024 softball season is right around the corner and on Wednesday — the SEC announced the league’s preseason projected order of finish. Out of 13 teams in the conference — Larissa Anderson’s team was picked to finish 11th.

For a program that consistently makes the NCAA Tournament, 11th seems kind of low, right? Something to prove in softball, too?

Despite being picked to finish 11th in the SEC — Missouri did receive some votes in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 that was released on Tuesday — which tells you how deep this conference is as nine SEC teams are ranked inside the Top 25.

Also, senior center fielder Alex Honnold and senior shortstop Jenna Laird received some preseason accolades — with both players landing on All-SEC teams.

More preseason accolades for our seniors!!



Congrats to Alex Honnold and Jenna Laird who were both named to the 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team‼️



: https://t.co/RUKn7SkbUX#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TMfXIMpZdF — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 24, 2024

On Honnold, via MUTigers.com:

“Honnold, a senior center fielder, led Mizzou in on-base percentage (.539), slugging percentage (.779), runs (52), batting average (.396) and triples (three) during the 2023 season as she was named a Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year and awarded NFCA Second-Team All-American honors.”

On Laird:

“Laird was named to the 2023 All-SEC Second Team as she paced Missouri with 198 at-bats, 52 runs and 70 hits as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter. Laird knocked 12 doubles in 2023, while leading Mizzou on the basepaths, going 30-for-34 on stolen bases.”

Honnold and Laird were also named to a Top 50 Watch List for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Two can't miss Tigers



Alex Honnold and Jenna Laird were featured on the Top 50 Watch List for the 2024 @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!!



: https://t.co/1LzApRASSR#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/NHY5qwAt00 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 24, 2024

Is it February 9th yet?

And in case if you missed it — the latest edition of last night’s “Tiger Talk” with Robin Pingeton (featuring Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele) and Dennis Gates (featuring Aidan Shaw and Prince Bridges) can be found on the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast page.

Tiger talk ️



⌚️ 6 p.m.

Tonight pic.twitter.com/Iu1TiALksa — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 24, 2024

Join us for Tiger Talk this evening at Bud's BBQ with @coachdgates, @TheAidanShaw & Prince Bridges '84 as guests on the show!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/upYpXBvWJK — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 24, 2024

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

On the latest Eye on the Tigers podcast with Eli Hoff and Ben Frederickson: As Mizzou hoops continue to struggle, what does the future hold?

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Hoops on Campus!

Meet Hannah Horton: The Gymnastics Freshman Sensation Looking To Elevate The Tigers To New Heights



https://t.co/3zKdzKcKWV#MIZ pic.twitter.com/c9tu4S526j — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 24, 2024

Catcher Jedier Hernandez is the latest player introduction for Mizzou Baseball (cousin of the Molina brothers)

Joining the Tigers all the way from Trenton, N.J., it's junior C .

✅ Played two seasons at Seton Hall

✅ Hit .273 with three homers and 27 RBIs last spring

✅ Toughest hitter to strike out in the @BIGEAST in '23 #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CGLYKzYPMw — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) January 25, 2024

Congrats to Mizzou Track and Field’s Emily Offenheiser — sitting Top 10 all-time with a shot put throw of 15.77m!

Highlighting the five Tigers who set program all-time top-10 marks in Nashville



With a victory in the women's shot put, Emily Offenheiser sits in the No. spot all-time with a throw of 15.77m!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/gfoYd4w6MK — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 24, 2024

Ennis Rakestraw comes in at No. 8 in PFF College’s Connor Rogers’ NFL Draft CB rankings:

Mizzou Football back in the weight room:

NFL Films featuring Mitch Morse and Travis Kelce post-game of Chiefs-Bills:

"I love you pal."



An awesome moment of sportsmanship between @tkelce and @mithenmor60 pic.twitter.com/AMDeMVE8Ba — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 24, 2024

ICYMI: HELLO, Annor Boateng!

Former Mizzou Tiger Mo Diarra with the highlight reel!

MO DIARRA POSTER pic.twitter.com/WYlxCzi1QZ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 25, 2024

The Basketball Tournament to Mizzou Arena? Dree Gholston wants it!

Let’s go to mizzou arena https://t.co/gIMldzbeMo — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) January 24, 2024